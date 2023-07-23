Pitkin County Sheriff Michael Buglione plans to add motorcycles to his department’s toolbox and give deputies the option to wear blue jeans to work.
At first glance, an observer might say those are odd initiatives, but Buglione makes a good case for them.
Slightly more than six months after Buglione took office after a hard-contested upset of incumbent Sheriff Joe DiSalvo in the November election, Buglione talked about his experiences so far and where he aims to take the department.
He started via baptism by fire when he took office Tuesday, Jan 10.
“I think within two hours of being sworn in, we were asked to come pick up our detainees out of the Garfield County Jail,” Buglione said. “We got around a table and called Sheriff (James) van Beek over in Eagle and he said, ‘Sure, we’ve got your back, bring ‘em here.’ We came up with an (Intergovernmental Agreement), they spent a few months there and now they’re back in Pitkin County Jail, which I’m really happy about because one of my goals when I was campaigning was to get our inmates back in Pitkin County, where most of them live and where most of them were arrested.”
DiSalvo and other county officials deemed the jail unsafe and inadequate to house inmates in 2021. DiSalvo reached an agreement with Garfield County Sheriff Lou Valario to house the inmates there, with the caveat that Pitkin County had to make progress on resolving its facility issues. When DiSalvo was defeated, Valario pulled the plug on the deal, explaining that the new sheriff in town campaigned on the premise that the issues with the jail could be resolved onsite.
Buglione was emphatic about the jail during the campaign. In the Oct. 19 edition of The Aspen Times, Buglione and DiSalvo were asked, “Why do you think Pitkin County does or doesn’t need a new jail facility?” Buglione’s written reply said, “Pitkin County does not need a new jail.” He went on to explain, “We need to improve the current jail, make it safer and future-proof.”
Softened stance on jail
While he has taken the first steps to accomplish that, Buglione has softened his stance that the jail must remain at its current site. Temporary upgrades were made to improve the safety of the current facility and separate male from female inmates, separate inmates by security risk and provide adequate facilities for those facing mental health issues. The inmates from Pitkin County that were being held in Eagle County were returned to Pitkin County Jail this month.
“This is still a temporary fix to the future jail,” Buglione said. “We made 13 beds available.”
When asked if the existing jail building will be renovated, expanded or if the facility will be relocated to address the county’s needs, Buglione said that’s still to be determined.
“We’ve been working with a consultant, Justice Planners, and we gave them the wishlist of all the programming we want to see in there,” he said, adding that there are many options.
“We can selectively demolish this to where it’s just a structure and then add on to that, scrape it completely and start anew, or do it somewhere else. At this point, I don’t know what the best option is. I’d like to keep it in the downtown location where it sits now on that footprint.”
When asked about his altered position, Buglione replied, “I’m trying to (keep it there), without a doubt. I’m not ignorant enough to where I’m going to dig my heels in and (pursue) a lesser jail than what the community wants just because we want to keep it here. It’s got to be what the jail needs and what the community wants. Again, I’m not here to dig in my heels and say, ‘It’s got to be here’ if it’s not the right product for the community.”
To be fair, it’s not Buglione’s decision alone that will lead to a resolution. The county has created a special committee to investigate jail needs. The committee includes a county commissioner, judicial officials and administrators of social services. They are working with the consultant to come up with a plan. Buglione said he has “shaved off” some of the square footage proposed to reduce the footprint.
Regional approaches
One issue he plans to address, sooner than later, is the lack of space for work release inmates. The program is valuable because low-risk inmates can continue with their employment by day while serving their sentence by night. The temporary fix didn’t restore the work release space. Buglione said he is exploring how to get that done. Currently, two inmates who were sentenced in Pitkin County, are serving time in work release through the Community Corrections department in Garfield County, where they both live and work.
For the bigger picture on the jail fix, Buglione said a planning session will be held with the county commissioners in August.
“The county needs to run a jail. The board of county commissioners have to build it and I, the sheriff, am the custodian of the jail,” Buglione said.
He will share recommendations with the commissioners on how he believes it should be pursued. “I think all those other (services) — mental health and detox, I think we’d be better off as a valley if we did that regionally, to build a bigger, better mental health hold, where they have 24/7 medical care, not just a temporary holding bed and then they go somewhere else. I think a secure detox could be done bigger and better than what we can provide here. We could do it regionally — Eagle County and Garfield County and including all the municipalities.”
He is confident that a relatively small jail can work, given the inmates can be adequately separated, and inmates and jailers can be safe.
“I don’t think in Pitkin County we’re ever going to exceed the average number of inmates that we have now, which is 12, 13, somewhere around there,” he said. “The increase in population, I don’t think it’s going to grow to what some of our consultants thought earlier.”
Adding an SRO
While the jail situation provided an instant challenge, two “swatting” incidents provided a true emergency soon after Buglione took office. Swatting is where someone calls an emergency dispatcher and contends he or she is walking into a public facility ready to kill. Aspen and several other Colorado towns received calls Feb. 22 contending that shooters were entering schools. In Aspen’s case, the caller contended he was at the elementary school.
