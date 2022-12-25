The idea was a good one: Friends Aaron Resnick and Jason Mackie, who met as college students at Amherst College, were going to establish a nonprofit and use it to raise money to install renewable-energy infrastructure in marginalized communities with zero-down, zero-interest financing while training members of those communities marketable skill sets along the way.
Resnick shared the idea with his other friend, Chris “Crispy” Ellis, over a pint at Carbondale Beer Works one night several years ago while he was home on break from school. Ellis would prove a good contact — after all, Ellis was a longtime instructor at Colorado Mountain College, having proposed the school’s now-established renewable energy program in 2009, and had experience in not only the renewable-energy sector but also in navigating partnerships and out-of-the-box business models to finance initiatives. In 2012, Garfield County Libraries collaborated with CMC to install solar arrays on its branches. It started with a 10-kilowatt solar photovoltaic system on the New Castle Branch Library — then, the next year, it was a 19.6-kW array on the Silt library, followed by the partnership’s largest project on the Carbondale branch: a 29.9-kW array. And it was Ellis and his students that did the actual installations, so he’s no stranger to scaling up an idea.
“I thought, well, we could do this on libraries, why can’t we do it in real life?” Ellis recalled of his conversation with Resnick. “Go out, get the grant, use students to install the solar system, get it done and have [the beneficiary] pay back the cost of the solar system with the money they save?”
Meanwhile, Mackie was creating another friendship of his own, with Henry Red Cloud, of the Oglala Lakota Tribe who grew up on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota and is executive director of Red Cloud Renewable.
“He has a vision to see Native America become energy independent before the rest of America,” Resnick said of Red Cloud.
The stars were aligning. Resnick and Mackie established their nonprofit in 2017, InOurHands, and they started their work at Pine Ridge in 2018. Ellis joined as a founding partner — and director of installations and education — as did Resnick’s mother, Candace Resnick, who also serves as the co-director of architectural design, process development and fundraising.
Armed with a 501(c)3 status and some seed funding, the InOurHands team was ready to help Red Cloud by integrating solar arrays into the reservation’s limited infrastructure — and in doing so, literally saving lives. Tales of people freezing to death overnight when they run out of propane, either because weather obstructs trucks’ abilities to refill it or because households can’t afford their bill, aren’t uncommon at Pine Ridge.
Pine Ridge has the lowest per-capita income in the United States, with the median household income hovering around $3,500 per year. The Lakota Sioux Tribe is not a “casino tribe,” as Red Cloud put it in a video featured on InOurHands’ website, www.inourhands.love. There is no commercial infrastructure or industry there. “People forgot about us.”
And a monthly propane bill for a household — “it’s no exaggeration to say there are 20 to 30 people living in a single-wide trailer out there,” Resnick said — typically runs about $500.
“When they run out of propane, it’s really not uncommon to hear of family members … who have frozen to death in their own house in the middle of winter. And right in the middle of the U.S.,” Resnick said.
It wasn’t the first time I’d heard of Pine Ridge — or of a Roaring Fork Valley connection to it. In 2017, as a reporter for The Sopris Sun in Carbondale, I reported on service trips to the South Dakota reservation organized by Jaywalker Lodge addiction treatment center. Even then, sources told me stories of building bunk beds for children year after year, because the families would often have to burn the beds for warmth during the winter. At that time, they’d been living in repurposed trailers initially provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina.
Years later, it seemed nothing had improved.
“We said, maybe we could help,” Resnick said.
There was just one problem: The residents of Pine Ridge didn’t need solar-energy systems. Those who had housing — 89% of residents are in need of a home — were living in such dilapidated structures that it financially didn’t even make sense to install a solar array on them.
“You’d have to put $30,000 to $50,000 worth of solar panels on a house that’s worth $3,000 just to keep them from freezing,” Resnick said.
What they truly needed was affordable housing, something Red Cloud had been trying to tackle for decades. The evidence remains on his property, which serves as a sort of museum of attempted-but-failed housing innovative models, including what Resnick describes as an “Earth ship.”
And so Resnick and Mackie turned their attentions more acutely to what the Pine Ridge community identified as its core need.
“[Red Cloud’s] got all these attempts at how to house his people, but they’ve got all these problems. He just said, ‘You guys find us a way to build a single-family home that can house a single family comfortably — and, you know, they could not freeze inside of it in just the structure — if you could do that for less than $20,000, that’s something we could make fly.’”
The pair got to work. It wasn’t an easy task, but they were up to the challenge. Resnick graduated with degrees in both biochemistry/biophysics and planetary science; Mackie holds degrees in both environmental studies and geology. The two each worked with NASA and the Southwest Research Institute to support the New Horizons program.
