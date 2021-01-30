Less than half the number of competitors and a mere fraction of their entourages as in a “normal” year, about one-twentieth of the “typical” media pool and exactly zero spectators.
Save for the bright lights, glittering halfpipe and athletes maneuvering their bodies through the cold night air, X Games 2021 bears little resemblance to previous years’ iterations. ESPN scaled back operations in a major way this year in an effort to produce a pandemic-compatible competition, which officially kicked off Friday and will run through Sunday.
“We considered several scenarios when evaluating how we could execute this event safely,” ESPN spokesperson Danny Chi said Friday, “and still bring the excitement of the world’s best action sports athletes to Aspen and put on an amazing event for our fans around the world.”
It seems no detail was overlooked in contemplating how to best downsize the overall footprint of this year’s X Games, which celebrates 20 years in Aspen.
Off the bat, this meant nixing spectators as well as the concerts, which generally drew between 3,000 and 7,000 people per night, according to ESPN. Gone, too, are the village vendors and the athletes’ lounge, which served as a popular hangout spot with perks galore.
Traditionally, media outlets from all over the world sent staff members to cover the international spectacle. Sports writers, photographers and videographers, editors, and the like previously accounted for more pulses at the base of Buttermilk Ski Area than athletes themselves, totaling 200 to 300 credentialed members of the press. This year, that number is 12 — all of whom are based in Colorado and most of whom live and work in the valley.
Speaking of the show’s stars, between 150 and 200 athletes usually compete in the Winter X Games, depending on the year, according to an ESPN spokesperson Friday. Conversely, the 2021 games are limited to 85 competitors.
Perhaps the most significant and yet impossible to quantify downsize this year is with each athlete’s allotted “entourage.” While athletes in competitions past traveled with “at least” a few others — be it family members and significant others or coaches and trainers — posses this year are capped at plus one, for a total party of two, according to ESPN.
For its part, ESPN reduced its on-the-ground staff more than 84% from last year, a spokesperson noted.
“The X Games team worked with medical and safety experts in conjunction with state and local health officials to implement protocols to help mitigate risk of COVID-19 infection and spread,” Chi said. Among other efforts, this means daily — and random — COVID-19 testing, as well as internal contact tracing.
As far as the event’s impact at large, occupancy in Aspen and Snowmass as of Jan. 15 is expected to peak at 45% this weekend, according to Kristi Kavanaugh, vice president of sales for Aspen Skiing Co.
Historically on Jan. 15, occupancy in Aspen-Snowmass for the peak night of X Games weekend paces around 94%, she said. In other words, occupancy in Aspen Snowmass this weekend is projected to be down about 52%.
“There’s not really any good news in January when it comes to [occupancy] performance,” Kavanaugh said.
On the X Games front, however, Kavanaugh credited ESPN for its massive efforts in scaling back and safely executing the winter games: “ESPN has done an incredible job of trying to keep everyone safe.”