Though it’s midwinter, the extreme danger of shooting fireworks during the height of fire season is already on Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo’s mind.
“This is usually a rubber-stamped agreement that comes to you, unfortunately, when we’re thinking about fire which is April, May, June,” DiSalvo told the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners during Wednesday’s regular meeting. “From here forward, I think we’d like to bring it to you much earlier in the year than wait until the last minute.”
The agreement DiSalvo referenced gives his office the authority to impose and rescind bans on open fires in addition to the sale, use and possession of all fireworks in unincorporated Pitkin County “at any time” in 2022.
In accordance with state law, the BOCC itself has the power to implement restrictions on open fires and fireworks when appropriate but has historically delegated that authority to the sheriff’s office instead.
On first reading Wednesday, Pitkin County commissioners passed an ordinance to once again assign that decision to DiSalvo. A second reading and public hearing is set for Feb. 23 and is expected to pass without issue.
“There is no such thing as a fire season anymore — it’s a fire year,” Commissioner Patti Clapper said. “We need to be prepared from January through December.”
The sheriff’s office coordinates with local fire districts and federal lands agencies concerning all fire bans and, in accordance with state statute, any ban must be “based upon competent evidence.”
Given the region’s hotter, drier weather patterns, fire bans have become all but guaranteed during the summer months. In recent years, neighboring counties like Eagle and Garfield have been hit hard by wildfires, including the Lake Christine Fire in 2018 and the Grizzly Creek Fire in 2020.
“People might think [it’s] odd that it’s the middle of the winter and there is a lot of snow around on the ground. …Why are we passing this right now?” Commissioner Steve Child posed during the meeting. “But, even out in our front yard there is bare ground here with … dried grass from last summer about 6 inches tall that I could probably light a match to right now and it would probably burn.”
In addition to authorizing the sheriff to implement fire restrictions at his discretion, commissioners also pledged financial support to Boulder County in the wake of the Marshall Fire, which destroyed more than 1,000 homes in December.
“As long as we can find something that’s an absolute, dead-sure, honest, above-ground organization that’s really going to get the money to the people who need it,” said Commissioner Francie Jacober, “I’m totally in favor of it and I would prefer to give money rather than things.”
It wasn’t immediately clear how much Pitkin County will donate but it appears to be in line with the city of Aspen’s $5,000 contribution.
A county spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment on Wednesday concerning the specific donation amount.
Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury said she supported giving to Boulder County “in spirit” but also wanted to maintain a level of consistency with respect to the county’s donations to communities impacted by fires.
“I want to support our colleagues in Boulder,” McNicholas Kury said. “But, I also want us to … keep in mind, as these things happen more frequently, if we’re going to be consistent in our support throughout Colorado.”