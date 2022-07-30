When the snow flies and the lifts spin this winter, it won’t be the same at Buttermilk — not without Jim Gerbaz, at least for the people who worked there with him for decades.
Gerbaz, 79, an Aspen native who lived in the same house on South Seventh Street his entire life, died on July 18 of suspected complications from COVID-19. He was a country music fan, stock-car racing enthusiast and a person who loved his routines and a simple life among family and friends in his beloved hometown.
But he will be best remembered as a fixture at the chairlifts of Buttermilk Ski Area. He went to work for Aspen Skiing Corp. when he graduated from Aspen High School in 1962, according to his sister, Cherie Oates. Jim, or Jimmy as he was known to his friends, was perfectly content staying put in the town he loved — spending winters as a “liftie” and working summer trail crews when he was a younger man, she said.
Gerbaz had asthma starting at an early age. Later in life, he was advised to move away from Aspen for his health.
“When they told him he had to move to a lower elevation, he said, ‘No way,’” Oates said.
There is conflicting information within SkiCo on whether Gerbaz worked his entire tenure at Buttermilk or if he started at Snowmass and transferred to Buttermilk in the 1980s. At any rate, this would have been his 60th winter with the company.
“It’s going to be awful (this winter),” said Marianne Barrett, the manager of lift operations at Buttermilk and a colleague of Gerbaz’s since 1989. “I know it’s going to hit us all hard.”
He was “the nicest guy in the world” and a devout attendee of the Catholic Church, she continued. But those who knew him best also said he could be delightfully gruff as well.
“He was a little cranky,” Barrett said. “He was very opinionated. He could get mad.”
That observation is reflected in the family obituary, written by his nephew Jeremie Oates: “He was also never one to back away from an argument, regardless of how trivial or irrelevant the topic was to the poor unfortunate caught on the other side of the discussion.”
SkiCo President and CEO Mike Kaplan sent a rare message to company employees about a death in their ranks.
“I don’t normally write to share news about the passing of one of our employees, however our longest-standing employee, James E. (Jimmy) Gerbaz, passed away on Saturday morning in Grand Junction, and I thought it appropriate to share some reflections,” Kaplan wrote on July 19. “Jimmy began working at the Aspen Ski Corporation on December 1, 1962, at the ripe age of 19 years old. He was born in Aspen, and it is the only place he called home through his 59 years with the company.”
In life, Gerbaz was a fixture at the Mighty Mite rope tow, a short lift for never-ever skiers tucked on lower Panda Peak by the Inn at Aspen. Gerbaz worked wherever needed on the Buttermilk lifts, but his preferred location was at the Mighty Mite, where he developed a rapport with ski instructors and their clients.
“Jimmy was a talker — he talked to everyone,” Barrett said. “The younger kids, they all loved him.”
Drew Ingram, who worked with Gerbaz since 1990, said Jimmy hung a sign that said, “Jimmyland” over the door of the lift shack at the Mighty Mite.
“He was a fixture there for sure,” Ingram said. “That was his lift, and he took ownership of it.”
Gerbaz influenced both Ingram’s and Barrett’s management styles. Barrett said she once heard Gerbaz grumble that a supervisor didn’t even bother to say good morning at the start of the day — she remembered that when she became his supervisor, and they got along just fine.
As for Ingram, he learned as a supervisor that he better send relief to the Mighty Mite precisely at 1:15 p.m. so Gerbaz could take his lunch break. Not noon, 1 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. — it had to be 1:15 precisely.
But Gerbaz also possessed the patience necessary to operate a lift for beginners, who weren’t always adept at catching the ride up. The Mighty Mite didn’t usually become busy until 10:30 a.m. or so, Ingram recalled, and Gerbaz would turn on his country music and read his USA Today newspaper until riders started appearing.
