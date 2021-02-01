Editor’s note: In looking back at how the world’s most historical enduring events were documented — the 1918 influenza pandemic comes to mind — we’ve been most captivated by the personal anecdotes of the day. So it seemed fitting that, in covering the 20th year of X Games Aspen in such a never-before-attempted context, our two photographers who between them have a decade’s experience shooting the event should have their say in how it all went down. These are their first-person accounts.
A word from Anna
“Go and stake your claim in the media corral, hurry up and finish editing that last event and email it to the copy desk quicker. Anna, you have to go and stake your claim. Anna!”
It was this stream of thoughts — compounded into constant pressure, really — that would race through my mind at previous X Games because it came down to cutthroat tactics to get a good shooting position. Even after I would stake my claim for sometimes over an hour before an event, I would still get elbowed and pushed aside from egocentric, generally male media counterparts in the overcrowded corral. Media corrals used to be behind the athletes’ support, and I would pray there would be a parting of the seas — people’s heads — so I could get something at least somewhat decent for a reaction photo. In normal years, a giant (and warm) press tent is erected, fans flood into the venue and bring a huge energy for the final competitions. And getting sled privileges is, well, a major privilege.
Insert 2021 coverage. This year, the corrals were dotted with poles set in place 6 feet apart — but with so few media present, it almost looked like a dog agility course with excessive space. This was my sixth year covering X Games and frankly, it felt surreal to be covering an event of this magnitude at all, particularly on the heels of Pitkin County going into red-level COVID restrictions. After a phone call with ESPN Director of Communications Danny Chi, I learned just how different this X Games was going to be from prior experiences.
“Hang on, we get a parking pass?!” It made sense, really. With COVID precautions tinting every organizational decision, of course we were encouraged to drive in our own vehicles. Still, my mind was blown from this difference alone. For the last half decade — after working sometimes 16-hour days shooting practices and comps, hiking up and down the superpipe and slope multiple times a day — I’d have to be herded onto jam-packed buses with, sorry young bassheads, some of the most irritating crowd members that exist to go home and edit into the late-night hours. I’m sure many local residents would appreciate some manners from the X fans as well, but that’s a different story in itself.
But as much as the fans can get in the way and grate my nerves, they also bring an energy to the venue that I believe is truly needed by the athletes. I can’t speak for the athletes, of course, but I felt that without the large support systems they’re usually allowed, they didn’t perform to the same level as usual. From a photography standpoint, the fans offer a definite perspective for just how big these athletes are going. And photos of fans improperly dressed, slipping down the insanely steep and slick side of the halfpipe, never hurt to add to the storytelling each year, either.
Then there’s the press tent. Normally, it’s a very spacious, enclosed and heated structure that shelters hundreds of gathering members of the media, who drop gear and edit to send content from the games worldwide. And the press center manager — or, aptly, press tent “mother” — LaRae Marsik was greatly missed this year. LaRae is the absolute best part about the media tent. Her energy and look are both timeless and classic: With her bangs and glasses, she’s one of the warmest women that you could ever meet.
This year, I was one of 12 media members allowed on site, and the press center was an open tent where only two people were allowed at a time, donning their ESPN masks, of course. I went into the “press center” to file photos my first evening on site and immediately texted my colleagues a photo of just myself and a stack of uneaten boxed lunches.
The night before my first day shooting X Games 2021, I didn’t sleep a wink. I was terrified I’d test positive for COVID-19, even though I felt in perfect health. Looking back, I just shake my head thinking about all the wasted time I spent stressing about it, setting myself up to be exhausted for the week before even starting. But when the lovely COVID tech, Barb from Grand Junction, came up to my car to administer my daily COVID test before being allowed into the venue, it just became part of the routine and norm to swab daily. The ESPN-issued masks were honestly the least of my concerns — it actually kept my face warmer and also protected from the sun and wind, so there’s that.
These were the main differences as a photographer this year at X Games, but we all rolled with the pandemic punches to have another successful year of X. We were given so much more access and flexibility as creatives as well, which felt like the biggest luxury. I have so much gratitude for the people that made this event come to fruition, albeit a different experience; I was just elated to be out shooting my favorite annual event again, and it makes me hopeful for the future.
