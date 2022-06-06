The first time Shea Gomez saw a show on Broadway, she was a little girl. She recalls the drive across the bridge from New Jersey to New York, feeling giddy from the backseat of her mother’s car. She remembers sitting in the big-city theater and experiencing “something so magical” that Gomez knew, in that moment, she wanted to be a part of it.
“There is something so magical about the theater,” Gomez said. “I caught the Broadway bug.”
Gomez grew up creating musical routines in the basement of her childhood home in New Jersey. When her family moved to Southern California, she started taking voice lessons and dance classes and attended a performing arts school throughout her teenage years.
After graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a bachelor’s of fine arts in musical theater, Gomez immediately moved to New York — as it was the place to be for an aspiring Broadway star, she said.
Gomez has now been seen on stages nationally and internationally. Her credits include “Evita,” “In the Heights” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Last fall, she was booked to partake in a workshop of “Romy and Michele” for its potential adaptation of becoming a Broadway musical in New York.
Although she’s performed for audiences worldwide, Gomez has never been to Aspen. Her next journey, however, brings her to the valley for a full summer in front of Roaring Fork Valley audiences.
Cast in both Theatre Aspen mainstage productions, Gomez contributes to this season’s star-studded roster of names — which Theatre Aspen announced last week.
With “Gypsy: A Musical Fable” running June 27 through July 23, followed by “Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons” Aug. 1-23, Theatre Aspen’s Hurst Theatre in Rio Grande Park will bring vibrant evenings of endless entertainment.
And Gomez has already begun getting into character.
“What’s really special is that both of these shows are based on true stories and real people,” Gomez said. “Getting on stage and telling these stories, I want to do these people — my characters — justice.”
Starting off the season with “Gypsy,” Gomez takes on one of the leading roles playing Louise, who is the daughter of the ambitious stage mother Momma Rose — played by Broadway’s iconic Cassondra James (“Once On This Island”). Set in the 1920s showbiz scene, the musical is based off of a memoir by artist Gypsy Rose Lee — formerly known as Louise in her younger years.
“I’m reading Gypsy’s memoir now, and it’s given me such amazing insight into her story and her mind,” Gomez said. “Even back during the audition process for this role, I felt Louise would be so incredible to play; I’m excited to get to Aspen and dive into this dream.”
Back to Jersey
Following her journey with Louise, Gomez will play Francine Valli in “Jersey Boys.” She mentioned how there will be a few overlapping weeks where daytime rehearsals for “Jersey Boys” will roll right into the evening “Gypsy” performances.
“It’s exciting to be doing two shows back-to-back,” Gomez said. “After two years of not being able to get on the stage, I’m so grateful to flex my musical theater muscles again.”
As Gomez gears up to take on a new performance space, returning actor Jayke Workman is looking forward to his second consecutive summer with Theatre Aspen.
A graduate of the reputable Hartt School of Music in Connecticut, Workman entered the professional realm of musical theater right out of the gates. He is recognized for playing the role of Mary Sunshine in “Chicago” — initially in the national tour, followed by his undertaking of the role in Theatre Aspen’s mainstage production of “Chicago” last summer, which soon led to his “Chicago” Broadway debut.
“I made incredible connections last summer working with everyone at Theatre Aspen,” Workman said. “We had so much fun onstage and off — I’m excited to have more time this year to explore and get to know my way around this wonderful place.”
Workman also earned his Actors’ Equity card with Theatre Aspen last summer, which he said was an amazing opportunity and has opened many doors.
Like Gomez, Workman was cast in both mainstage productions this summer season, playing multiple ensemble parts in “Gypsy” and the supporting role of Bob Crewe in “Jersey Boys.” For Workman, these roles look a little different from his more recent mastery of Mary Sunshine.
“This will be a more masculine place for me than I’m used to, than I was in ‘Chicago’ as a woman,” the actor said. “It’ll be an awesome challenge and nice to dip my toe into a new set of shows.”
Both Workman and Gomez arrived in Aspen on Saturday and jumped right into rehearsals for “Gypsy” beginning today. Each actor expressed an eagerness to meet and work with their fellow cast members, as well as learn from each other and the powerhouse creative teams in place for the two shows.
Directing “Gypsy” is Hannah Ryan, with choreography by Hollie Wright and Andy Einhorn as the music director.
“Hannah Ryan has incredible visions and ideas for how we tell this story,” Workman said. “All three main characters are women of color — it’s an exciting and refreshing way to cast this show.”
Workman explained that he hopes Aspen audiences will get a fresh perspective about not only what it meant to be a woman at the time but also, with Theatre Aspen’s telling of the story, a woman of color struggling and working hard to come out on top — “an awesome envelope,” he said.
Hunter Foster will be the director of “Jersey Boys,” with Ray Mercer as the choreographer and Eric Alsford leading the music front.
When Theatre Aspen announced the complete casting and creative team lineup last week, Gomez said she felt one step closer to the exciting season ahead. Embarking on a new place of live performance, the actress is brought back to that initial moment of magic.
“I just go back to that little girl, sitting in a Broadway house myself and thinking, ‘Theater is magical,’” Gomez said. “And everything that was magical about it to me then is still in place now. I hope Aspen can share that joy this summer.”