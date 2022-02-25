When photographer Chloe Sells looks back at the images she took of Hunter S. Thompson’s home, she can almost smell the smoky wooden walls, microwavable dinners and old-man stench that lingered throughout the cabin on Owl Farm.
Sells spent many nights with Thompson on Owl Farm. She was his personal assistant from 2003 until his death in 2005. Recalling the excess cigarette smoke and ever-burning fireplace, Sells describes the smelly house up Woody Creek Road as a safe haven for the renowned writer — a “personal Lighthouse,” coined by Thompson in his author’s note to “Fear and Loathing in America.”
Over the course of those two years, Sells took photographs of Thompson’s home, documenting the writer’s possessions, handwritten notes and interior moments of his life.
“At some point, I just remember Hunter said to me, ‘Look, most of my life has been documented — but the house hasn’t. So if you want to photograph the house, then it’s all yours,’” Sells recalls. “And so it was only with his permission that I started photographing the house for him, and I only took photographs of him on a couple of occasions. Otherwise it’s all at the house.”
Years after Thompson died by suicide and Sells left the valley, she revisited this collection of images. Following nearly a four-year project compiling the intimate shots and capturing various photographs of the Aspen-area landscape, Sells has released her new photobook, “Hot Damn!”
“Eventually, I was left with all of these really clean and straightforward images of Hunter’s home, and that wasn’t really enough for me, because I don’t make pure documentary work like that anymore,” Sells said. “So, I was faced with the question of how to make it into a project that made any sense with where I am as an artist.”
Sells, who was born and raised in Aspen and now lives between London and Botswana, received her bachelor’s of fine arts in photography from the Rhode Island School of Design and completed her Master of Fine Art at Central Saint Martins in London.
She explained how her artistic process has evolved over the years since photographing the objects in Thompson’s home back in the early 2000s. Upon revisiting the images to include in “Hot Damn!,” Sells overlaid some of the hand-printed photographs with a traditional Japanese marbling technique to create colorful designs that elicit a psychedelic experience of the works.
“The psychedelic, magical and arbitrary quality seemed really akin to who Hunter was anyway and really fed into the spirit of his energy,” Sells said. “I started making those images of the mountains and then pairing them with the pictures of the house, and that made it dynamic enough to make a book out of it; before undergoing this process, just the images of the house itself weren’t enough for me.”
Published in January 2022 by Gost Books, “Hot Damn!” consists of 184 pages featuring Sells’ renewed photographs of Thompson’s home and the Rocky Mountain scenery, accompanied by written recollections of her time working with the writer. The book is also an ode to the Roaring Fork Valley in its own way, Sells said, with an autobiographical touch to the pages.
When Sells started working for Thompson in 2003, she had recently graduated from college and returned to Aspen to figure out her next chapter. She was living the fast, young Aspenite life, working in multiple restaurants to save money for future travel plans and artistic endeavors. Sells said she was socializing in the J Bar at Hotel Jerome one night when Thompson’s wife Anita approached her and asked: “Are you a night owl?”
“I was a night owl at that point in my life, and I knew Hunter was a creative person — and to work with creative people as an artist is inspirational,” Sells said. “So I was happy for the opportunity to experience the wild Bohemian side of him and also the creative side.”
After her last restaurant shift of the evening, she’d drive from Aspen to Woody Creek, arriving at Owl Farm around 11 p.m. and leaving just after sunrise each morning. She reminisces on those night-owl hours with Thompson, mentioning that the two of them would talk about everything from sports and pornography to life and death.
“The truth behind the lore for me was that Hunter was a total gentleman. He was a sweetheart — and by far one of the most intelligent people I’ve ever spent time with,” Sells said. “His mind was so dynamic and he understood so many different critical aspects of humanity, to put ideas together so concisely while being plucked out of his brain.”
While there have been many portrayals and tales of the famed Hunter S. Thompson, Sells said “Hot Damn!” brings a specific intimacy and truth in that it documents the particular aspect of his home, his safe haven.
Through documenting the objects in Thompson’s home — as well as the outdoor scenery of the Aspen area — Sells celebrates Thompson’s life and pays tribute to the place that made it possible for the brilliant, radical writer to exist.
“I just feel like what happened in his life couldn’t have happened anyplace else,” Sells said. “There is that kind of synergy between, you know, what [Aspen] is and who the people and characters are who made the structure that held it all together, even when Hunter was all over the place, his home and the valley as a whole… was a place really intimate to him.”