The Texas connections to Aspen just keep on growing.
More than three years ago, Austin’s Clark’s Oyster Bar set up shop in the East Cooper Avenue space formerly held by the longtime institution Little Annie’s Eating House. Clark’s ownership group also is planning a Mexican food concept in the East Hopkins Avenue space recently vacated by Jimmy’s.
American Airlines’ Dallas-to-Aspen route has gotten more popular in recent years, with even more monthly flights following the onset of the pandemic. During the summer, the commercial carrier added a Saturday route from Austin and is expanding that into daily service during certain time periods this winter and spring.
And now there’s Miron Crosby, a purveyor of women’s and men’s high-end cowboy boots as well as home and lifestyle accessories, which officially opened Wednesday in the former Chequers space at 520 E. Cooper Ave. Aspen is the second location for the retailer, whose flagship store is in the ritzy Highland Park area of Dallas.
Miron Crosby was launched in 2017 by two sisters, Lizzie Means Duplantis and Sarah Means. They grew up in West Texas and “long dreamed of bringing an authentic, yet elevated, fashion-forward luxury cowboy boot to market,” according to a news release.
After successful careers in New York City — Lizzie in finance and Sarah in the fashion business — the duo set out to do it themselves and launched Miron Crosby in 2017.
“From post-hike happy hours to huddling up by the fire, the ranch-to-runway versatility of Miron Crosby adds a fashion-first approach to the authentic and classic cowboy boot silhouette, and is a perfect fit for the Aspen lifestyle,” an announcement of the store’s opening says.
Evan Botkin, who assists with the company’s public relations, said this week that Miron Crosby’s boots have gained a major cult following due to the aforementioned versatility.
The boots are loved by celebrities such as Kacey Musgraves, Gigi Hadid, Gwyneth Paltrow and others, he said. The brand has been featured in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Town & Country, Garden & Gun and other publications.
With the boots gaining more popularity and the sisters wanting to expand the business, Aspen was “the natural next step due to the city’s intersection of fashion and the great outdoors,” Botkin said.
The new 2,000-square-foot store features a “contemporary-chic interior inspired by the natural Aspen landscape mixed with the sisters’ fashion-forward Western aesthetic,” the release notes. The studio-style space includes areas for shopping, entertaining and mingling.
The sisters plan to honor Chequers’ longtime owner Becky Dumeresque by naming a future women’s boot style after her.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of the Aspen community, and to invite both locals and visitors into our new studio this fall to experience Miron Crosby firsthand — whether it’s to shop or simply stop by for a ‘Ranch Water’ … or two,” Duplantis said in the release, referring to the brand’s signature tequila cocktail.
Means continued, “We are so excited to have added our own West Texas spin to one of our favorite places. From the people to the scenery, the spirit of adventure, and sense of style, we think the magic of Aspen perfectly captures the heart of the Miron Crosby brand.”
Each pair of boots is handmade in the 160-year-old Rios of Mercedes factory in Mercedes, Texas, using century-old techniques and the highest quality leathers, the company’s marketing materials state. Custom boot options are available.
For more information, visit mironcrosby.com.