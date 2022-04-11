Theatre Aspen is gearing up for another summer of endless entertainment. From this year’s mainstage musicals “Gypsy” and “Jersey Boys,” to the Solo Flights Festival, cabaret series, special events and education programs, the arts organization will swing into full showtime mode from June through September.
“I think all of the arts are collectively a main reason summer is such an attractive time in our community, and Theatre Aspen is more than playing its part,” said Producing Director Jed Bernstein.
As Theatre Aspen prepares to enter its 39th summer season, the nonprofit is launching its annual Local Season Pass program on Tuesday with an in-person sale event at Clark’s Market.
Running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., community members are invited to purchase their discounted season pass at Clark’s, and buyers will receive a free gift from the market to be redeemed that day. Passes will then be available online starting Wednesday.
Bernstein called it a privilege to offer the Local Season Pass program to the community each year, explaining how the tradition spans back many years “much like the local ski passes.”
There are two discounted package options, each offering 20% off the standard seat pricing and both applicable for residents of the Roaring Fork Valley. The Local’s Summer Pass is $136 and includes a ticket to each of the two mainstage musicals, as well as a Solo Flights performance of the passholder’s choice. The Preview Pass is $128 and permits passholders to attend one preview performance for each of the two mainstage productions.
Both packages will be available online through June 20, or until sold out, and each increases in price after April 29, according to a news release. Single-ticket sales will begin in May.
The arts organization also is partnering with Limelight Hotel for its local pass program this year. Whether purchased in person on Tuesday or online, local and preview passholders are provided with a 20% discount card for a pre-show dinner at the Limelight.
“This part of the program is new this year, and the idea is that people love to combine dinner with a visit to the theater either before or after,” Bernstein said. “So the Limelight is making it more attractive to do that.”
Kicking off the summer evenings of theater is “Gypsy, A Musical Fable,” running from June 27 to July 23. It will be followed by “Jersey Boys, The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons” from Aug. 1 to 23. All performances for both mainstage productions will be held in Theatre Aspen’s Hurst Theatre, located along the Rio Grande Trail next to the river.
When discussing the curation process for the 2022 mainstage shows, Bernstein pointed out an underlying theme that emerges between the two Broadway musicals: a deep dive into showbiz.
“I would say it’s somewhat the summer of the ‘show business musical’ — Broadway people like nothing more than to write shows about themselves,” Bernstein said. “‘Gypsy’ is perhaps the ultimate Broadway musical of show business.”
Loosely based on the 1950s memoir by striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee, “Gypsy” tells the tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters’ successes while secretly yearning for her own. Praised for its storyline, music and complex characterization, “Gypsy” explores the hardships of life in show business.
Bernstein explained how “Jersey Boys” also takes the audience through a “backstage story” on showbiz. The 2004 jukebox musical follows the formation, success and ultimate breakup of the 1950s-70s pop band “The Four Seasons,” taking viewers on a behind-the-scenes journey into the music industry.
The two Theatre Aspen summer productions will feature a range of talent — many of whom are Broadway actors coming in from New York, Bernstein said. Student performers accepted into this year’s Theatre Aspen Apprentice Program also will have the opportunity to be cast in these shows, as well as other organization programming throughout the season.
After receiving nearly 500 audition submissions from college students around the country, Theatre Aspen has accepted 24 aspiring theater professionals into its Apprentice Program (Class of 2022). Apprentices will be in residence from mid-May to late August, and whether on stage, in the wings or at the office, participating students spend the season in a hands-on, professional theater environment — an opportunity Bernstein and the Theatre Aspen team are proud to produce.
Other Theatre Aspen summer programming includes the “Solo Flights: New Works Festival” taking place Sept. 10-15. Launched in 2019, Solo Flights is a weeklong developmental festival of one-person shows presented in the beginning stages of their making. Information on this year’s events, panels and performances will be announced soon.
In addition to partnering with Clark’s Market and the Limelight, Theatre Aspen will collaborate again with the Aspen Music Festival and School to present “The Sound of Music in Concert” at the Benedict Music Tent on July 25-26.
Theatre Aspen’s Summer Cabaret Series will return for its fourth year, and while shows have been held at various venues around town in the past, Bernstein mentioned that all cabarets will take place at the Hotel Jerome this year.
“We love our partnership with the Jerome — our Holiday Cabaret Series was such a success this past winter — and this gives our cabarets a real home and a real identity,” Bernstein said.
With a busy season on the horizon, Bernstein is ready to embark on another Aspen summer of showbiz.
“I think my favorite part of this job is being at the theater every night and seeing members of the community coming into the shows with anticipation,” he said. “And seeing the performances and the work and the art appreciated by the audience and our community is the best part.”