Robbed of the blithe yet sentimental spring semester that many seniors look forward to for years, Aspen seniors are taking the changes in stride while hoping to hold onto whatever traditions they can — even if this means walking across the stage of the Benedict Music Tent to accept their diplomas in July.
Aspen School District is closed until at least April 30 in conjunction with the state-mandated shelter-in-place restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The schools started online classes midweek following spring break.
“It’s definitely been an adjustment,” Aspen High School senior Natalie Newhard said Thursday. “It’s been hard for everyone, but we all kind of go back and forth being bummed about our senior spring but then also just feeling like there are so many worse things that could be happening right now.”
Seniors in Aspen and all over the world are thinking about missing milestones like prom, graduation and the last time they may ever play a sport as part of a team. (Aspen High School traditions like senior ditch day, the class prank and Project Graduation are also of concern locally).
But what sets Aspen apart from most public school districts is how close-knit the community is. Many of the seniors have known one another since childhood, if not birth, and grew up together.
“I think that’s the most disappointing part of it all,” Aspen native and senior Max Ufkes said. “We’ve just known each other for so long, and this is our last time we have, and we won’t get to share that together.”
But Ufkes, like Newhard and other Aspen seniors, pointed to all that is happening on a global scale and consider their plight to be trivial by comparison.
“It’s obviously really disappointing and I know a lot of people are upset, but at the end of the day, compared to what’s going on outside, it’s really not that big of a deal,” Ufkes said. “Our senior year doesn’t really add up to what’s going on in the real world.”
Aspen High School Principal (and soon-to-be assistant district superintendent) Tharyn Mulberry noted how maturely the class of 2020 has responded to the situation and ongoing uncertainties.
“I keep saying this, but it’s just so unprecedented what’s occurring,” Mulberry said. “And [the seniors] are handling it all so well and being great examples to lead by.”
Aside from the memorable high school moments that will be missed, seniors are also grappling with more serious matters. Newhard expressed concern over the status of her six International Baccalaureate courses, and whether they will be eligible for college credit, as the educational organization figures out what to do about its standardized test.
“A lot of people plan their future hoping to score well enough on them to use them toward college,” Newhard said.
Depending on the number of courses and the university tuition, the financial ramifications of IB credits can amount to thousands of dollars.
And with a May 1 deadline to commit to colleges amid closures nationwide, high school seniors must make important decisions about their future, and in some cases, without ever visiting the campus.
For Robbie Fitzgerald, this means likely eliminating a school altogether from his choices. But the Aspen senior acknowledged that he is fortunate to have other options.
An avid lacrosse player, Fitzgerald hopes that he and his teammates are able to salvage some semblance of their season — again, even if they are cradling lacrosse balls into August.
“A lot of these kids aren’t going to go on and play in college, so this is our last chance,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s just one of those things you can’t get back.”