The owners of property on the outskirts of Basalt who are working on a development plan that combines short-term rental fishing cabins, “glamping” pads and 68 units of free-market and affordable housing cleared a first hurdle Tuesday night but were warned by the mayor that the project still faces thorough scrutiny.
The Basalt Town Council determined by a 6-0 vote that a 9.3-acre site known as the Jadwin parcel meets the criteria and is eligible for annexation into the town boundaries. The property is west of the post office along Emma Road.
The council hasn’t started the review of the application and it hasn’t voted on annexation. It just took the procedural step Tuesday of determining that the petition for annexation is in compliance with Colorado’s Municipal Annexation Act. An annexation hearing is scheduled on Aug. 8.
A memo to the council from the town planning staff said the property has been found eligible for annexation two prior times, but two different development proposals failed to advance. In the most recent consideration in 2017, a prior council voted 5-0 against a proposal that featured an upscale RV park on the property.
The newest owners hope the third time's a charm for a development proposal. The site is within Basalt’s urban growth boundary or the area Basalt officials have identified as appropriate for growth.
The annexation petition was submitted by brothers Colter and Bridger Smith, Ryan Chadwick and Michael Forrest, partners in Jadwin Park LLC of Aspen. The petition included an excerpt of their development plan for what they are calling the Black Mountain project.
“The program is to annex and zone the Property (Planning Unit Development) with uses including Multifamily Housing and Townhomes, a Hotel/Short-term Rental component, Open Space Conservation/Public Recreational Uses/Trail Enhancements, and a gift to the Town of Basalt of an approximately 0.84-acre parcel which could be used for a community facility or childcare facility of any other public use that the Town feels is needed in the future,” the application said. “The applicant hopes to build out the project within five calendar years.”
The application said 35% of all residential housing will be designated as deed-restricted, affordable housing. That would exceed the town’s requirement. There would be four multifamily housing buildings with 56 units. There would be an additional 12 townhome units.
The owners also envision 12 hotel or short-term rental fishing cabins and seven seasonal “glamping pads.” Glamping is generally regarded as luxury camping.
Four of the 9.3 acres would be conserved as open space and public recreational uses. “Over 4 acres of the property consists of riparian areas and floodplain and this area would be accessible to the public but managed and maintained by the ownership group,” the application said.
The total number of bedrooms would be 140 and the floor area, including support structures, would be nearly 83,000 square feet.
In a brief hearing Tuesday evening, Basalt Mayor Bill Kane said he feels the property is appropriate for annexation into Basalt, but he has “great concerns” about the land-use plan based on what he has seen so far.
“The sketch plan that is offered, at least at first glance, and I haven’t looked at it in any detail, but it looks very dense and it looks to me that there are three-story buildings right on (Emma Road),” Kane said. “I just have apprehension about the density and the unit count at that site, so just be prepared. I think the annexation makes sense, but I think we have a long way to go in terms of coming to a resolution on what the appropriate land-use mix is.”
Councilman David Knight said he appreciated that the project proposes 35% affordable housing but said there will need to be further discussions on the appropriate amount.
No hearings have been scheduled yet for review of the land-use application.