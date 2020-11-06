Despite the possibility of some moisture this weekend, there’s no closure date in sight for Independence Pass, the highest-paved road in North America that connects Aspen to Lake County via Highway 82.
“A closure will depend on weather, so we don’t have a planned or anticipated closure date,” said Elise Thatcher, Region 3 communications manager for the Colorado Department of Transportation, on Thursday.
Aspenweather.net in its Thursday weather update predicted that 4 to 7 inches of snow by dawn on Sunday for the ski areas was possible, with amounts ranging from 1 to 4 inches in the valleys.
The first measurable snow of October dumped about 7 inches on Independence Pass last week — making travel tricky in a few shady spots — but didn’t close the 32-mile road that keeps Aspen from being a one-way-in, one-way-out town for about half the year. Rockfall mitigation work that caused short delays was completed in October.
There are still visitors roaming Aspen right now before the winter settles in and shuts down Independence Pass, which serves as the more direct route to the Front Range from Pitkin County than Glenwood Canyon and I-70. Among them is Aspen Daily News reader Garland Brown, who inquired of the road’s status before setting out from Erie to Aspen this weekend.
In the past decade, Independence Pass has closed as late as Nov. 17 (in both 2016 and 2017) and as early as October 28 (last year).
The road opened about a week later than usual — the Thursday before Memorial Day — in 2020 because of the pandemic.
According to CDOT, fall closure dates of Independence Pass since 2011 were as follows:
2019 – Oct. 28
2018 – Nov. 5
2017 – Nov. 17
2016 – Nov. 17
2015 – Nov. 4
2014 – Nov. 12
2013 – Nov. 4
2012 – Nov. 9
2011 – Nov. 2
For travel alerts and road updates, visit cotrip.org/home.htm