The sheriff’s office, Aspen Police Department and multiple other agencies responded immediately, cleared the schools and soon established there was no shooter. Nevertheless, the incident was traumatic for many parents and some kids. Parents credited law enforcement for the fast response but called for improvements in communication with the public in future incidents. The sheriff’s office and school district have taken steps to provide better communication in future incidents.
Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office secured funds from the county commissioners for a third school resource officer. The county already funded one position and has teamed with the city of Aspen to provide another. The third will be provided by the county and will allow a school resource officer to focus on working with the Aspen Community School and Aspen Country Day School. The current officers focus on the public school campus.
He said establishing that position is one of the gratifying moves of his first half-year in office. Buglione and his staff have other plans on improving service to the public, with one involving motorcycles.
Motorcycle patrol?
“We’re entertaining starting a motor patrol, which is motorcycles because one of the biggest complaints is people speeding on Highway 82,” Buglione said. “The best way to catch speeders is with motorcycles. It’s just an easier, quicker way. You’ve got this big white Tahoe (patrol car) with green letters that say ‘sheriff.’ The mechanics of it, pulling over cars, accelerating, cars driving by me in a Tahoe going 90, I’ve got to turn around, turn my lights on, hopefully (the driver) slows down, I’m getting up over 90. It’s dangerous. A motorcycle can accelerate quickly and safely, pull over a car quicker than a patrol car can.”
He plans to ask for funding to acquire two motorcycles when he works with the county commissioners on the 2024 budget. The sheriff’s office has an operating budget of $13.43 million for 2023. It has a staff of 65, including emergency dispatchers.
Buglione said the motorcycle patrol isn’t necessarily designed to write more tickets. Their presence — and even the possibility of their presence — will work to slow down speeders.
“It will be the same way we’ve always done traffic on 82. It’s just good public contacts and educating them why they shouldn’t speed,” Buglione said. “I’m not saying tickets won’t be handed out, but we’re not doing it to hand out tickets. We’re doing it to educate people on 82.”
Buglione inherited a boat patrol program, where the sheriff’s office owns a boat and deputies occasionally take it to Ruedi Reservoir. That effort is also heavy on education, such as enforcing use of personal flotation devices.
“Quite frankly, I wasn’t sure how keen I was on it,” he said. “But they’re out there making good contacts with people and educating them.”
He said he was “fairly certain” the patrol hasn’t cited anyone for boating under the influence of alcohol.
Keeping deputies fresh
He sees the motorcycle patrol, the boat patrol and the Rural Area Deputy program — where a deputy focuses on more distant parts of the county, such as Redstone or Thomasville — as ways to keep up interest among deputies and mix up their regular routines.
There wasn’t an exodus, mass or otherwise, of department personnel when Buglione took over as sheriff. A change in administration often results in people leaving in both the public and private sectors. Buglione retained Alex Burchetta as undersheriff and Parker Lathrop as director of operations. Buglione, a former deputy himself, worked with some of the staff in his prior tenure with the department.
Maintaining the legacy
Part of Buglione’s service as a deputy came while the late, great and legendary Sheriff Bob Braudis was in office. Braudis, like his predecessor Dick Kienast, practiced a philosophy of serving people and assisting them rather than delivering heavy-handed law enforcement. DiSalvo carried on the direction and Buglione said he would too.
“That is forever in the front of my mind, to carry on that live-and-let-live philosophy,” Buglione said.
When asked how he maintains that philosophy as the years roll by, the Kienast/Braudis legacy fades and department personnel turnover, Buglione said it’s based on training and leading by example.
“It’s up to us when we’re doing field training and it’s up to me as sheriff to drill it into their heads — treat people with dignity, compassion and respect,” he said. “Whether you just saw them do something horrible to someone, you still treat them with dignity, compassion and respect and 99% of the time, you just get that back. We’re not about writing tickets to everybody. To me, education goes a lot further than enforcement sometimes.”
Buglione made one structural change intended to remove what he felt conveyed a bit of a militaristic mentality in the department. There are no longer “commanders” in the department. They were renamed division chiefs. Supervisors are still titled sergeants.
Buglione said when he was a deputy, body armor vests were worn under patrol shirts. Vests are now worn outside because they more effectively distribute the weight of all the gear that deputies wear. A vest, radio and gun belt can weigh up to 35 pounds. That conveys a more militaristic look from when Kienast and Braudis were in office, but it’s a necessary improvement that helps ease wear and tear on deputies.
“I get it, it looks more tactical, but it’s not for that reason,” Buglione said. “It’s just for the health benefit of the deputy.”
He has an idea for softening that look. He will give deputies the option of wearing blue jeans while on duty, which is an option he had as a deputy under Braudis.
“Some guys might be in blue jeans, some guys might be in the black pants they still wear,” he said.
Buglione said his first six months have been “exactly what my expectations were” and he has no regrets since taking office.
“I look forward to it everyday,” he said. “I get up in the morning and I look forward to going to work, just like I did when I was a deputy.”