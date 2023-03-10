There is nothing like being in a room in which someone is telling you a story — a story through dance, through music, through dialogue — and experiencing that story live, in real time, with a group of people, said Theatre Aspen Producing Director Jed Bernstein.
“And we renew ourselves to that goal every single year,” Bernstein said.
In its 40th year, Theatre Aspen continues to cultivate live storytelling experiences by and for the Roaring Fork Valley community. With this year being a milestone anniversary for the theater, the organization looks to bring additional programming to Aspen this summer.
Theatre Aspen announced today its full-season lineup of 40th anniversary events. The summer will include an anniversary gala, a community cabaret — featuring local performers who have been a part of Theatre Aspen productions throughout the years — and a performance of Anne Nelson’s play, “The Guys,” in remembrance of the 9/11 attacks and other special programs.
“The theme for the anniversary activities is community,” Bernstein said. “Because what allows any organization, nonprofit or not, to prosper for 40 years is really the support and involvement with its community, and the Aspen community has been so generous to Theatre Aspen and so enthusiastic about Theatre Aspen — that has allowed us to build what is now a pretty formidable lineup of shows and theater over four decades.”
Entering its fifth decade, the theater is placing community at the heart of its celebration and remains dedicated to its mission of providing high-quality theater experiences.
Anniversary-related activities will begin in late May, with the unveiling of a museum-like display detailing Theatre Aspen’s history. The showcase of photos, posters and other memorabilia will be stationed in the lobby of the Hurst Theatre throughout the summer.
Starting in June, Theatre Aspen will launch a retrospective video series, which will feature interviews with community members and alumni who’ve taken part in the organization’s growth over the years. The videos will be released periodically throughout the season via Theatre Aspen’s website and social media platforms.
The theater’s Ruby Anniversary Summer Gala will commence on July 30, and its special community cabaret, showcasing local actors who’ve performed in previous Theatre Aspen shows over the years, will take place on Sept. 6 at Hurst Theatre. There will be two cabaret performances that evening and a birthday cake celebration in between, Bernstein said.
Theatre Aspen’s production of “The Guys” — which is about the aftereffects of the collapse of the World Trade Center — will be held Sept. 10-11 in conjunction with and as a tribute to the Aspen Fire Department’s annual day of remembrance for 9/11. Proceeds from the two-day production will support the fire department’s charity of choice, as well as Theatre Aspen Education programs.
The special events are in addition to Theatre Aspen’s previously announced mainstage productions for the summer — ”Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” (June 22-July 8), “Doubt: A Parable” (July 14-29) and “Rent” (Aug. 4-26) — as well as its annual summer cabaret series at the Hotel Jerome, Solo Flights Festival in September and co-production of Terrence McNally’s “Master Class” with the Aspen Music Festival and School.
On top of celebrating its 40th anniversary, Theatre Aspen also commemorates its Education Program having been around for 25 years and its Apprentice Program’s 10th season this summer.
Theatre Aspen’s apprenticeships are paid opportunities for students from around the country to partake in a summer-long residency in Aspen, during which they gain hands-on experience with professionals in their fields and assist in the theatrical production process from start to finish.
Bernstein said the Apprentice Program seems stronger than ever, noting that Theatre Aspen has received around 1,000 applications for the 30 apprenticeships being offered this summer.
Bernstein emphasized that investing in young talent and arts education is critical for theaters — especially ones that have the resources to do so, like Theatre Aspen, he said.
The producing director went on to state that he believes the most successful theater organizations going forward are the ones that see their mission as beyond just putting shows on stage, he said, but trying to “embrace as many and diverse elements of the community as they can.”
“And this set of anniversaries is really a celebration of our efforts in that regard,” Bernstein said. “I don't think the job is done — you know, you can always do more; you can always do better — but I think part of our success has been because we are outward facing.”
Bernstein brought up Theatre Aspen’s partnership with the Aspen School District, which piloted at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year and will extend into the summer with a new paid internship program offered to Aspen High students.
Looking ahead, Bernstein said the continued expansion of arts education programming throughout the entire valley is one of Theatre Aspen’s main initiatives, along with making progress on its plans to build a new, permanent theater facility and above all, he said, providing the best performing arts experiences as possible for the community.
“I think that any performing art, and particularly live theater, is one of the most important experiences that we, as humans, can participate in,” Bernstein said. “And so I think a community is partially defined by how it does in regard to the arts, and Theatre Aspen has grown from a small idea that our founder had into a strong arts organization that is being productive in as many ways as it can think of and has hopes beyond that to expand.”
Local season passes will be available to purchase starting on April 5, followed by single tickets for mainstage shows on May 16. For more information about Theatre Aspen’s 40th anniversary lineup, visit theatreaspen.org.