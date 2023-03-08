Aspen Mayor Torre won reelection by a comfortable margin Tuesday but political newcomer Tracy Sutton showed a sizable part of the population was ready for a change.
Torre won by 1,675 to 1,114 votes, or a margin of 60% to 40%.
Torre campaigned to the end, waving a sign at the intersection of Mill and Main streets almost up to the closing of the polls at 7 p.m. He said this race was more aggressively fought and less civil than his last two races. His victory gives him a third consecutive two-year term.
He said he felt his message of putting community first resonated with voters. “Community put community first,” he said.
Sutton said she was proud of the outcome considering she was a political newcomer taking on an incumbent.
“I think people were ready for a change,” Sutton said.
She said she will stay involved in politics. “Win or lose, of course I am going to stay involved,” she said.
Torre acknowledged he must reach out to the 40% that voted for Sutton.
“I hear you,” he said, summarizing his message to those who didn’t vote for him. “You listen to all input.”
Torre said he came “close to tears” when he cast his ballot Tuesday because he realized it was probably his last Aspen election, regardless of the outcome. The city has a term limit of three consecutive two-year terms for the mayor position. If he had lost, he likely wouldn’t have run again, he said.
“It’s been two decades of serving the community,” Torre said.
The victory elevated Torre’s record in Aspen elections to 5-6. He has won three races for mayor and two for council. He previously lost five races for mayor and one for council.
The tennis instructor was elected to the Aspen City Council in 2003 and 2009. The first of his unsuccessful bids for mayor came in 2001.
In his first race for mayor, he defeated former Councilwoman Ann Mullins by a 56% to 44% margin in 2019. He walloped challenger Lee Mulcahy with 92% of the vote in 2021.
Torre emphasized his experience throughout the campaign and touted the city government’s accomplishments during his tenure.
“In the last two years, I have led our city council in tackling both long standing issues and new and changing conditions,” he wrote in an opinion piece in the Aspen Daily News last week. “I have supported increasing city outreach, communications and public input, and will continue to work to improve that fundamental in our government.”
His highest priority, he added, was to continue the work to make a “livable Aspen” and a high quality of life.
Sutton banked on Aspen voters being fed up with the direction of City Hall. She vowed that she would listen to a broader base of constituents.
“We have watched this city government repeatedly move forward on decisions without considering the full range of their consequences,” Sutton wrote in a recent opinion piece in the Aspen Daily News. “I want to work for the people in this community: the people who live here, who commute to work here and who own our businesses."