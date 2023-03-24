Closing out the Jazz Aspen Snowmass’ Café Winter Series this weekend — the jazzy R&B duo known as Acute Inflections.
Hailing from New York, the soulful pair composed of singer Elasea Douglas and bassist Sadiki Pierre will make its way to Aspen for the first time. They perform tonight and Saturday at Here House.
While they’ve already sold out the 7 p.m. slot for both nights, tickets still remain for the later showtimes at 9:15 p.m.
Marking the final performance in the JAS Café series, Acute Inflections’ two-day stint in Aspen is among a handful of special shows for the duo, which is commemorating its 10-year anniversary this year.
Over the past decade, Acute Inflections has been seen playing private and public shows at venues and high-end events across the country and abroad. They’ve shared the stage with artists like Jennifer Hudson, Sting and DJ Jazzy Jeff, and their music has been featured on shows, podcasts and other platforms — including Discovery, HBO and NPR.
Acute Inflections is promoting its fifth studio album, titled “Let Go.” Released last year, it features a collection of originals and covers, including renditions of songs popularized by jazz icons like Ella Fitzgerald, Sam Cooke and Nat King Cole.
In light of their latest album release and 10-year anniversary, Douglas and Pierre continue to embark on a handful of celebratory tours, playing intimate, engaging shows for audiences all along the East Coast. And now, the musicians will make their Aspen debut.
Aside from seeing what it’s like to “perform at such a high elevation,” Douglas said, laughing, she’s looking forward to being able to connect with a different set of people across this weekend’s two-night performance run.
“I think every town has a community that you can't approach it the same way with the same itinerary,” Douglas said. “So it'll be interesting to see how you all get down over there and just, you know, see what it brings out of us, actually.”
Acute Inflections has been praised for enchanting live performances over its 10-year history. The chemistry between Douglas and Pierre on a personal level is palpable.
Douglas said she’s been a performer pretty much her entire life — starting from when she was a toddler singing in the church choir and continuing through her teenage years, during which she was involved in glee clubs, choruses, musical theater and dance.
She went on to study dance and theater at Hunter College in New York City. After graduating, Douglas would perform in several off-Broadway productions before making her Broadway debut as part of the original cast of the Tony Award-winning show, “Fela!”
And “Fela!”just so happened to be the first and only Broadway show that Pierre had ever gone to see. He enjoyed it so much that soon after the show’s Broadway run ended in 2011, he went to experience a concert in Brooklyn produced by some of the “Fela!” cast members, Douglas among them.
“After the show was over, we all just started talking to each other, and Sadiki offered me a ride home because it was very cold that night, and he never left,” Douglas said.
Pierre grew up in a musical family but never took it seriously in his youth, he said. He was in the sixth grade when he decided one day to tag along with the group of kids who were headed to orchestra practice, solely to opt out of having to do schoolwork.
When the teacher told him he had to pick an instrument, Pierre recalled responding with, “whatever instrument no one else is playing.” The teacher pointed him to the big ol’ standup bass.
Pierre would practice the bass more or less as a hobby growing up, he said. While he had a talent for the instrument — and was encouraged by many to attend a school like Juilliard or Berklee to embark on the path of becoming a full-time musician — Pierre explained how he had no plans to make a career out of it. He said the bass is an “easily oppressed instrument.”
“You're not the violin — you’re not the saxophone that gets all the solos and gets all the attention and to be creative — you’re kind of down in the dungeon with keeping things together and sticking to the bass line,” Pierre said. “And I just wanted to be more free and adventurous.”
It wasn’t until he’d crossed paths with Douglas later in life that Pierre really embraced the idea of stepping into his talent and musicianship and becoming a full-time bassist.
The bass has always been Douglas’ favorite instrument, she said. When she discovered Pierre’s talent for the bass, she invited him to join her and a band for a showcase. The other band members didn’t show up; it was just Douglas and Pierre performing together on the stage.
Everyone loved it, and so they stuck together from that point on.
Early in the pair’s career, Acute Inflections performed at many private events, Pierre said. He explained how they were able to build up a strong following in the private event industry and though it's “much more lucrative” than playing in live jazz clubs, he said that often, “You’re more or less fancy background music.”
“A lot of our clients who are music lovers would say to us, ‘I wish everyone would just shut up because you guys deserve people's attention, you should be doing your own shows,’” Pierre said. “And that eventually led to us releasing one album, two albums and we’re up to five albums now and a bunch of EPs and singles, so we've kind of slowly been growing in the public world.”
Now, Acute Inflections performs a mix of public and private shows, and they aspire to grow their virtual storytelling presence through music video projects, as well as to create more music for television and film, the duo said.
Come September, Acute Inflections will take a group of 12 fans on an intimate tour around Sicily. Scheduled for Sept. 1-10, trip-goers will get to accompany the duo as they perform at several historic Italian locations, wineries and in local homes. The trip’s purpose is ultimately about connection, Douglas said.
“When we do a show, everyone wants to really dive into who we are and how we think, and we can't always do that, you know, we can’t have these conversations because there’s a whole bunch of people to talk to,” Douglas said. “But this time, on this trip, will be where we really get to know everyone and them us.”
For more information on the Sicily tour or Acute Inflections, visit acuteinflections.com. To purchase tickets to the duo’s Aspen show, visit jazzaspensnowmass.org.