Overgrazed ranches and overgrown hillsides in the Roaring Fork Valley have benefitted from treatment by 1,300 weed-eaters on hooves this year.
A company called Goat Green LLC has been hired by public land management agencies and private property owners to bring their goats to several sites to improve soil health, reduce wildfire risk or both.
The full herd is wrapping up 11 days of a buffet at Sutey Ranch. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management hired Goat Green to work the site along Crystal Springs Road in Missouri Heights for the third consecutive year.
The herd also spent 40 days on Light Hill this summer and 30 on the Crown in October. The goats were enlisted to reduce fuels for wildfires and create fire breaks at those two properties. At Sutey, the herd’s role is to improve ground that had been intensely farmed and ranched for the last century.
“There’s no machine that can do what we can do,” said Lani Malmberg, a partner in Goat Green. “There’s 1,300 goats at Sutey Ranch. That’s 5,200 hooves working. You have this herd and it weighs 120,000. It is self-propelled. They’re eating everything that’s a problem.”
That’s part of the equation. In addition to eating the weeds, the goats penetrate the soil with their hooves and provide natural fertilizer through waste that gets worked into the soil. Malmberg said the process improves the soil under the surface. That soil plays host to more vigorous, nutrient-rich plants that will attract deer and elk.
At Sutey, decades of cattle grazing resulted in vast open meadows of smooth brome grass and crested wheatgrass — perfect for cows and calves when irrigated but unsustainable and unnatural.
Hilary Boyd, assistant field manager of resources at the Bureau of Land Management’s Colorado River Valley Field Office, said the agency is “very happy” with the results of goats on its properties.
“This is the third year we’ve used high intensity, short duration goat grazing in the fields (at Sutey Ranch) and we’re seeking positive results,” Boyd said. “We hope to continue to use goats at Sutey Ranch until the fields are supporting a greater diversity of grasses and flowering plants.”
Malmberg said she already sees a difference after a third season at Sutey. Goats are browsers rather than grazers like cattle and sheep. The goats prefer to eat plants that are at eye level or above rather than the natural grasses below. They constantly look for weeds, brush and undergrowth.
“When we got there, there were millions of weeds and there’s not any there now where we’ve been,” Malmberg said.
At Light Hill in Old Snowmass, the goats were used to maintain an old prescribed-burn area that reduced fuels for wildfire. Drought has made another prescribed burn difficult and the terrain is too steep to bring in heavy equipment to remove vegetation, according to Boyd.
“The goats seemed content to eat their way across the project area,” she said. “They removed hazardous fuels, improved access for mule deer and elk, and spread natural fertilizer across the slope. I expect to see more grasses, flowering plants and sprouting shrubs in the spring, which will provide food for wildlife.”
Two areas of steep terrain on the Crown also were treated to reduce wildfire risk and improve wildlife habitat.
Goat Green has been around for 27 years and was the first company of its type in the country, Malmberg said. Now there are several, mostly smaller companies that she said cannot match her company’s performance from sheer lack of numbers. The company was first hired in the Roaring Fork Valley 10 years ago to reduce weeds along the Rio Grande Trail.
“We’ve picked up a lot of work since then,” Malmberg said. “Now we have six or seven months of work per year here.”
In addition to BLM lands, the goats mowed down weeds on several properties owned by the Roaring Fork School District, including the hillside immediately south of Basalt High School. Three-hundred goats made short work of weeds on one acre there. Standing just outside the fenced-off area one sunny afternoon in October provided observers with an up-close look at the animals.
Malmberg said she likes working in the Roaring Fork Valley because of its natural beauty, interesting people and mostly welcoming spirit.
“Ninety-nine percent of the people are really cool and they get it,” she said. “They welcome us.”
But some dog owners were reluctant to abide by seven signs urging them to put their pets on a leash at Sutey Ranch this fall, she said. And at the Crown, a few disrespectful mountain bikers knocked down their electric fence on a short stretch of trail and allowed some goats to wander out. She stressed that the problems stem from a minority of people.
Donny Benz, a partner in Goat Green, said the work is often hard but provides flexibility and ample time outdoors.
“There’s a lot I like about it, but, one, I’m really good at it,” he said. “You build these skills over the years.”
It’s not as easy as shuttling the goats to a site, setting them free and letting them eat. Lines need to be cut through vegetation for the electric fences used to keep the goats in and the predators out. In the case of Light Hill, there was no vehicle access to the site, so he and Kaiti Singley, a manager, hauled fence and water to the area, and then hauled it down when the job was over. The goats cover 2-5 acres per day so they constantly must be moved and fencing rearranged around a new parcel, called a set. The work must be done regardless of weather conditions.
“The animals don’t have a key to shut off,” Benz said.
They also are aided by well-trained border collies. There’s an art to being an effective goat herder, he said.
“You know your animals and their patterns and their grazing and when they’re full and content, and when they’re ready to go to a new set,” Benz said.
Singley made the switch from managing restaurants to managing goats after meeting and then dating Benz. She would visit him at work sites during her days off. Eventually he put her to work. She loved it and has become a vital manager over the last eight years.
All three members of the team said they love being outdoors, working on the land with their dogs and goats, constantly meeting new people and facing new challenges. They camp on the properties they are working on whenever feasible.
“It’s always an adventure,” Singley said. “You never know what you’re going to get out there.”
Malmberg said the biggest challenge is finding a place to store their trailers and other equipment while working in the Roaring Fork Valley. She appealed to anyone with outdoor storage space to contact her at Ewe4icbenz@aol.com.
Goat Green’s herd works 365 days per year. Goats ranging in age from 1 to 12 are part of the operation. Unlike a meat-production business, Benz and Malmberg don’t sell off males at the end of their first year for slaughter.
“They have to get as fat as possible as fast as possible and that’s the income,” Malmberg said of cattle. “That’s not our deal. We want our goats skinny, hungry and well-behaved.”
All members of the Goat Green herd work on weed management and wildfire fuel mitigation. When they advance in age and become “gummers” with a lack of teeth, they are retired to a ranch to live their final days.
The herd is effective at avoiding disease because they are constantly on the move. Malmberg wrote on the Goat Green website that the herd and herders live like gypsies.
“I love being with the animals, the wildlife and my animals,” she said. “Being out on the land for me is very magical.”