Three candidates have already announced their intentions to run for Pitkin County Sheriff — Democrat Michael Buglione, Independent Michael Buysse and current Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo, who is running as a Democrat.
Buglione, who filed his official candidate paperwork with the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s office on Feb. 28, has a roughly 18-year background in law enforcement, having served at times with the Aspen Police Department and Pitkin County Sheriff’s office.
Buglione, 59, works in local construction management.
In a phone call Wednesday, Buglione said he would formally announce his candidacy for Pitkin County Sheriff Thursday morning, on a Zoom press call, and declined to comment further until then.
In his candidate affidavit, Michael Buysse, 63, did not fill out two different lines asking for his political party.
Instead, Buysse wrote “Freak Power” below both lines.
In a call Thursday, Buysse said he was a “registered independent” and not much more.
“Not seeking any party endorsement other than perhaps the freak power party,” Buysse said, referencing the late-Hunter S. Thompson’s failed bid for Pitkin County Sheriff in 1970. “My concerns are the [Aspen-Pitkin County] airport operations, safety and security, and traffic in the county primarily and I’ll expand at my announcement.”
Buysse said that announcement would occur on March 10 at “3:33 p.m.” at Two Creeks base and that all would be welcome to attend.
“There will be no questions at the announcement,” Buysse said.
Buysse said he is a former regulation enforcement officer at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport.
Buysse reserved further comment until his public announcement.
“We’re all friendly,” Buysse said. “It’s going to be a good time. We’re going to have a lot of fun.”
Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo, 61, did not immediately return a request for comment late Thursday afternoon.
DiSalvo will be seeking his fourth term in office as Pitkin County Sheriff.
“In Pitkin County … if there are three or more candidates running for a position, it goes to a primary election,” said Janice Vos Caudill, Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder. “The top two vote getters are forwarded to the general (election).”
The primary will occur on June 28 and the general election on Nov. 8.