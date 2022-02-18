Aspen restaurants are still processing the news that the covered structures that have been installed in the downtown core throughout the pandemic will need to be taken down by May.
In a Tuesday work session, Aspen City Council gave direction to city staff to mandate the removal of temporary structures in public parking spaces — such as the temporary outdoor patios that many restaurants installed during the summer of 2020 — and make refinements to the program that allows temporary installations in the right-of-way.
Some restaurants and retail businesses continue to rely on the extra seating, free space and business brought in by the additional structures, but for others, the temporary patios merely serve as a reminder of abnormal times.
“It was a worthwhile investment during the pandemic, but now I’m ready to go back to business as normal,” said Wendy Mitchell, owner of Meat & Cheese. “When we had limited capacity, we had to have that seating because we couldn’t make money off those tables. But as things are calming down and hopefully getting back to normal, with the size of our kitchen and not having power out there, it almost makes more sense for us not to do it.”
Meat & Cheese, Kemo Sabe and French Alpine Bistro, Creperie du Village are among those that will need to say goodbye to their temporary installations. Mitchell acknowledged that while Meat & Cheese has the capacity to return to business without the extra seating, other restaurants may not. The Creperie, for example, has less available indoor seating.
Staff at the Creperie said they were not prepared to comment at this time — but did say that the news came as a shock.
Because each business is in a different situation, Mitchell said she would like to see the temporary activations in parking spaces remain an option for some.
“I liked the activations. I thought it made the city seem very vibrant,” she said. “It’s so nice having this extra space, and people seemed to love the way it made town feel alive. It even gives it this more European feel, so I’m sad for that. … There’s so much energy at that end of the street that wasn’t there before.”
Councilman Skippy Mesirow was the lone member of council to advocate for keeping much of the program in place, saying that it added vibrancy to town and paved the way for a more pedestrian-friendly downtown core.
“I recognize I’m the minority opinion, and I respect the majority,” Mesirow said on Thursday. “My perspective is that the activation of right-of-way and public space is our single best opportunity to revive locally serving businesses and to bring vitality to town.”
Other council members found different reasons to support doing away with the activations. For example, the use of public parking spaces takes away funds from the parking program, which contributes to public transportation costs. The activations are also not in compliance with the city’s energy code, and some businesses see an unfair advantage between those with pop-up patios and those without.
Of course, the structures also come with a cost, and Mitchell said that between the propane tanks — which must be physically picked up from outside of town — and the structures themselves, it isn’t cheap.
“In the winter, the heating of the outdoors just makes me crazy,” she said. “It’s a huge expense. We spent a minimal amount on the shipping containers, and we can probably resell them.”
Businesses that installed structures on private property — like Jing, Ajax Tavern and Local Coffee House — and that can fully mitigate according to the city’s land-use code may keep their installations.
Council also supported allowing temporary structures in public parking spaces without enclosed areas to remain in place, but asked for a long-term discussion to occur at a future meeting. Council members also gave direction to allow activations on the walking mall and sidewalks to remain in place during the summer months only and with refinements. Mayor Torre said there needs to be room on the sidewalks for individuals with disabilities to continue without having to enter the street.
Council members opposed continuing to allow public parking spaces to be reserved for takeout and allowing short-term retail activations, but asked for future discussions to refine both programs.
City staff will return to council in the coming weeks with an analysis on activations on sidewalks and the pedestrian mall, fees and bicycle use. Staff has also informed businesses in the core of the council’s decision, and that temporary structures in the streets will need to be taken down by May 1.