Still, it was a lot of trial and error before they landed on a workable answer to Red Cloud’s ask.
“It was just a bunch of explosions and math and mishaps and calamity and getting covered in concrete — and getting back up and figuring it out again,” Resnick said.
Set in concrete
Eventually, they got it right. By using cellular concrete, they created a single-mold domicile structure that could withstand extreme weather events, including high winds, fire and blizzards, and is hyper-efficiently warmed or cooled.
“It’s all built out of one piece, so there’s no cracks, there’s no gaps. It’s its own insulation. The mask can soak up heat energy during the day, then the insulation makes it so that energy moves pretty slowly on the walls,” Resnick says in the InOurHands website video.
Perhaps best of all, the structures themselves can be built in a matter of days, not weeks, and for less than $100 per square foot. In November last year, the InOurHands team went to Pine Ridge to build the first production model.
“Now we’ve gotten to the point where we’ve got this thing figured out,” Resnick said.
The dome was put to the test recently, when much of the country was hit with an Arctic blast that ushered wind gusts carrying subzero temperatures. Pine Ridge was no exception. On Thursday, the Rapid City Journal reported that Winter Storm Diaz dumped more than 30 inches of snow on the reservation with winds that created drifts several feet high. Thousands of people were trapped, accessible only via snowmobiles. And, of course, propane trucks couldn’t reach the tanks to refill them.
“They get all kinds of stuff out there — it was minus-32 on Pine Ridge a few nights ago,” Resnick said on Friday. “I’m actually monitoring the temperature in [the Pine Ridge dome], and I think it bottomed out at 51 degrees in there. We have a tiny little heater going to test the structure out. Now we can do some marginal improvements to get that up to 65 all the time.”
The dome at Pine Ridge isn’t the only one constructed, nor the only one seriously tested by Mother Nature. InOurHands built three in Iowa that withstood a tornado.
In addition to baseline safety and security considerations, the domes are also remarkably homey, with loft-style bedrooms above kitchen and living areas and a bathroom. Despite it only being about 400 square feet, a dome comfortably houses a family.
“Once you get in there, it’s so amazing. It feels so good. I’ve never had anyone walk in there and, if they had a negative perspective, not have it change by the end of the experience,” Resnick said.
Red Cloud estimates that Pine Ridge needs about 20,000 units. If all goes well, they won’t be constructed by InOurHands but rather by Pine Ridge residents, freshly trained with the skills necessary to not only build the dome structures but run their own development businesses that in turn employ more people.
“We’re training Native Americans how to run this system so that they can then go out and purchase their own system at some point,” Ellis said. “And so creating an entrepreneurial component to it … they need housing, they need an economic infrastructure and a socioeconomic reality to be able to do this stuff.”
“This stuff” also includes the solar and electrical trades in addition to construction and project management, he continued.
“We’re training skilled labor forces in some of these marginalized communities to create their own sustainable economy because they’re getting funding or even borrowing from the bank to build these structures, and then they have a profit motivation,” Ellis said. “Then they can employ five or six people — maybe even 10. Everybody’s getting paid, and they get a house out of it themselves.”
One of the core foundations of InOurHands’ early successes is the team’s genuine friendship with Red Cloud and the Pine Ridge community. Rather than coming as outsiders with well-intentioned but ultimately ill-informed ideas about what would be best for the residents, InOurHands leadership works with them, alongside them, to literally craft the solutions they’re told are needed.
“We’re not in this for kudos,” Resnick said. “These are our friends, and we’re trying to help them by working with them. A former president of Pine Ridge once said to me that he didn’t like the word ‘poor’ being thrown around. The people of Pine Ridge may be ‘poor’ from a financial standpoint, but they are rich in culture and tradition and land.
“We’re just trying to empower them with a new tool that we developed with them — a tool that provides them with the required stability to use the resources they already have,” he continued.
Come together, right now
Everyone involved with InOurHands, whether as part of the team or as an advocate of the work, sees the potential for Resnick’s and Mackie’s cellular-concrete domes as a scalable housing solution. But in order for the nonprofit’s reach to grow, so too must its coffers. That’s where supporters like Norman Waitt, the billionaire who with his brother Ted in 1985 founded Gateway computer hardware company, come in. Waitt’s nonprofit, the Kind World Foundation, was an early funder for InOurHands.
That’s because Waitt — himself an entrepreneur who after leaving Gateway in 1991 pursued business endeavors in the music and film industries — appreciates not only the product that Resnick and Mackie developed but also the grit they demonstrated in order to get there, KWF Executive Director Lee Lysne said.
