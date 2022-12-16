The fight over oil-and-gas extraction in the Thompson Divide area west of Carbondale has implications for a much broader swath of western Colorado.
The proposal by President Biden’s administration to withdraw nearly 225,000 acres of federal land from leasing for oil-and-gas production for 20 years extends well past the area west of Carbondale commonly referred to as Thompson Divide. Roughly one-third of the acreage is south of McClure Pass and extends to the doorstep of Crested Butte. Additional land eyed for withdrawal is west of Thompson Divide.
Two Carbondale-based conservation groups — the Thompson Divide Coalition and Wilderness Workshop — have emerged as leaders in a 13-year battle to limit gas production in an area that stretches from just south of Sunlight Mountain Resort to McClure Pass. But since the battle was launched in 2009, the area eyed for protection has grown substantially. The boundary being proposed for withdrawal has been shaped in recent years by the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act, more commonly known as the CORE Act.
The CORE Act hasn’t managed Congressional approval in the last three years, and with Republicans gaining control of the U.S. House next year, its fate remains uncertain. Biden carved out some of the 400,000 acres eyed for protection in the CORE Act for designation as the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument on Oct. 12. He also announced at a ceremony at Camp Hale that the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Forest Service would seek withdrawal from oil-and-gas extraction for the Thompson Divide. If approved, that process would prohibit additional leasing of federal lands for 20 years. It wouldn’t prevent lands currently leased from going into oil-and-gas production unless those leases expired.
Officials from the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management released details of the proposed withdrawal process at a public meeting in Carbondale on Wednesday night.
They said the proposal covers 78,472 acres in the White River National Forest. That includes 67,040 acres in Pitkin County and 11,432 acres in Garfield County. Those are the areas most commonly referred to as Thompson Divide since they are accessed from Carbondale.
But the proposed Thompson Divide withdrawal area is primarily in Gunnison County, officials said. About 122,000 acres are in Gunnison County and the Gunnison, Uncompahgre and Grand Mesa National Forest. The lands proposed for protection include a wide stem roughly following Kebler Pass Road with thick branches extended northwest and south of Crested Butte — areas rarely if ever mentioned in the fight over Thompson Divide.
There are another 15,465 acres of Bureau of Land Management properties and 8,721 of reserved federal mineral interests included in the withdrawal proposal that weren’t broken down by county acreage.
A man and woman attending Wednesday’s public meeting pressed federal officials on why the proposal extended beyond Thompson Divide. The couple, who didn’t identify themselves, suggested the withdrawal should just focus on Thompson Divide. They were encouraged to submit their opinions and reasoning as part of the public-comment process on the Thompson Divide withdrawal. Comments must be received by Jan. 16. The U.S. Department of Interior will consider those comments and determine whether or not to launch a detailed environmental review of the proposal.
Jen Jardine, a realty specialist on withdrawals for the BLM, said at the public meeting that the current review is a necessary step before the environmental review can be launched.
“It’s a process before a process, in a way,” she said. Jardine apologized for what she acknowledged was a “bureaucratic” approach to the issue — some of the roughly 150 audience members voiced confusion over the process.
If the issue proceeds to the environmental review, that will focus on topics such as mineral values that would be withdrawn for 20 years, how it affects the oil-and-gas industry and why protections would be beneficial.
A decision by the Secretary of Interior is required by October 2024, two years after the withdrawal was formally proposed.
For the Thompson Divide Coalition and Wilderness Workshop, this is game time — the moment they have been waiting for since 2009 when a coalition of ranchers, recreation junkies and leftover hippies coalesced in Carbondale to try to restrict the blossoming oil-and-gas exploration effort outside of Carbondale.
The two organizations held a press conference prior to Wednesday’s public meeting to feature stances of some prominent members.
Bill Fales, who owns Cold Mountain Ranch 3 miles south of Carbondale with his wife, Marj Perry, said the Thompson Divide lands are important to preserve for open space, clean air, wildlife habitat and because of their importance to ranchers holding federal grazing leases.
“When we started down this road, started TDC, I don’t think anyone involved — from whatever background they came from — could have imagined the incredible, unanimous support that this community has come together on in supporting protection for the Thompson Divide,” Fales said. “It’s so important that we get this issue pushed across the finish line.”
Francie Jacober, a Pitkin County commissioner and mother of ranchers, said Thompson Divide is an “amazing piece of land” that wasn’t suitable for mineral extraction.
“It’s too steep, it’s too rugged. It’s not appropriate,” Jacober said. “We have torn apart a lot of the West already for oil-and-gas extraction, and we really don’t need to continue doing it. Oil and gas, hopefully, are going to be on their way out eventually so I don’t know why we should tear up more of our beautiful wilderness to pursue more extraction.”
Mike Pritchard, executive director of the Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association and a member of the TDC board of directors, noted how the issue has brought together people of various interests.
“It’s been fun to be one of these strange bedfellows,” Pritchard said. “I might be a mountain biker, but I’m also a camper. I’m a public lands lover and have friends who enjoy the public lands in different ways. I think we all enjoy the public lands in different ways. That’s what this is really about, trying to maintain a place in its current state.”
Carbondale Mayor Ben Bohmfalk noted he was the third consecutive mayor of the town to support preservation of Thompson Divide.
“I think a lot of us had thought this fight had already been won,” he said.
Bohmfalk senses the resolve to preserve the area is as great as ever in Carbondale.
“It’s really easy for me to say our full community supports protection of the Thompson Divide, 100%,” he said. “We have such a long history of that and it hasn’t changed.”
Now the federal review process will determine if the support for protection extends beyond the commonly viewed boundaries of Thompson Divide.