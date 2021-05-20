The Hurst Theatre will light up this summer as Theatre Aspen is expected to announce today a robust calendar filled with music, drama, satire, a gala and more.
The 38th season, spanning June 30 to Aug. 31, will include two musicals, “Chicago” and “Rock of Ages,” the return of the organization’s developmental one-person show festival, Solo Flights, and multiple special events, as well as three Theatre Aspen Education productions.
“I think the theme, so to speak, for this summer is it’s definitely going to be a time that we think audiences are going to break out and want to really enjoy the extraordinary world that is Aspen in the summertime,” Theatre Aspen Producing Director Jed Bernstein said in a phone interview Wednesday. “We’re back at full strength. We have a lot of momentum from last year moving forward, and we think the tent will be rocking out this summer.”
Despite the pandemic wreaking havoc on the live entertainment industry last summer, Theatre Aspen was able to pivot and successfully program 30 or so productions into an abridged three-week season.
“Chicago” and “Rock of Ages” — scheduled June 30 to July 22 and July 30 to Aug. 21, respectively — were originally slated for last summer.
“We were very excited about those musicals last summer and they were already cast, so we wanted to honor those actors who we had made offers to that we couldn’t fulfill last year by giving them an opportunity to come to Aspen, which I think they really appreciate,” Bernstein said Wednesday. He noted that the two shows are particularly fitting for this summer, as they are both “fun and celebratory.”
In addition to this summer’s performances, Theatre Aspen will also host its annual gala — which traditionally is held in late February or early March — in July. Titled “Midsummer Masquerade,” Darren Criss — an Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award winning actor and singer — will headline the gala on July 25.
Bernstein said moving the annual gala from winter to summer made sense in allowing as many people as possible the opportunity to see and participate in the affair. The same can be said for programming the Solo Flights Festival, which previously took place in September, in August.
“This gives the festival a slightly bigger stage when there are more people in town and will be a good way to cement that as an annual attraction, which we plan to continue,” he said. The one-person shows will return Aug. 25 to 31. More information about the Solo Flights performance schedule, as well as titles and casting, will be announced soon.
Theatre Aspen this summer will offer two options for patrons to enjoy the show in the way that is most comfortable for them: One show whereby the entire audience will either provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours, and another show that will be socially distanced.
“People will have a choice and we’re interested to see what the demand will be for each kind of approach,” Bernstein explained. “We’re estimating that there will be a much higher demand for the fully vaccinated performances, most of our audience probably has been vaccinated, but we’ll adjust accordingly. If we need to add more of one or the other, then we will do that.”
Mobile ticketing, cashless transactions and enhanced cleaning and disinfection policies will remain in effect at all performances, according to a statement Theatre Aspen is expected to release today.
A limited number of season passes at discounted rates of up to 40% will go on sale at TheatreAspen.org starting Wednesday. Single tickets will be available beginning June 11 by calling 970-925-9313. Theatre Aspen’s box office will reopen June 20, at which point tickets may be purchased online, by phone or on-site.
“On behalf of the entire Theatre Aspen organization, we could not be more excited to get back to a robust slate of programming with the dynamic, fun, and all-around entertaining season we have planned for this year,” Bernstein said in the statement. “As I like to say, Aspen is the world’s most beautiful place to make art and I am forever grateful to our audiences for joining us as we embark on yet another ambitious season. I look forward to seeing everyone at the tent this summer.”