Toni Henson describes himself as a living piece of art.
With silver-painted fingernails, pink-dyed hair and a sassy southern twang, Henson moved to Aspen five months ago. Packing up his car on a hot night in June and driving across the country from his small hometown of Bostwick, Georgia, he was more than ready to break away and “strut into the light.”
But he found a big part of himself and his artistry surprisingly missing from Aspen’s cultured community: drag.
“Coming to Aspen, I thought there was going to be a huge drag scene, but there is a lack of a drag community or it’s hidden,” Henson said. “About two times a month, I’ll dress up in drag and walk the streets of Aspen, and at first I was super uncomfortable; I got weird looks, people have asked me if I’m a man or woman, I was treated different—it’s disheartening.”
With support from his co-workers, roommates and peers, Henson has continued to walk the streets in six-inch heels with a striking red wig on his head and a pound of makeup on his face as “Ember Smoak,” Henson’s drag name and persona. Because for him, drag is not only his artform, it’s part of his identity.
“Art, what is art, art is expression of emotion, right? When I’m in drag, I get to be another part of me that I’m not able to express out in the open,” Henson said. “I get to be who I feel on the inside, and express all of these different types of feelings I’ve been bottling up, to the point where afterward, I have this rush of relief and excitement and pride in myself.”
Ever since dressing in drag for a theater performance at 15 years old, Henson fell in love with the art of putting on makeup and making people smile. One night, during his college years in Atlanta, Henson and friends went out to a gay bar, and on-stage was a “6-almost-7-foot-tall man in a wig and full makeup lip-singing to a Cher song.” At that moment, Henson decided that he wanted to get serious about performing, inspired by the entertaining drag queen that night, “Roxxy VanDam,” who would eventually become Henson’s drag mom.
Aside from competing in a few online drag show competitions during quarantine, Henson, now 24 years young, has yet to perform for a live audience. Soon, however, Ember Smoak will take the stage in Aspen.
A few weeks ago, Henson was singing and dancing to a Cher song while working behind the register at Local Coffee House when Sam Harvey, owner of Harvey Preston Gallery, walked in and started asking questions. They discussed Henson’s love for drag and Harvey thought to himself, Aspen hasn’t had a drag show in forever. In fact, Aspen typically doesn’t have drag shows unless it’s Gay Ski Week, which Harvey said is ridiculous, pointing out how we live in this cultured-environment yet we have these things that are kind of like “check marks in a box.”
“It’s like, we have Gay Ski Week, therefore we should have, you know, kind of queer-focused entertainment… for a week,” Harvey said. “But Toni lives here, and clearly he has a passion for this artform and I thought, I have a gallery, I want to give him space to do his thing.”
Harvey explained how he’s never seen Ember Smoak perform — he has no idea what it will be like — but that doesn’t matter. What matters, Harvey said, is that Henson has a stage, a platform to perform his art.
Following their conversation at Local, Henson swung by Harvey Preston Gallery after work.
“Instead of talking about me maybe doing a show, Sam told me, ‘This will be your dressing room; this is where we will build the stage,’ and it just took me by shock,” Henson said. “I was like, ‘Woah, woah, woah — are we really doing this?’ And Sam said, ‘Yeah we are, what date would you like to do it?’”
On Tuesday at 7 p.m., Ember Smoak will take the stage at Harvey Preston Gallery for her first-ever live performance, “Drags to Riches,” a six-song set blending masculinity and femininity for a sensational evening filled with “sass, trash and a little bit of class.”
“I named the show ‘Drags to Riches’ because I want to showcase my journey through drag: growing up expected to be raised a certain way, the problems I had with my mental health and bullying and the stereotypes placed on drag queens,” Henson said. “It’s gonna be a show that’s fun and shines light, but I will be talking about some serious stuff and serious situations.”
Growing up deep in the heart of the South in a tiny town “still stuck in time,” raised in a very conservative, Southern Baptist family, Henson couldn’t say the words “I’m gay” or “I’m bi.” He couldn’t paint his nails or dye his hair or wear his favorite pink-fluffy jacket. From the bullies in-school to the bullies in his family calling him “a sin,” calling him “a disgrace,” Henson had to look inward and find confidence in himself.
“I am a gender-fluid pansexual drag queen, and my drag is about crashing the system and crushing stereotypes,” Henson said. “As long as you are yourself, that’s all I care about because if you can see me as Toni and as Ember, then half the battle is already over.”
With teary eyes, Henson explained how drag has helped him through some of the really tough times in his life, and he hopes young people will come to his show to see his art and hear his stories, emphasizing that he doesn’t want other youth to go through what he’s been through. He wants them to know there is someone they can talk to. There is a channel of communication, and whether belonging to the LGBTQ community or identifying as straight, Henson strongly believes all youth will benefit from experiencing this type of art.
“Drag allows me to wear my scars on the outside and not on the inside, and that’s really hard for a lot of people to do because you don’t want people to know your trauma,” Henson said. “That’s more than any type of piece of art you can find in a museum because you’re not hanging yourself up on the wall, you are moving, you are expressing yourself through body movements, you are expressing your soul through music and dance—it’s living art.”
Harvey, who grew up experiencing drag and street performances in the French Quarter of New Orleans, describes the artform of drag as “raw.”
“It’s raw because it is happening right in front of you, and in a space this small, there’s not gonna be places to hide,” Harvey said gesturing to his gallery space. “You, as an audience member, are going to be faced with something that you have to deal with, whether you’re comfortable or uncomfortable with it, and I’m hoping a lot of different sorts of people come to see.”
Harvey worries about the increasing commodification and homogeneity of art in Aspen, emphasizing the importance of having diversity throughout the year among all of the galleries in town in order to contribute to the fabric of this community.
“A diversity of experiences makes for a richer human being, in terms of intellect and ability to just roll with what happens, that may or may not be in your control,” Harvey said. “A drag show like this can do what art does for me, which is enlighten, pushes buttons, stimulates and challenges, and I hope the audience leaves wanting more—that the community wants more and they want more different, and they’re willing to figure out how it can still live here.”
“We need a drag community in Aspen,” Henson said. “And if no one else is gonna step up, I guess I got to be the pioneer.”