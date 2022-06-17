Riding the wave of The Surf Lodge’s success, Brazilian-born entrepreneur and founder Jayma Cardoso debuted an Aspen outpost of the famed Montauk destination, fittingly titled The Snow Lodge, over the 2019 holiday season.
Now, channeling the success of The Snow Lodge, which initially opened at the base of Aspen Mountain and relocated to the St. Regis prior to the 2021-22 ski season, Cardoso is launching her latest venture: The Summer Lodge.
Set within the same space inside and on the courtyard of the St. Regis as during the winter, The Summer Lodge will feature a live music series, a wellness component and dining, with an emphasis on a debut brunch menu. Cardoso signed a five-year lease with the St. Regis Aspen, hotel majority owner Stephane De Baets said this week.
“We’re excited. We’re ready. I want to do even more in Aspen,” Cardoso said via phone from her New York homebase on Tuesday.
Cardoso revealed that not only is she seeking a second space locally, but she’s “seriously considering” relocating to Aspen full-time.
“I think there’s so much opportunity in Aspen to do some amazing projects. We’re trying to expand and want to do more,” Cardoso said, noting that she is limited in what she can achieve from afar, no less as a full-time mother.
Traveling back and forth from New York, including many red-eye flights, while running her business and being a mom to her 7-year-old son “is really taxing — it takes a toll on your body,” she said.
Since spending more time in Aspen, Cardoso said she’s fallen in love with the community, to which she attributes much of The Snow Lodge’s success.
“I won’t lie, it’s super exciting, but at the same time, a bit stressful,” Cardoso said of adding a third concept to her brand. “But I have to say, the local team that we cultivated in the winter has made such a big difference. I feel very lucky to have found great people on the ground who embraced us and trusted us.”
Cardoso specifically credited the leadership of Mladen Todorovic, a local restaurant industry fixture of more than a decade who is now at the helm of The Summer Lodge. Todorovic is best known in Aspen as the face of the popular (and now defunct) breakfast joint Over Easy, which he owned and operated for several years. After pursuing other restaurant ventures, including opening and selling Roosters in Carbondale, Todorovic worked at The Snow Lodge as a server last winter.
When Cardoso committed to The Summer Lodge, she tapped Todorovic to serve as general manager.
“Staying on the ground and being integrated makes such a difference versus hiring people from outside,” Cardoso said. “Had we not had this built up team, [The Summer Lodge] would have been really challenging.”
For his part, Todorovic is excited to be back in Aspen — specifically, focusing on his favorite food group as well as bolstering the brand’s engagement with the local community.
“Brunch was actually Jayma’s idea, and I was super stoked about it,” Todorovic said. Every weekend from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., brunch will include an “elaborate” seafood tower, custom omelet station, pasta as well as more traditional breakfast staples, he said. The buffet-style brunch, along with a libation of choice, is offered to local residents at $75. “An endless amount of king crab, shrimp, oysters [for $75]? Literally unheard of,” Todorovic quipped.
“We would love to make this a space where more locals will come and not just tourists,” he added. “That’s actually why I’m here.”
The Summer Lodge is also partnering with local fitness studios, including CycleBar, Higher Terrain and O2 Aspen, to host classes on the courtyard every Saturday morning. The classes are open to anyone; admission is $40 and free to hotel guests. In honor of Pride Month, 100% of the proceeds from tomorrow’s CycleBar classes (9 and 10 a.m.) will benefit AspenOUT, the LGBTQ+ nonprofit that produces Gay Ski Week.
As someone who aims to meditate for 20 minutes every morning, Cardoso hopes to expand the wellness theme with time, noting, “it’s something that’s very important to me and to our brand.”
But at the brand’s core — and where Cardoso shines as in her creative director role — is live music.
The Snow Lodge, in partnership with Belly Up, has brought big names to town, including but not limited to The Chainsmokers, Bob Moses, Sofi Tukker, Lukas Nelson, Thomas Jack, Diplo, Elderbrook, Noah Cyrus, James Murphy, Blondish, Paris Jackson, DJ Cassidy and Jake Wesley Rogers.
While Cardoso is finalizing the series and expects to release the full lineup next week, confirmed acts so far include Shaus, Mojave Grey, Poolside and DJ Ayokay, who performed at the lodge last night and is slated to return in July.
“I’m a big believer that when you have a successful formula, you build from it,” De Baets said of his partnership with Cardoso. “We tested the winter collaboration, which really worked, and we’re excited to work with Jayma and her team this summer.”