Three candidates are heading to post in Tuesday’s primary for the Pitkin County sheriff’s job, and the top two vote-getters will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.
Incumbent Joe DiSalvo, who has served as sheriff since 2011 — winning re-election twice, in 2014 and 2018 — faces Michael Buglione, a former sheriff’s deputy who is now a residential construction supervisor, and Michael Buysse, who runs a destination management company. The sheriff’s position is not term-limited.
DiSalvo, 61, said though anyone at his age would start to think about retirement, “there’s too many unclosed loops for me at the sheriff’s office.”
“I’m running hard,” he told the Aspen Daily News. “I think the community likes what the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office stands for. And I’m excited about keeping my job.”
DiSalvo addressed recent criticism of his involvement with a private company, Lift Vodka, which is produced using Aspen tap water. While he has an ownership interest in the company, he said he is not actively involved in selling the product.
“There is no conflict of interest. I do not sell vodka. It is distributed through Southern Distributing in Denver,” he said. “I have moved cases of vodka off of a truck into a storage unit. That’s about as close as I’ve come to [the product]. I’m allowed to have investments, from Apple to Amazon to weed to vodka. I cannot possess a liquor license.”
DiSalvo said that since he is nearing the end of his career, he has sought ways to “feather my nest.”
The sheriff also discussed events that stood out during his current term, including the eviction of artist Lee Mulcahy from the house he built in Burlingame due to noncompliance with local affordable housing regulations, and how his office dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic in collaboration with other local authorities.
"Our [incident management team during the pandemic] was a huge success; I think we handled it better than most communities,” he said. “I think maybe my biggest fault is that I don’t brag. I don’t feel the need to let you guys know every time we help somebody.
“But Mulcahy, I think the community all saw how the PCSO operates: with compassion and caring and dignity and respect,” said DiSalvo, who took a measured approach to the eviction process.
As for the future, DiSalvo said development of a new county jail is at the top of his list. Plans have been discussed with Pitkin County commissioners but nothing has been officially decided.
“We’re not to the point of saying where, how big or remodel, whatever. My vision is similar to a jail in St. George, Utah. We have a combination facility, where we could separate and segregate men from women … we’ve got to segregate [those with mental health issues]. I’m looking for a new model, the same way the current jail was a new model in 1984. The consultants and Board of County Commissioners will decide where and how big.”
DiSalvo said he has made a point of using his office to help people. The Sheriff’s Cup Golf Tournament, which is being held today in Aspen, has raised $700,000 for local charities over the past six years, he estimated.
“My mother was a lifelong volunteer, and I think she taught my sister and I if you’re in a position to give back, do it. I’m in a position to raise money, to help people. It would be a waste to not use it,” he said.
DiSalvo said he has learned not to listen to the criticism.
“People will take pot shots at you — I make difficult decisions every day, and that’s part of the job. I know what I signed up for,” he said.
Buglione, 59, who worked with and under DiSalvo for many years at the sheriff’s office, said one of the main reasons he’s seeking the office is that a new jail is unnecessary. The current jail can be remodeled to address concerns about segregating men and women, and mental health.
“We don’t need a $20 million jail,” Buglione said Friday. “Our daily [inmate] count today was 11 and they are being housed in Garfield County. …By not building a multimillion-dollar jail we could take the money and build affordable housing for deputies.”
He said he and DiSalvo were good friends once. He suggested that the current sheriff has lost touch with his department and the community.
“Many years ago, Joe was a different guy,” said Buglione, who left the sheriff’s office about three years ago. “We need a hands-on sheriff, a sheriff who is going to be here.”
Response to his candidacy has been outstanding, he said. He’s knocking on doors in Aspen and throughout Pitkin County.
“I know I’m doing the right thing,” Buglione said.
In addition to his work with the sheriff’s office, he pointed out that he also served with the Aspen Police Department. He noted his community involvement, and mentioned that he is a member of the boards of the Aspen Hope Center and the Aspen Fire Protection District.
Buglione said he adheres to the community policing approach initiated by former sheriffs Dick Kienast and Bob Braudis.
“That will never change in Pitkin County,” he said. “I want to go back to allowing deputies to wear blue jeans on the job. It sounds silly, but it means a lot to the deputies and to the community. It makes us more approachable.”
Buysse,61, joked that he wants to be sheriff because he loves the classic TV show, “Gunsmoke.”
The former sheriff’s deputy said he also would employ the humanistic approach to running the department and dealing with criminals and the public. He said one change he would make would be to have more patrol deputies at the roundabout and on the highways to improve traffic management.
DiSalvo filed paperwork showing he was a Democrat but soon after changed his affilation to “independent,” or no party. Buglione is a Democrat.
Buysse, who lives in affordable housing, wrote in “Freak Power” as his party when he filed his campaign paperwork, although there is no such political party. That was to emphasize his connection to the Gonzo philosophy, he said.
He said he would be a one-term sheriff if elected, “because if I can’t do what needs to be done in four years, I shouldn’t be there.”
He said he has tried to stay above the political fray.
“I’m running a positive campaign,” Buysse said.