“He has always believed in seed funding,” she said of Waitt. “He understands the whole entrepreneurial thing and that you need to have 50 failures in order to have a success.”
Lysne has a more personal connection.
“Aaron and I go way back: I’ve known him since he was 4 years old,” she said, noting her friendship with Candace Resnick. “Aaron and Jason and Crispy, it’s like the three musketeers — they pulled this thing off.”
That is largely because of their willingness to bring in collaborators such as Red Cloud Renewable.
“[They] had found themselves a really interesting opportunity with Henry Red Cloud, which gave this project instant credibility. He’s also very, very savvy and a great presenter and walks the world very clearly between being an Indigenous person and understanding what it takes to get things done,” Lysne said. “What was really fascinating to me was the fact that Aaron and Jason and Crispy kept showing up, even when projects didn’t necessarily go the way we wanted.”
Now, the InOurHands team is looking to leverage other partnerships and relationships to create a hopefully global footprint that has a huge impact for housing but a minimal one from an environmental lens. From projects in Santa Fe to the Western Slope, conversations are brewing about how the domes can serve as a workable solution — not just in communities that struggle with affordable-housing needs but also in areas particularly at-risk for climatic events like wildfires.
“There was even interest from some people as far away as Australia saying, can these be bushfire shelters?” Lysne said.
In Indigenous and other marginalized communities, some of the initial barriers to entry are cultural ones. But when approaching a community like a resort town, much of the barriers come in the form of red tape. Ellis says he and his InOurHands colleagues are undeterred. Rather, it’s just another opportunity for more dialogue.
“We have our buildings engineered so that they’ll pass code, but we are going to have to deal with all the licensing — I mean, for everything you’ve got to get inspected, all those things,” he said. “You don’t have to deal with these in Pine Ridge because they don’t have people to come out and do inspections. So we have to deal with the legitimacy of being a developer, so that’s probably going to raise the cost of it.”
Still, even with a beautified, completely customized home or neighborhood of homes with all modern amenities using InOurHands’ cellular-concrete model, the cost per square foot is by far the cheapest option currently utilized — especially in a city like Aspen, where a 3,500-square-foot penthouse in the downtown core just broke real-estate records for fetching $7,545 per square foot, a near-$26-million sales price.
“People pay $1,800 [a month in rent] for a closet in Willits right now,” Resnick said. “You could give them something amazing, with all the amenities, for $1,800 right now.”
Ellis said that another partner, Lokal Homes in Englewood, Colorado, will be key in any development on the Western Slope.
“We’re working with a company called Lokal … and they’re one of the biggest builders down on the Front Range,” he said. “So we’re getting experts on scaling up, essentially, to be able to deal with this. We’re trying to get the product out there to actually show that it works — we’ve got a great idea.
“People always say tiny houses, they’re so cute and nice, but would you really want to live in one? I have a feeling that some people that have gotten used to having a 2,500-square-foot house are going to have a tough time being in a [400-square-foot dome]. But if you market it as a starter home or as an incentive for school-district people or ski-company people to start in, then it might be able to work.”
Even though Ellis estimates that any breaking ground in the Roaring Fork Valley or elsewhere in the region is likely at least three years off, he’s active in — albeit early — conversations. While he and Resnick have high hopes for Aspen Skiing Co. potentially taking an interest in their work, Ellis most recently approached the Aspen School District about perhaps submitting a proposal.
“We’ve had several conversations, Crispy and I. It’s an interesting project, and the district is looking at some ground-up affordable housing — and we’re going to look at that very seriously in the New Year,” ASD Superintendent David Baugh said, adding that the district is also looking into 3D printing and prefabricated housing options. “So we’re interested in it, and we’re looking to continue that conversation.”
The biggest challenge is acquiring land. That’s where donations can create a make-or-break difference for affordable housing, either in-kind such as a land donation or a financial contribution. For instance, the Yampah Valley Housing Authority in August last year received an anonymous donation of 536 acres of land, known as Brown Ranch, to build long-term affordable housing for people who live and work in Steamboat Springs. The community has struggled with exactly how to develop it ever since — but a preference for single-family homes has emerged, as an article in Time Magazine pointed out, even though high-density options would house more people. Ellis referenced the situation as one in which InOurHands’ domes may serve as a happy medium.
Lysne sees the uptick in potential opportunities as a sign of momentum — and she’s hoping the nonprofit may benefit from end-of-year giving as more people learn about the endeavor.
“The whole model is just so exciting to me,” she said. “The whole trick [to philanthropy] is to have it be sustainable — to have a product that can support the work. I’m so excited because I can feel it’s finally happening, and it’s going to happen on a level that people can feel they’re supporting something really positive.”