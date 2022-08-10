The Aspen City Council passed an ordinance on Tuesday to allow Theatre Aspen to leave the roof on its tent structure year-round.
In 2011, the city gave the theater permission to leave its metal-framed structure up year-round with the condition that the roof was removed from October to April “to reduce perceived visual impacts of a building in the park setting,” according to a memorandum from Planning Director Amy Simon. Ordinance 15 deletes that condition, which Theatre Aspen Producing Director Jed Bernstein said would save money and improve the aesthetics of the tent.
On Monday, Bernstein added that he was optimistic about Tuesday’s vote and was hopeful that things would go smoothly, given the July 26 unanimous approval of the ordinance on first reading.
City staff recommended that council adopt the ordinance with several conditions they listed at first reading. Under the conditions, Theatre Aspen would be required to keep the roof in good repair at all times, would not be able to use the tent during the off-season and would need to include the council in any discussions about the color of the tent’s fabric if it were to be replaced.
“Primarily, we want to make sure that with the tent up in the snow, that it’s safe around the structure and that any kind of damage or snow-shedding that might happen is the responsibility of the theater,” Simon said. “We had also suggested that if the time comes that the tent fabric is replaced that there be a discussion with city council about appropriate coloring because perhaps there’s something that’s better for a year-round installation.”
Before the unanimous vote, Mayor Torre took public comment during the public hearing portion of the discussion, and one person spoke. She said she had concerns about run-off water and potential impacts to wildlife in the area.
Council members also raised concerns about heating the tent during the winter months, which Bernstein said would be necessary to prevent accidents. He added that the heating in addition to groundskeeping, snow removal and installation would bring some financial costs, but would help control the snowmelt.
“Because of the conditions that you see in front of you where we have a responsibility if there are accidents and things like that, we have to do what we can to make sure that the snow does not pile up and get out of control,” Bernstein said. “We’ve been exploring snow removal systems or companies, etc., because we want to be good custodians of this.”
Torre also raised a concern about having an opportunity to check in with the theater in the future if the year-round tent does not turn out to be an appropriate solution. He said he would like theater officials to return to council in a year or two to have a discussion about what’s working and what isn’t.
After some discussion, Councilwoman Rachel Richards made a motion to approve the ordinance and later added an amendment that requires a review by the city council by May 2024 “to discuss any advisory measures for reasonable mitigation of energy use, safety concerns, stormwater or other impacts resulting from the roof remaining in place year-round.”
Richards also said she was supportive of leaving the tent’s roof in place year-round because it made more sense to her than taking down the roof every year, and because it would look better with the roof in place during the winter.
“I do believe it makes more sense to leave the structure up during the winter rather than bringing it down and putting it back up each year,” she said. “It’s always a matter of balancing these sorts of things, and it looks like a lot of work and a lot of time and expense to take that tent down and put it back up.”