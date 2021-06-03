Theatre Aspen Producing Director Jed Bernstein is expected to announce today that Theatre Aspen Education will present three summertime productions this year, the most ever for the organization, including a first-ever Shakespeare in the Park.
Additionally, Theatre Aspen Education will offer more than 20 classes — from creative drama and puppetry to musical theater dance, singing and acting — for kindergarten to 12th-grade students.
In collaboration with Pitkin County Library, the education department will also launch a brand-new community initiative, “Theatre Aspen Storytime.”
“The Theatre Aspen Education program is among the country’s finest and most robust. We have continued to expand our reach and programming over the past 27 years, and I could not be prouder of the entire team and our students,” Bernstein said in a statement that will be released today. “It is our mission to educate the next generation of theatre artists and enthusiasts — with everything from K-12 classes to full productions — and this year’s lineup has it all.”
The three aforementioned summer productions will include “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” July 8 to 10 in the John Denver Sanctuary; Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka, Jr.” July 29 to 31; and “Peter and the Starcatcher” Aug. 5 to 8 at the Aspen District Theater.
Every Tuesday beginning July 13, the weekly story-time initiative will take place at 10:30 a.m. through Aug. 17. Special guests will read children’s books as part of the program, which will be free for all members of the community. Bernstein will kick off the first story time with a presentation of Shel Silverstein’s beloved classic, “The Giving Tree.”
“Serving the students who live in the Roaring Fork Valley and visit our community is our No. 1 priority, especially after this tumultuous past year,” said Elissa Russell, Theatre Aspen director of education programming and administration. “We are thrilled to offer a wide variety of skill-building, fun-filled programming that will benefit our students on stage and off.”
As previously announced, Theatre Aspen’s 2021 Hurst Theatre mainstage season will feature “Chicago” June 30 to July 22 and “Rock of Ages” July 30 to Aug. 21. This year’s Solo Flights festival of one-person shows returns Aug. 25 to 31. More information about the Solo Flights programming will be announced shortly.
Theatre Aspen, in its announcement today, noted the organization’s commitment to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, students and staff this summer. Mobile ticketing, cashless transactions and enhanced cleaning and disinfection policies will remain in effect at all performances. Masks will be required to attend all education performances.
More information and a complete catalog of summer education offerings can be found at theatreaspen.org/education.