When the 2021 U.S. Alpine Championships open today at Aspen Highlands for a nearly two-week run, an impressive field of up-and-comers and some veterans will be fighting for titles and low points in this season finale on home snow.
The Golden Horn and Thunderbowl venue where men’s and women’s downhill, super-G, giant slalom, slalom and alpine combined will be contested between today and April 16, is familiar to most of the field, whether they raced here as tots, U10s or in the annual Spring Series on Highlands that was squashed last year when pandemic shut down all skiing in Colorado on March 15, 2020.
The field is especially deep and while it won’t include Mikaela Shiffrin, (for points reasons and because recently she’s been testing skis in Europe), the championships will feature more than a handful of American racers who have scored a top 30 finish on the World Cup this season.
The Alpine Championships are also an earned showcase for Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club-bred athletes, Aspen natives and people who picked up their lives and moved here to train because of the coaches, the venue or both.
Each skier in the field of races views these events through their own lens with Aspen memories of this hill that may have brought joy of a late-season win or an awful ACL tear.
Two skiers who will race this week at the U.S. Alpine Championships, Aspen native Bridger Gile, and Bella Wright, who trained with AVSC and Johno McBride for two seasons, shared their thoughts Saturday on the championships, this unbelievable past year and the Olympic season ahead.
The Aspen native
Bridger Gile is finishing up his first year on the FIS World Cup tour, having kicked off the season last October on a glacier in Austria. The 21-year-old Aspen native said it’s a season that’s been packed with learning experiences, opportunities for growth and charting some new travel horizons.
Gile plans on skiing four events during the championships beginning today with the men’s slalom and looks forward to “sleeping in my own bed” after a long year and many hotel room stays. Also on tap for him are the giant slalom on Tuesday (Gile’s particular focus this season) as well as super-G and the alpine combined.
The pandemic has made travel more arduous, in terms of border crossings and team bubbles, but Gile said he’s thankful that U.S. Ski and Snowboard and the International Ski Federation (FIS) were actually able to pull off the competition season.
Gile skied some European courses for the very first time and found new favorite hills (“Adelboden, Switzerland, because it’s got a lot of terrain”) and discovered a country he considers to be “underrated,” “Slovenia, which is a very cool place and just as pretty and not as crowded” as other European countries.
And how about the World Cup race site of Bansko, Bulgaria?
“It’s super steep and looks like they have great freeskiing. From the top it looks like Highland Bowl,” Gile said. The race fans in Bulgaria get behind the sport and are enthusiastic supporters of that country’s tiny team, he added.
COVID-19 testing and precautions were starting to become a little more routine during this second winter of the pandemic but nonetheless were still a hassle.
“There’s so many more steps to be COVID-safe,” he said.
Weeks spent in Italy, including at Pozza di Fassa, where Gile, in March, won the national championship in giant slalom, brought some needed confidence, following a spate of World Cup races where he missed the second run qualification, or flip, by a sliver or two. He qualified for the right to compete in every World Cup this season by virtue of winning the 2020 overall NorAm Cup.
That’s not to say coaches entered Gile in every possible World Cup race, opting instead for him to compete in some stepping stone Europa Cup races that still were mighty competitive.
As a team and with a pack of compatriots including River Radamus, who also developed out of the Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy (VSSA program), the guys found themselves in the position of having to step up in the wake of injuries to Tommy Ford and Ryan Cochran-Siegle, and the retirement of veteran and giant slalom team leader Ted Ligety.
“Not having them there was really tough but River stepped up into a leadership role,” Gile said. “He’s been on the circuit for a couple of years.”
Gile added that the guys had known and raced each other since they were J5 racers. Radamus is also strong in giant slalom and in the parallel skiing event.
Gile said he’s aiming next season at consistently qualifying for a second run, which will help his points, ranking and start order.
“If I do that then I have a good chance of going to the Olympics,” Gile said.
For now, the focus is another week of intensity and elite skiing at his home mountain.
“When I was little, in my growing years, that’s where I skied,” he said.
Most famous may have been Gile’s preschool ascent of Highland Bowl for a Warren Miller film, but his day-to-day existence for years centered around Highlands and Aspen Mountain.
More recently at Highlands were some happy race memories. Two seasons ago — “the last time we had a Spring Series here — I did really well,” Gile continued. “Hopefully that will continue.”
His results in April 2019 provided the springboard Gile needed to get named to the national team after a season as an independent.
While he would not trade this first full season on the World Cup for anything, Gile said he is glad the finish line is in sight.
“Most of the winter you’re going to new places and competing at a high level. It’s really cool. But then you realize with the constant packing and repacking, I’m tired, I’m burned out. I’m very excited to come home.”
The speed seeker
Isabella “Bella” Wright, 24, and a Utah native, moved to Aspen in 2017 to train with Johno McBride, Austin Nevins and Torey Greenwood. During Wright’s two seasons here, couch surfing for awhile and then renting a house in Woody Creek with some other racers including her brother Bronson, she made huge strides, such as qualifying for the World Junior Championships.
In 2021, Wright competed in the “real” FIS World Championships, where she finished 14th in alpine combined behind winner and teammate Mikaela Shiffrin.
“I was very surprised to qualify for the World Championships,” but a 20th in Crans Montana, Switzerland would seal the deal. “That was a really good day, and I skied well,” she said.
Her best result of the year was 11th in Cortina, Italy on Feb. 15 followed by a 14th in downhill in Val di Fassa on Feb. 27.
When she moved to Aspen initially to train with the AVSC crew — her foundation came from the Snowbird race program — Wright was recovering from a torn ACL and then a back injury “that took me out for a little bit.” She also was the only local woman at the time competing in NorAm races.
Plenty of observers said Wright should consider college where she’d likely find a generous scholarship, rather than try to make it as a journeyman.
But the thrill of speed, which is not pursued in college racing, kept her focused on the national team.
“I had to trust that the process was going to work out. It was kind of like, there was no Plan B,” she said Saturday, with a laugh.
Wright is taller than a lot of skiers and said her lanky frame isn’t what people necessarily think of for an alpine skier. She favors both technical courses, like the one in Crans Montana, as well as “flowy downhills,” including the one she found in Cortina for the World Championships.
Support from her family has been critical. Her brother Bronson has proven to be a steadying influence and her dad tuned her skis during a season when she was aspiring to the national team.
But so is discovering what works and what doesn’t, which can only come through boots on the ground experience.
Downhill training for men and women begins Friday, with the downhill national championships set for Sunday, April 11.
“It’s been a really, really long road and I still feel like I’m not there. This past season has been hard to believe. The results I had were great. With every race I wanted a little bit more,” she said.
Like Bridger Gile, Wright tried out many new hills this season. She approached them with an attitude to “not let your experience depict your outcome.”
“People would say, ‘you won’t be fast at this track,’” but Wright said she opted for a different approach: “My philosophy was ‘ski it like you ski everything else.’”
“Every course I skied this year was a brand new course. It was fun. I’m going to miss everything being new next year,” she said.
Home-grown talent
According to AVSC, as of presstime the following local athletes will be competing in the championships, with the possibility for additions closer to the event:
Women: Stella Johansson, Morgan Ellis and Maddie Semet. On the men’s side, Tanner Perkins, Kris Westman, Luc Dalton and Asher Weinberg.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, spectators are not allowed at Aspen Highlands for the duration; there will not be a live video stream. Go to FIS-ski.com for timing of the races.