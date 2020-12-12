If you happened to spot Beth Malone skiing down Aspen Mountain on Friday — while lip-synching with her wife behind the camera — she isn’t losing her mind.
The Broadway star and her wife, Rochelle Schoppert, were filming Malone’s part in Theatre Aspen’s second annual but first-ever virtual holiday cabaret.
Following a sold-out run last winter, this year’s cabaret will celebrate the best of Broadway, with performances around the piano, ballads, 11-o’clock numbers and a dose of holiday cheer. The cabaret, which will be free for anyone to watch, will stream for two performances only, on Dec. 23 and 27 at 6 p.m.
Malone opted to record her piece on the Silver Queen Gondola and the mountain to further localize her segment, which features tracks from guitarist and vocalist Damian Smith.
Not wanting to look like a “douchebag with a selfie stick,” Malone roped in Schoppert to assist with the production. Technically, the pair are “part-time residents” on paper — but their roots in the local community run deep. Malone first moved to Aspen in 1992 at age 21 to work at the iconic, now-defunct Crystal Palace. During her college breaks in her later years, she would work at Gwyn’s High Alpine Restaurant (also now shuttered) at Snowmass Ski Area to earn cash to help pay for tuition.
“We were scrappy locals,” the Tony- and Grammy-nominated performer said of her and Schoppert’s early days in the valley. “Now we’re barely fancy.”
The two have spent the majority of the pandemic at their home in Snowmass Village, where Malone is writing a musical and filming gigs like Theatre Aspen’s holiday cabaret.
Joining Malone in the series are fellow Broadway stalwarts Charity Angél Dawson, Aaron Kaburick and J. Harrison Ghee, as well as former Theatre Aspen apprentice Emily Britt. The cabaret is directed by Lorin Latarro, with music direction by David Dabbon and Andy Einhorn.
“This year has been challenging in so many ways for all of us, but we are proud that we were able to produce a unique — and safe — summer season highlighting Aspen local heroes,” Theatre Aspen Producing Director Jed Bernstein said in a statement. “We are once again excited to try something new for our organization and continue our much-loved cabaret tradition, now in an online format. We look forward to sharing holiday favorites and the Broadway melodies we continue to miss during this ongoing pandemic.”
Tickets for the 2020 Holiday Cabaret are complimentary, but reservations must be made in advance at theatreaspen.org. A link to the performance will be shared 24 hours before showtime.
Ahead of the Dec. 23 performance, an exclusive pre-show event — including additional performances, conversations with the creative team and an exclusive Theatre Aspen winter gift — will be available for $75 per household. Tickets for the pre-show event can be purchased when making reservations.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing the finished product,” Malone said of this year’s holiday cabaret.
“Some of [the virtual performances] end up looking like, ‘Oh, I shouldn’t have said yes to that,’” she quipped. “But some of them end up going the opposite direction, and you end up going, ‘That was so entertaining.’”