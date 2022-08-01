Growing up, Inoke Takau always figured football would be his athletic path, taking him into high school and college. And Takau was good at it — he was a central figure in Pine View High School’s run to a state championship game in St. George, Utah, in 2020. A two-way player, he was a strong and agile running back that could push through tackles just as easily as he could avoid them and an outside linebacker that enjoyed laying hits just as much as he enjoyed dodging them. He was an all-state player and regional MVP.
But now, a little less than two years later, Takau is in Aspen, sporting the red-and-black stripes of the Gentlemen rugby club.
On the pitch of Wagner Park, his name should ring a bell for Gents fans. As the team ran to six consecutive national championships, Takau’s father, Tomasi, was a star player in Aspen. He also played for the U.S. Eagles national team with many of his Gents teammates.
“A hell of a player,” Gents coach Cameron McIntyre remembered. “A very hard, go-forward player. He was always a fun guy; I think everyone loved him on the club.”
But Tomasi didn’t want Inoke — who also goes by the English translation of his name, Enoch — to follow the same path, ushering him toward football. Tomasi was humble and wouldn’t even speak of his career often. His son played some two-hand touch with friends and school groups, but never to the point where he developed a skillset or understanding of the game.
After Tomasi died from complications of COVID-19 last August, Inoke’s father’s game became his.
“He wanted me to stay away from rugby because all of his incidents and accidents and concussions and stuff [came from rugby],” Inoke said. “The point was rugby wasn’t that big, wasn’t a lot of scholarships. That was probably one of his main reasons why.”
Inoke followed the football path and made a name for himself. Colleges were calling his number with offers, including Brigham Young University, “but the doors kept shutting,” he said. Tomasi died just months after his son’s graduation in May last year.
At and after the funeral, he was exposed to his dad’s rugby life.
“All of Tomasi’s old teammates and friends were there, telling stories,” Ray Hosner, Pine View’s football coach, said. “Inoke turned away college opportunities for football to do this. He’s doing it for his family.”
Among them was Andy Katoa and John Silich, who both played for the Gents with Takau. They encouraged him to come play in Aspen.
The Takau family came up for Ruggerfest in the fall, where Tomasi was honored with a presentation. Still, it took another voice for Takau’s Gents career to become a reality, one following the same path he is: Silich’s son Storm.
Storm was born after his father stopped playing, but still grew up in the rugby and Aspen culture. People around town would fill him in on all the events before he was born.
“His dad’s a major part of what the club is, what the club was,” McIntyre said. “John was one of the people that took us from what I understand was a keg party, and when John got here he said, ‘Show some pride.’ And it pushed us to where we could go.”
Even so, the younger Silich didn’t take to rugby right away, like the younger Takau. Storm, too, was pursuing football in addition to lacrosse at Aspen High School and simply didn’t have time for rugby. Now at the University of Denver, he’s on the club, and the two legacy names are learning the game together, wearing the same uniform as their fathers did.
“You come to Ruggerfest as a kid and all guys are like, ‘Oh, are you John Silich’s boy? Are you John Silich’s boy?’ Just little things like that, just makes you wonder how legendary he really was,” Storm said. “It’s special and it’s close to my heart, obviously. I’m happy to follow in his footsteps and, if I can, fill them.”
Now the two sons are working together at the construction company John Silich still runs at the same job, Inoke said, that Tomasi worked when he was a Gent. They’re staying with each other — and helping the Gents win in a post-COVID season. On July 23, Takau scored twice and Storm once on an impressive interception that left him with plenty of room to run in a big win over Vail before the team went on the road for its next two contests.
As the team tries to find its footing again after the pandemic, it’s the continuous heritage of the Gents that has in all likelihood helped it survive. Other local teams have struggled to maintain rosters and be able to compete.
The Rocky Mountain Rugby league’s Mountain division in which the Gents compete had seven teams in its 2018 season, from Grand Junction to Breckenridge, according to the league website. This year, it’s just Aspen, Steamboat Springs and Vail. Being able to continue the thread of players is key, McIntyre said, especially as affordability in Aspen makes bringing in new players more difficult.
“I think that is everything for a club, to know that they can do that and see that happen,” McIntyre said, whose own son played with the Gents for several years. “It was a close-knit club, everybody knew each other, hung out with each other, go into the births of children together, things like that when the town could support us. Now all of our players, a few in town, mostly we’re all the whole length of the valley.”
McIntyre said that the two players are taking to the game quickly, asking the right questions and being rewarded for it. He said that Inoke — who plays the same center position Tomasi did in Aspen and for the U.S. — might even be a little bigger, but he’s still learning the finer points.
Still, on July 23, Adrian College in Adrian, Michigan, announced it had secured a commitment from Takau to play rugby. The Bulldogs played in the National Collegiate Rugby Division II National Championship in the spring.
Takau has already said that he wants to spend his summers returning to Aspen to be a Gent, scoring tries and laying down hits on the same grass his dad did.
“It hits home. It’s like he’s here with me, playing with me,” Takau. “I feel way closer to him on the field. It feels 100% right, just being around here, walking where he walked. It’s home for me.”