Theatre Aspen and the Hotel Jerome have sparked a new partnership this winter season and will bring big-city Broadway into town for an intimate cabaret experience.
Starting Saturday and running through Dec. 23, Theatre Aspen will present its annual holiday cabaret series featuring a reputable cast of Broadway stars across six interactive musical performances. The Hotel Jerome will host all six shows — a fresh concept for the theater’s festive programming and a collaborative production filled with historic significance.
“Theatre Aspen originated here, in the basement of the Jerome years and years ago,” Hotel Jerome General Manager Patrick Davila said. “I’m so looking forward to putting on their entire holiday cabaret series and making this a tradition for years to come.”
In the past, Theatre Aspen’s holiday and summer cabaret productions have popped-up in various venues around town. Following a successful cabaret experience held at the Hotel Jerome this summer, Producing Director of Theatre Aspen Jed Bernstein decided to make the Jerome’s grand ballroom home for the 2021 holiday cabaret.
“There is no better place to share Theatre Aspen’s traditional holiday fare than at the most iconic hotel in Colorado,” Bernstein said in a statement. “We can’t wait to invite guests to share an immersive dining and entertainment experience.”
For the first time this year, the holiday cabaret series includes two “Après Ski Family Show” options, which are more family oriented and focused on the holiday aspect of the performance, Davila explained. The other four evening dinner shows are for patrons ages 21 and older, establishing “a bit of a different tempo,” Davila said.
An opening reception with cocktails and sparkling wines kicks off the night for cabaret dinner show guests. Following a three-course chef’s seated dinner in the Jerome ballroom, the entertainment begins.
“We have some big names coming, which is just tremendous,” said Davila, who has a background in theater and film and has co-produced three Broadway shows himself. “All of these Broadway performers have been in a leading role on Broadway, and they’ve been rehearsing for this cabaret series in New York over the past couple of weeks.”
Directed by Broadway veteran Ray Mercer (“The Lion King”), the Theatre Aspen cabaret company includes Christy Altomare (“Anastasia” and “Mamma Mia!”), Will Blum (“Beetlejuice” and “School of Rock”), Anthony Lee Medina (“Hamilton”), Courtney Reed (“Aladdin” and the national tour of “Moulin Rouge”), Nathaniel Stampley (“Cats” and “Porgy and Bess”) and Sarah Stiles (Tony-Award Nominee for her roles in “Tootsie” and “Hand To God”).
Live musical numbers will be led by music director Andy Einhorn (“Carousel” and “Hello, Dolly!”) with bassist Mike Brown and drummer Nicole Patrick.
In addition to the talent Theatre Aspen is bringing to the stage, there will be special appearances by DanceAspen’s own Matthew Gilmore and Madeleine Scott, along with a few surprises to round out the overall experience, according to Davila. A production company from California arrived at the hotel yesterday to begin building the stage and set of the show.
“We’re transforming the ballroom into a full theater,” Davila said. “We wanted to make sure that we do justice to the performers and they have the lights and sounds and equipment that they need to perform a full show.”
Davila credited Bernstein for the quality and high-end talent that Theatre Aspen offers the community through this holiday cabaret. He pointed out Aspen’s exceptional and rare cultural experiences, stating that the Jerome is working closely with a handful of local organizations like Theatre Aspen.
This new partnership, Davila said, represents a “huge piece” of the hotel being a “cultural epicenter” for the town.
“Theater is my passion, and the quality and commitment of Theatre Aspen, I have not seen in other places,” he said. “I mean regional theater is always fantastic but usually there’s a huge gap to attract Broadway and professional talent — and here, it’s the opposite.”
From basement to ballroom, Davila said, the Hotel Jerome’s historic presence in town chimes a certain authenticity, and the upcoming holiday cabaret series with Theatre Aspen will showcase that specialty.
Tickets for the 2021 Holiday Cabaret can be purchased on the Theatre Aspen website.