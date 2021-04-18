Then and now: A 10-year snapshot of city of Aspen development

Aspen’s community development department has 26 employees, including staff in building, planning and zoning and historic preservation departments. Its mission is to ensure the city of Aspen remains a vibrant, safe, livable community and — it’s arguable — unlike anywhere else in the country.
For example, the number of projects the city of Aspen’s community development department reviews has remained relatively stable in the past decade, but how much those projects are worth has increased significantly. The department reviews between 1,000 and 1,400 permits annually, but the valuation of those permits has increased by almost 400%, according to the numbers from the city of Aspen. Valuations are based on the market material and labor expenses for a project but do not include architectural or engineering design.
In 2020, the number of permits actually dropped to 837 — but those permits were valued at $311,879,012, compared with 1,273 permits valued at $70,022,899 in 2010.
High project valuations mean higher development fees. Fees go to the city’s general fund and cover operational costs for the community development department. The city of Aspen is a fee-for-service community, so fees for city services are set to cover the cost to provide those services. In 2020, the community development department had a revenue of $6,154,627.53. The city’s entire revenue budget for 2020 was $151,495,575, including inter-department transfers.
“Development is expected to cover its own costs. It’s expected to mitigate for this range of impacts to the community — whether it’s stormwater or building life safety or electric infrastructure improvement — that a lot of communities do not put that same set of expectations on development,” said Phillip Supino, the city of Aspen’s community development director. “The valuation of our projects is astronomically high.”
Supino has been the head of the department for one year. He has worked in planning departments throughout the Western Slope for more than 14 years, including Aspen’s before being promoted. He said that Aspen’s permit review process for development projects is extensive compared to other communities which may draw likely comparisons — Telluride, Vail, Crested Butte — and that the thoroughness comes from years of community input and will.
“We’re really busy, and it’s getting worse. And we have a really complicated process,” he said, noting the recent increased development activity.
For both residential and commercial projects, that process can mean up to 11 departmental reviews. This involves a series of evaluations to ensure that the proposed project complies with all relevant city regulations and codes. A permit is then issued when all affected departments approve the proposal and all permit fees are paid. This back and forth — submittals and resubmittals — is the biggest factor in the lengthy times that sometimes occur to issue a permit.
The current average permitting time depends on the project. Repairs can take two to three weeks to permit, while major project permits take 18 to 20 weeks, according to information supplied by the community development department.
Fees also vary and are dependent on the valuation of the project, the area of disturbance of the project and the amount of additional floor area of the project compared to the existing structure — the latter of which varies the most widely because of additional factors.
While there’s no average, Supino provided examples of projects based on valuations and size. A typical new house with a valuation of $6,576,400, for instance, would incur $324,341.73 in permit fees.
“I’m perfectly happy to say that we have an extensive review process,” Supino said. “That extensive review process is an outgrowth of decades worth of community conversation of how development is expected to perform in town and things that people in town are concerned about. Trying to make changes to these processes is challenging. It’s like turning a big ship as opposed to a small boat.”
Improvements made
In a 2019 citizen satisfaction survey conducted by the city of Aspen, only 29% of residents agreed that the city does a good job dealing with development pressures (commercial and residential). A common theme was reducing development from outside interests while protecting and retaining local businesses.
There were 68 permits reviewed for commercial projects in 2020 and 237 residential permits. Those numbers reflect a 10-year trend of more residential projects than commercial; 10 years ago, the permits were more balanced, with 269 commercial projects and 299 residential permits reviewed in 2010.
Streamlining the review process has been a priority for the community development department. To that end, several systems have been updated. The city instituted an electronic tracking and permitting system, so applicants can real-time check where they are in line, and receive updates on their anticipated review time. Prior to this digitization, permits were done on hard copy paper and excel spreadsheets.
“It was very much the ’90s, until it became the 21st century,” said Supino.
Additionally, his department created a Development Process Advisory Group. The group is ad hoc and private to preserve its integrity, but consists of a couple dozen architects, contractors, engineers and other development stakeholders who have been meeting over Zoom this year.
“We’re getting information directly from our customers and ideas from our customers about solutions to their experiences or inefficiencies they’ve experienced in our process in the past,” Supino said. “Having that direct line of communication is awesome. We’re talking to our customers and we’re listening to them.”
He says his department receives more constructive criticism than complaints these days — and that he welcomes it all.
Comparative markets
John Sarpa is an Aspen developer with more than 30 years of experience building major projects in town, including most recently the 128,000-square-foot W Hotel at the base of Aspen Mountain. He’s complimentary of the efficiencies the community development department has instituted, noting that major commercial projects used to take three to five years to permit, but because of a new application process that essentially frontloads detailed plans, the timeline has been reduced.
“For major projects, you could spend millions of dollars and years — and wind up with nothing,” Sarpa said of the previous process. “For a long time, people said that’s the risk you have to take.”
Yet he acknowledges that Aspen remains unique in its regulations.
“Even with that change we just spoke about, it’s broadly known and accepted in the county that we have one or the most rigorous, cautious, careful review processes in the country,” said Sarpa. “Even with that streamlining, it’s still one of the most expensive and risky.”
While it’s natural to draw comparisons to other mountain markets, it’s more accurate to look to coastal communities, say Sarpa and Supino.
Telluride, for example, reviews between 100 and 200 permits annually, according to its building department. Of those, 80-85% are residential, the rest commercial. In 2019, those projects were valued at $36,406, 574, and the typical turnaround time for a residential permit is two for four weeks.
Comparatively, the city of Malibu, California — which has a population of just under 10,000 — reviews around 1,000 permits each year, according to Malibu’s building official. However, their department doesn’t track valuation or break down residential versus commercial. The city said it tries to turn around permits in 10 to 15 days.
“There are clear policy statements going back decades that development pays its own way,” said Supino. “That’s not unique to Aspen.”
As Supino noted, 2021 is already shaping up to be a noteworthy one when it comes to development.
“Planned upcoming changes include further streamlining our review process to ensure that it is as efficient as possible, commissioning a fee study to ensure our fee structure is more transparent and understandable, reducing the amount of contacts an applicant must communicate with at the city, making changes to our online permit portal to increase ease of use and instituting a formal process within the city to ensure that department regulations do not conflict with one another,” he said.
He operates his department under a “culture of constant improvement.
“This is a particularly interesting small town to be engaged in this work, which is why my staff and I enjoy it so much.”