Last Sunday, a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office records manager received an email with an alarming subject: “Threat. Extreme Threat.”
Fifteen minutes later, Pitkin County Commissioner Patti Clapper received an email from an individual saying he “had come into contact with spirits” and was “going to kill.”
The alleged sender of both emails, Andrew Johnston, 26, was arrested by Colorado Springs police and booked into the El Paso County Jail Wednesday.
“No. 1, I am glad that everyone is safe,” Clapper said in an interview Thursday. “Obviously, this gentleman is in need of help, and I’m hoping that this is an opportunity for him to get the help he needs.”
Clapper informed the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office Monday about the email she received from Johnston because she wanted to make sure that “nobody got hurt” or was in danger, according to an affidavit filed in county court.
Clapper said she did not know Johnston and wanted to report his email to “make sure everyone was safe.”
Shortly after Clapper’s report, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office learned that its own records manager, Charlie Matthews, had also received a threatening email from Johnston on Sunday that said, “Hey man, call the chairman or someone because I’m going to come shoot that place up.”
The Pitkin Board of County Commissioners was scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday; however, that work session was ultimately canceled when the county administration and sheriff’s office was placed on lockdown due to Johnston’s threats.
The county administration and sheriff’s office reopened to the public Thursday morning.
Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta said law enforcement was made aware of additional information about Johnston late Tuesday morning that gave the 26-year-old’s emails “a little more weight.”
“That made us a little bit more concerned about the state that he was in and concerned about the potential to carry out the threats that were made in the emails,” Burchetta said.
Burchetta declined to comment further on the specifics of the additional information the sheriff’s office received other than to say it was from a “judicial agency.”
“It was at that point that we ramped up our operation and investigation and ended up closing the [administration and sheriff’s building],” Burchetta said.
Johnston was booked into the Pitkin County Jail last September after he violated a protection order. During his arrest last year, Johnston was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine and heroin and claimed to be U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas.
For his latest email threats, Johnston faces two class 3 misdemeanor harassment charges.
“It is likely that he will go to Garfield County instead of Pitkin, but that is yet to be determined,” Burchetta said. “We’re working closely with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to work out those details.”
Pitkin County inmates are currently being lodged in the Garfield County Jail as the county determines the future of its own jail facility.