Born on May 14, 1943, both the maternal and paternal sides of his family had roots that reached back in Aspen to the late 1800s. Cherie said that when Aspen hit its quiet years after silver was demonetized, her grandparents were asked by the owner of the Koch Lumber Mill to live in a house on South Seventh Street to make sure nobody burned down or otherwise damaged the mill. Cherie and Jimmy would later grow up in the house at the base of Shadow Mountain. Their dad drove a 1947 U.S. Army Jeep about 10 miles downvalley to a family ranch he helped work — in an area still known as Gerbazdale.
Jimmy was interested as a boy in 4-H activities such as raising “bummer lambs.” They were bummers because they had been rejected by their moms or were orphaned and had to “bum” to be fed. Cherie and Jimmy would feed them milk from amber beer bottles with nipples affixed. The Pitkin County Fair was both a delight and a sad occasion. They would showcase their lambs, but the animals were also sold.
Both kids attended grades one through 12 at the Red Brick School. “My class was the largest since the turn of the century, and it was 25 [students],” Oates recollected. “Jim’s was much smaller.”
She recalled her brother being a good skier as a youngster — he especially liked powder. After he graduated from high school, he signed on with the Aspen Skiing Corp., first with a summer crew on Aspen Mountain.
According to Aspen native Jesse Caparrella, five years older than Gerbaz, going to work for the Ski Corp. or the city of Aspen were the only real options for kids that wanted to stick around town after high school. Caparrella started with the company when he was just 16 years old, in 1954. He went full-time in 1956 and remained full-time with the company until 2010; he worked part-time for five years after that.
Different people count years of service differently, but Caparrella said he spent 61 years full- and part-time with Aspen Skiing Corp. and its successor, Aspen Skiing Co. That makes him and Gerbaz among the longest-tenured employees in the company’s 75-year history. Caparrella was hired to oversee the lift crew when Snowmass Ski Area was created. While he knew Gerbaz all his life, he doesn’t recall them working together at Snowmass.
“He was definitely a happy-go-lucky guy,” Caparrella said of Gerbaz.
Gerbaz lived as an adult in the house where he grew up. While their mom had raised vegetables and flowers, Jim just concentrated on the grass. “He was very particular about his lawn. The bears would get the best of him out there,” she recalled: The mama bear would get on the roof of Jim’s house, rake apples off a tree and send them down to her cubs.
Gerbaz was a collector of various things, including model cars. He also had a prized possession — a 1962 candy-apple red Corvette.
“He had that for a long time before he did anything with it,” Oates said. “The only time he showed it was in Moab.”
It rained on the car show, she said, and Jim got mad as hell. When asked if her brother was mechanically inclined, Oates thought for a moment and responded, “Yes, with a lot of swearing.”
She said her brother didn’t stray out of town much with one notable exception: He loved going to Country Jam, an outdoor country music festival held annually west of Grand Junction in the area known as Mack. The festival was on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Gerbaz was back at it this year.
But his music tastes extended beyond just country music. Ingram said Gerbaz and his friend, the late Albert Loushin, a lift mechanic, were also big fans of an Irish women Celtic group. Ingram said he would tease Gerbaz about being a groupie for the band.
Gerbaz liked his simple life, enjoyed the company of many of his neighbors and liked heading downtown to pick up newspapers, Oates said, adding that Frank Sinatra’s famous song lyric, “I did it my way,” perfectly summed up her brother’s life.
Gerbaz’s popularity with his colleagues over six decades at SkiCo became crystal clear at his funeral July 20 at St. Vincent Catholic Church in Basalt. Many of the lift operators, mechanics, ski instructors and other SkiCo employees he interacted with over the decades attended the service, Oates said.
For many of his former colleagues still working at Buttermilk, the memories will continue to flow — along with a few tears — when another ski season rolls along.
Abby Eagye, a ski instructor at Buttermilk, said Jim was as much of a part of the landscape as the snow for instructors who regularly helped rookie skiers.
“When I learned that Jimmy had passed, one of my first thoughts was, ‘Jimmy has been working lifts for as long as I’ve been at SkiCo.’ I quickly realized that’s true for every employee at SkiCo,” Eagye said. “Jimmy has been at the bottom of the Mighty Mite all 15 years I’ve worked there. It was his kingdom, and we all respected it as such.”