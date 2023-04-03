The latest assessment of forest health in Colorado shows the Aspen area is experiencing a steady spread of infestation from Douglas fir beetles, but Pitkin County overall is faring much better than most other mountain counties in the state.
The Colorado State Forest Service and U.S. Forest Service both recently released reports on forest health based on aerial surveys and field work conducted in 2022.
Amy Lockner, a U.S.Forest Service entomologist at its Gunnison Service Center, regularly visits forests all over western Colorado. One image stuck out from her trip to the Fryinpgan Valley last year.
“I noticed what was going on with the Douglas fir while driving up to (Ruedi) Reservoir,” she said.
Lockner captured a photo of a large stand of conifers, mostly Douglas fir, that are rust colored rather than deep green. A map in the U.S. Forest Service report is colored-coded to show where different types of beetles have been detected. In this case, Douglas fir beetle was signified by tan shading. The entire lower Fryingpan Valley is speckled with tan and the densest patch is on the south side of Ruedi by the dam. The area north of the length of Ruedi is splotchy with tan.
The U.S. Forest Service estimates 1,600 acres of Douglas fir trees were infested in the 2.3 million-acre White River National Forest during 2022. That’s about the same as in 2021, but only about two-thirds the levels detected in 2017 and 2018.
Lockner suspects that the Lake Christine Fire in July 2018 assisted the spread of Douglas fir beetles in the middle Roaring Fork Valley and the Fryingpan Valley. The beetles are attracted to fire-scorched trees that are weakened and less capable of fending off the bugs.
“It’s an easy party to attend,” Lockner said.
Once they visited the fire-affected areas, they kept spreading up the Fryingpan. However, Douglas fir beetles were making the rounds even before the Basalt-El Jebel fire.
“It’s been blowing up, for lack of a better term, for probably the last decade or more,” Lockner said.
The Colorado State Forest Service undertook aerial surveys with the national forest service and produced its own report, which looks at major beetle infestations by county.
Pitkin County had an estimated 670 acres of forest infested by Douglas fir beetles in 2002, the state forest service estimated. That’s up slightly from 610 acres the prior year. From 1996 through 2022, an estimated 15,000 acres in Pitkin County have been decimated by the beetle.
Fryingpan Valley is partially in Eagle County and partially in Pitkin County. In Eagle County, there were 780 acres of Douglas fir bark beetle infestation in 2022. The cumulative amount since 1996 is 14,000 acres.
Two neighboring counties have been hit significantly harder by Douglas fir bark beetles. Gunnison County, which includes the upper Crystal Valley, had 38,000 acres affected by Douglas fir beetles from 1996-2022 while Garfield County was hit on 37,000 acres.
Only three mountain counties in Colorado were hit harder than Pitkin County by Douglas fir bark beetles in 2022 while only two experienced more infestation than Eagle County.
Adam McCurdy, forest and climate director for Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, said the results of the Douglas fir bark beetle infestation are evident in several highly visible portions of the valley such as Triangle Peak west of Woody Creek and the local ski areas.
“Aspen Mountain, Buttermilk and Aspen Highlands all have quite a bit of Douglas fir beetles, mostly at lower elevations of the mountains,” he said. Douglas fir are generally located below about 10,000 feet in elevation. Trees affected by bark beetles at higher elevations are typically different species.
He said the spread of Douglas fir beetles needs perspective. “Some level of this is totally normal, healthy and important,” McCurdy said. The beetles are native to Colorado and are always present to some degree. By killing off trees they help regenerate forests.
That said, the level of activity throughout western North America is high enough to be “disturbing,” McCurdy said. He believes the infestation has reached a level in the Aspen-area that is also above normal and of concern.
The federal forest health report noted the “significant amount of new activity on the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District.” It noted that a synthetic pheromone known as MCH has been used to “discourage” Douglas Fir beetles from attacking trees in “high-value stands.” The pheromone has been placed by hand on trees on lower Aspen Mountain as well as some campgrounds and developed sites on the national forest.
“MCH is one of the few tools we have in our toolbox to repel an insect attack,” Lockner said.
The other major infestation affecting the Roaring Fork Valley is the western balsam bark beetle, which targets subalpine fir trees. The state forest service estimates that 820 acres of trees were affected by that beetle in Pitkin County in 2022.
Overall, McCurdy said the information he has read in the forest health reports doesn’t reveal anything “too shocking” in the Aspen-area in 2022. The Roaring Fork Valley has, by and large, avoided the dramatic infestations that have wiped out wide swaths of trees. Places such as Grand, Summit and Eagle counties were hit hard in the early 2000s by infestations of the mountain pine beetle. The pest targeted lodgepole pine stands. One advantage is the diversity of tree species in the Roaring Fork Valley, he said.
McCurdy and Lockner said in separate interviews that this year’s above average snowfall in the mountains is a step in the right direction to helping with forest resiliency but more consecutive winters of elevated snowpack are needed.
“We need multiple years like we’re having right now to get us out of the hole we’re in,” McCurdy said. He noted that the winter of 2019 was also above average for snowpack but “we were in drought by September.”
Prolonged drought weakens trees and compromises their ability to repel bark beetles. Lockner said trees need a steady water supply, so summer monsoons are equally important.