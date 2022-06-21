The Colorado Theatre Guild’s 16th annual Henry Awards nominations included five nods to Theatre Aspen for its productions of “Rock of Ages” and “Chicago” during the 2021 summer season.
“Rock of Ages” — directed by Hunter Foster with musical direction by Eric Alsford — collected nominations for Outstanding Production of a Musical; Outstanding Actress in a Musical for Guiliana Augello’s performance; Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical for Reagan Rees’ appearance; and Outstanding Choreography.
The other musical to round out Theatre Aspen’s summer lineup was “Chicago,” which itself garnered a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical, thanks to Ben Liebert’s talent as Roxy’s husband, Amos Hart. Apparently the judges didn’t think his performance was cellophane, after all.
“I am so thrilled that Theatre Aspen has been recognized by the Colorado Theatre Guild with these nominations,” Jed Bernstein, producing director of Theatre Aspen, said in a statement. “They are a testament to the strong talent that comes to visit us each summer! We’re so excited that Hunter is returning this summer to direct for us again!”
Theatre Aspen’s 39th Season begins next Monday, June 27th and runs through August 23rd at the Hurst Theatre in Rio Grande Park. The season includes the Tony Award®-winning musicals Gypsy and Jersey Boys on the mainstage, as well as the summer Cabaret Series at Hotel Jerome and additional programming and special events for the summer. This season, loaded with talent from Broadway, national tours, and training programs from across the country, promises to provide one not-to-be-missed event after another.
“As Theatre Aspen approaches its 40th season in 2023, it continues to rekindle a sense of discovery in audiences who live in and visit the Roaring Fork Valley by producing big theater in a small space with intimate storytelling,” a Theatre Aspen press release notes. “Each season at Theatre Aspen promises to bring world-class theater dramatically closer, with innovative and imaginative productions of both plays and musicals, complemented by an assortment of community events including late-night cabarets, educational programs and performances, collaborations with other Aspen arts organizations and new works presentations.”
During a “sneak peek” at the upcoming season, Bernstein touted to theatergoers the importance and caliber of the organization’s apprentice program, as well.
“Theatre Aspen also boasts an impressive Apprentice Program, one of the largest in the country, devoted to training the next generation of theatrical artists and administrators,” the press release notes.