Looking forward to next year's X Games!
Rachel’s reflections
One of my favorite things about X Games is the emotion and energy around each event — seeing all the athletes and their families gather from all over the country and world to watch them compete.
Call me cheesy, but those celebration moments of a perfect run, ranking score or medaling and then seeing an athlete go straight to the families or coaches in celebration … capturing this emotion is one of my favorite things to photograph. One of my favorite film photos I’ve ever taken is of Oystein Braaten hugging his mom as she kisses him on the cheek after winning gold for the Men’s Ski Slopestyle competition in 2017. Yes, the photo is a little out of focus — this was with film, and I had a millisecond to capture the right place at the right time, so give me a break!
With COVID-19, then, I thought, “Will this ability for more intimate celebration be lost forever?” The answer, I’ve concluded after this weekend, is no. Despite the aggravated ESPN workers trying to prevent hugging at the bottom of the runs, the athletes did not fight their human nature. The hugs still happened, the emotion and celebration were still there. I mean, we’re all COVID negative at this point, right?
The credential thing has always been an issue, no matter what event it is. You see your fellow photog out there with a vest, so they get extra access to the course, resulting in the more desirable photos. “Why can’t I have that access? Who makes these rules?” Funny, usually the motto for photographers though is go everywhere until you get yelled at. There is definitely a competitor’s edge to getting the shot. That’s definitely true, too, with on-the-knuckle of action, or that podium picture. Yes, there has been pushing and shoving to get that shot. But there is also an unspoken code of respect, not that every photographer adheres to it, mind you.
The first night of practice was surreal. After your nasal swab rapid COVID test comes back negative, your credentials are brought to your car, where you’ve been waiting since you pulled into the Inn at Aspen. Now, normally, you can’t even drive to the venue. You’d have to get the bus or walk, so if there is a silver lining in the precautions, it’s a parking pass. There’s no media kit booklet; everything is digital — so perhaps some trees were saved, too. Walking up to the venue, there is a stillness in the air. The smell of snowmobiles is still abundant, but there is no music, no sponsor tents, no massive inflatables or flags anywhere, no media tower, no big show.
But the show must go on anyway. The pipe lights were as bright as ever, glowing up the sky. In a way, without all the extraneous people around, it was nice to see the same media gurus that you see every year but actually be able to hear each other. It’s also reassuring to think that everyone around you is there because their COVID test was also negative, so in theory, you’re in a safe gathering. Maybe it’s just me, but this whole mask thing is still hard to digest. I love smiles, I love reading faces. Yes, you can still have smiling eyes, but the vibe isn’t the same. And yeah, there’s some slightly uncomfortable panting as I walk up the side of the pipe while wearing an ESPN-approved mask, but it’s how it is now.
There’s something so eerie about not seeing people crowding the venue — not to mention no TV tour at the main base area of the pipe. The “spectatorlessness” factor was less noticed on Slopestyle then SuperPipe. I actually missed the spectators at SuperPipe. It was really eerie, actually. There was no hype. No cheers, no “oohs” or “ahhhs.” Just the obnoxiously loud music at the base. I mean, there was that one teammate screaming them on, or random other small cheers, but it wasn’t anything chilling. And a part of me thinks the athletes missed it, that they missed the hype and the show. It was definitely a little odd looking at pictures, too, and not seeing hundreds of people hanging over the fencing of the pipe, trying to get that perfect Instagram story of Alex Fereirra flying overhead. I missed it, too. I find it fun talking to the crowd as I’m walking around shooting. Granted, there are those annoying smart-ass teenagers I definitely did not miss, asking me to take photos of them.
Although shooting X Games can be a bugger sometimes — between bad weather, cold and long days, malfunctioning gear, credential mishaps or whatever — at the end of the event, every one of us walks away from the event cherishing yet another year of living a dream. There is something so humbling and satisfying about being able to unrestrictedly give a photo to an athlete, then having them as equally stoked on the shot as you were.