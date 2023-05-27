From kicking off summer with family to enjoying a peaceful long weekend with friends, the Roaring Fork Valley will offer a variety of activities over Memorial Day weekend.
As the weather gets warmer and Independence Pass opens for the season, another busy summer is approaching. Campgrounds are opening, and tourism-focused businesses from Aspen to Glenwood Springs are beginning to expand their hours and services to prepare for visitors. With school still in session, there are a few weeks to go before things really kick into gear, but the Aspen Chamber Resort Association is encouraging people to get outside and enjoy the holiday weekend.
“I think we’re always encouraging people to be responsible and respectful outdoors,” said Eliza Voss, vice president of destination marketing for ACRA. “It has been raining, but I hope the forecast will have some sunshine this weekend.”
Voss encouraged people to keep in mind that trails may still be wet and muddy, so mountain biking may not be the best way to spend Memorial Day up high. People should also be prepared for any type of weather and be on the lookout for wildlife coming out of hibernation. Voss asked people not to approach wildlife, practice leave-no-trace principles and be wary of high water on the rivers.
Campgrounds in the area are also filling up for the holiday. White River National Forest public affairs officer David Boyd said nearly all reservable campsites are booked for the weekend and first-come, first-served sites will likely be full as of Friday. Hopeful campers can check recreation.gov to see what’s available.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is also encouraging folks to be safe this weekend at state parks and campgrounds, and know before you go. This includes keeping campfires small and manageable to avoid sparking wildfires. Campfire bans should be checked ahead of departure for a trip.
“Be aware of weather conditions, water temperatures and trail closures where you plan to visit,” CPW said in a press release. “In Colorado, even late spring can bring snowstorms, strong winds and extremely cold water temperatures.”
For folks who prefer not to risk the weather this weekend and stay indoors, Voss recommended the Aspen Art Museum, which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday but will be closed on Monday.
The Aspen Indigenous Foundation is hosting the third annual family-friendly Shining Mountains Pow Wow at Aspen High School on Saturday and Sunday. All are welcome to attend the event, which will celebrate traditional Native American culture with songs, dances, artwork, crafts and food.
“It’s an amazing event that brings over a hundred American Indians to our community to share their culture and their traditional ways with everybody,” said local organizer Deanne Vitrac-Kessler. “We will have round dances where everybody will be welcome and encouraged to participate and sing all together. It’s really to bring people all together because we’re all children and brothers and sisters in the human race.”
General admission to the pow wow costs $10 for adults, $5 for students, and veterans and children under 12 are free.
Downvalley, summer is also kicking off in Glenwood Springs. The Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Memorial Day and is offering a special for one adult annual thrill pass and two “Funday” tickets for family and friends. More information about tickets and passes can be found at glenwoodcaverns.com.
The Glenwood Hot Springs Pool is also kicking off its summer hours and attractions this weekend. From now until Labor Day, the pool will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the Shoshone Chutes and the Sopris Splash Zone will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Resort sales manager Kimberly Marcum encouraged folks to come out for Memorial Day weekend.
“We expect it to be pretty busy,” she said. “But we are a million gallons of water, so we can handle it.”