The man credited with putting Aspen on the map with Australian skiers over the last 50 years says business is bouncing back this season after the multi-year COVID shutdown, but warns that soaring pricing is the new hurdle.
David Withers founded Travelplan in 1969 and started sending skiers to Aspen in 1972. It was a match made in heaven. He estimated he’s sent roughly 24,000 travelers to Aspen over the 50 years. SkiCo officials estimate one-third of Aussies visiting Aspen over the years have booked through Travelplan. Australia has become the top international market for Aspen but the evolution wasn’t quick or easy.
Withers is visiting Aspen this week and will celebrate his 80th birthday on Saturday. He is being honored as the “Withers of Aus” in various parties this week by SkiCo officials and representatives of the lodging properties he has worked with over the years.
In a party invite, SkiCo officials wrote, “No international country has sent more skiers to its slopes than Australia, and there’s one man who put Aspen Snowmass on the map for Australian skiers — David Withers.”
In an interview from Australia before traveling, Withers told the Aspen Daily News that his nascent company first sent skiers to Europe after its founding.
“We decided we’d do the USA without knowing too much about it and it was a tour to Aspen and Vail,” he said.
Travelers would spend one week at each resort. Steamboat Springs was eventually added as an option for a third week. His firm soon discovered customers had two preferences — first, people didn’t want to pack up and relocate. Second, they preferred the first place they visited. Fortunately, that was Aspen.
“The whole atmosphere of U.S. skiing was really positive so people started to go to one resort more and Aspen was really the beneficiary of that,” Withers said. “Vail was new with all new properties and Aspen was older inventory at that point and more expensive. Aspen was quite a bit more expensive than Vail but people chose Aspen.”
It was lucrative business for Aspen. International travelers are coveted because they tend to book far in advance and stay for extended trips of at least 10 days.
“Aspen is by far our number one resort. It was gradual. It probably came about in the ’80s and ’90s,” he said. Whistler-Blackcomb is the next most popular destination for travelers booking through his firm.
The tour operator business fed an increasing number of skiers to Aspen as the decades rolled by. Business had the usual ups and downs based on world economic factors and the currency exchange rates, but as anybody on the lifts can attest, January has evolved into a month dominated by Aussies. February and December are also big travel months, Withers said.
COVID presented challenges beyond the usual ups and downs. The 2019-20 winter wasn’t particularly booming, Withers said, but the next winter was poised as one of the best ever.
“The 2020-21 season was going to be an absolute river but then COVID struck,” he said.
His firm had to refund millions of dollars for canceled trips. The 2021-22 winter was difficult but produced some business. A new hurdle appeared this year. Airfares soared to 5 times what they had been for business class from Australia. Economy seats also increased. Prospective travelers also had sticker shock over lodging and other expenses in Aspen.
“What killed the market this year was, we got people over the fact that Aspen was much more expensive, because they hadn’t been for two or three years, but the airfares just killed them,” Withers said. “The airlines are a nightmare. What they’ve done to the traveling public is an outrage. Our Aspen business was terribly affected this year.”
Bookings to Aspen were “terrific” through May (for this winter) but the big jump in airfares erected a wall in June.
“We had a lot of bookings and they stopped,” Withers said. “People wouldn’t pay the fares and said, ‘We’ll go next year.’”
The numbers of Aussies in Aspen are up this winter compared to the last few seasons, but it could have been better.
“In Aspen, the season we’re in now could have been twice as much but whether we could have coped with all that business is a question mark, but we certainly could have had a lot more people in Aspen,” Withers said.
Bookings are starting now for the 2023-24 ski season. Withers isn’t sure yet how it will shake out.
“We just don’t know yet what kind of stunts the airlines are going to pull,” he said. “We’re thinking it will be a bit of a difficult year to be frank. The economy is not as good as it was. The pricing in Aspen has just gone through the roof.”
He is hopeful that prices for a ski package won’t continue to escalate. He suspects that the demand from the domestic market during COVID and its aftermath will settle down now that international travel for Americans has opened back up. That could lead to price stability. If not, it could affect the number of travelers from Australia.
“That could get to the point where it puts people off because there are alternative destinations which are going up in price too,” he said.
Withers came to Aspen this week at the invitation of SkiCo officials. He has visited multiple times before but this trip will be special because it is his 80th birthday Saturday. He will celebrate it with the people he’s forged a friendship and good business relationship with over the five decades. He was complimentary of SkiCo officials and representatives of several lodging properties he has worked with over the years.
North of Nell Condominiums has been one of the prime spots he’s placed travelers. The location at the base of Aspen Mountain cannot be beat and general manager Joe Raczak and his staff take good care of his clients, Withers said.
“Joe looks after us even though he could probably fill the property otherwise pretty easily,” Withers said.
Travelplan has also cultivated a strong and enduring relationship with SkiCo.
“We do badger the ski company a little bit about things we think they can do,” Withers said. “They are very receptive. In our view, they are the smartest ski operator in the world and they’re very, very good to deal with.”