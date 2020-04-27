In the first election in four years for Aspen Valley Hospital board of director seats, firefighter Michael J. Lyons is taking on two incumbents, Dr. Greg Balko and Dr. Mindy Nagle.
A scheduled board election in 2018 was canceled because “only the incumbents applied, and we did not receive any other applications for the open board seats,” said designated election official Amy Trubiroha Wells.
But given that the community’s reliance upon medical services is probably the highest in our lifetime, more eyes than usual may be on this election. Ballots for the Aspen Valley Hospital District’s board election must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day — Tuesday, May 5 — either through the mail or by dropping them off at 401 Castle Creek Road.
There are about 13,000 potential, active voters in the district, whose boundaries are “essentially the same as Pitkin County,” Trubiroha Wells said.
The district does not include the Crystal River Valley/Redstone areas.
In 2016, when Balko and Nagle won election over five other candidates (including Mike Lyons), 3,813 votes were cast, she said.
“Every board election is important,” AVH CEO Dave Ressler said last week. “As a community hospital that is also a special district, our board of directors provide the direction necessary to assure that we are meeting the health care needs of our district, while maintaining and protecting our limited resources.
“The board has provided clear and visionary direction for many years, including as we have expanded our facilities and our network of care. Health care is always an important determinant in the quality of life for any community, during a pandemic and at other times as well,” Ressler said.
The board candidates answered questions by email recently in advance of the May 5 election.
Dr. Greg Balko
Aspen Daily News: A short biography, please.
Balko: I am a Board-Certified Emergency Physician and I have lived in the valley and practiced medicine at AVH for 22 years. I have three wonderful children and serve on the board of directors because I believe in serving my community and I believe that I bring an important perspective to the board.
ADN: Why should you be returned to the board and what balance do you bring to the group? How different is the landscape compared to when you were elected four years ago?
Balko: The health care landscape is changing more rapidly now than I have ever seen before. Whether it’s positioning AVH in a value-based health care system or finding our way through a global pandemic, it is vital that the board is represented by people who have the experience and understanding of all of these factors.
It is absolutely paramount that our board has physician representation to help the hospital strategize on how to address these enormous challenges. I have the experience and knowledge necessary to continue to serve as your elected official to the hospital board. If reelected, I will continue to bring the expertise to all the issues that affect our hospital with an eye towards how to best serve our patients.
ADN: Fiscal health in light of the pandemic seems to be an issue at hospitals across the country, including AVH. When cuts need to be made, where should they come from and in what order?
Balko: Fiscal health is an issue everywhere in our country. Luckily, we have an incredibly strong administrative team at AVH. When I first ran for the board in 2004, the hospital had less than one week of cash on hand. We hired Dave Ressler, and he and his team turned the hospital around.
After taking a hiatus from the board, I ran again in 2016. Again, the most important issue at that time was hiring a new CEO. We were able to get Dave to come back and lead the hospital to where it is today.
I am proud to say that AVH has been financially responsible and we have built up a strong cash reserve for times like we are experiencing now. As a result, we have not had to furlough any employees or reduce clinical staffing. We are, as a board, choosing to be fiscally responsible, and we are putting major capital improvements on hold until this crisis is over.
ADN: Would it be prudent to consider postponing some of the capital improvements that were on tap for this year, including to the midvalley clinic? By the same token, is that breaking a promise to the midvalley community?
Balko: Yes, it would be prudent. In fact, the hospital has already taken the steps to postpone any major capital improvements that are not necessary. This does include a temporary pause on capital expenditures in the midvalley. Improving our presence in the midvalley is very important to our hospital system and the board of directors. However, during this crisis, we have a fiduciary responsibility to the overall health of the hospital system and the community we serve.
ADN: How has AVH (and by extension the board) supported its employees during what is likely a very scary time?
Balko: AVH has been very proactive during this pandemic and we have planned and executed well. Our preparedness goes back several years ago when we developed the plans for the hospital remodel. We built several infection control areas in our hospital to isolate patients that have served us well during this virus outbreak.
Over the years we have developed a very robust incident command structure at the hospital and at the county level which has been invaluable for us. The hospital holds an incident command meeting every day. Here the leadership team, managers and physicians get a daily briefing and an opportunity to bring up issues that are affecting the hospital. Everything from operations, planning, logistics, communications, finance and how we can best support one another.
We have also been proactive in developing a regional surge plan in coordination with area hospitals. The doctors, nurses, administration, and ancillary staff have been incredible to work with during this crisis. We all came together collectively and we have worked tirelessly to solve problems and prepare the hospital for COVID-19.
The administration has supported the clinicians and has set safety of its employees and the needs of the patient as its top priority. In my 22 years here, I have never been more proud and honored to go to work on the front lines with the brave men and women who are colleagues of mine.
ADN: It’s quite likely that many in your customer base have been financially damaged by the pandemic. What if anything can AVH do to offer its clientele some financial relief?
Balko: I imagine that everyone has been affected financially by the pandemic. AVH will do what it has always done to help people who are having financial difficulties. We will do anything from writing off bills as charity care to helping the patient set up a payment plan they can afford. Nobody ever gets turned away. We are a community hospital and we will never lose sight of that.
ADN: How would you rate AVH’s performance over the past six weeks, or since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Pitkin County, in terms of testing and treatment?
Balko: We have been proactive, responsible, and we have been following CDC recommendations. On the treatment side, we always strive to provide excellent patient care. As part of our clinical planning process, we have done numerous things to better serve our community. For example, we set up a hotline where concerned community members can call with questions. We also set up the tent outside where community members are being evaluated for COVID-19 like symptoms.
Testing protocols have been guided by our physicians every step of the way, based on their research and the clinical needs of our patients. We have carefully conserved our limited resources for when we need them. As we move to the next stage of containment (boxing in the virus), we are working with the county and their epidemiologist to ramp up the ability to test as necessary and to support contact tracing and get the most value out of our testing resources.
Michael J. Lyons
Aspen Daily News: A short biography, please.
Lyons: I was born and raised here in Aspen, the son of Chuck and Edeltraud Lyons. I earned a business degree from Colorado State University. I have served this community for over 21 years as a member of the Aspen Volunteer Fire Department.
Additionally I have been a paramedic for 14 years, and pursued advanced training in adult critical care and pediatric and neonatal critical care. This experience has allowed me to gain insight into how other hospitals across the state are run without having any personal financial ties to our hospital. I currently live near the hospital campus with my wife, Jenny and kids, Owen (6) and Lily (4). All my friends and family here in the community look to our hospital for care in times of need and in times of joy, such as the birth of new additions. This brings about a deep sense of commitment to this community and our hospital.
ADN: Why should voters reward you with a board seat? Do you see the forthcoming years as some of the most important in the history of Aspen Valley Hospital?
Lyons: I decided to run for the hospital board when I received a 24% increase in my family's health insurance premium last year. With the current conditions, where do you think your health insurance premiums will be next year? I have too many friends and family that are affected by these increases. Our community needs someone like me to watch over our hospital with a lens of providing excellent care while keeping costs in mind.
ADN: Fiscal health in light of the pandemic seems to be an issue at hospitals across the country, including AVH. If cuts need to be made, where should they come from and in what order?
Lyons: When I am elected, I will then have access to the full story of the financial health of AVH and could make an informed decision based on facts.
ADN: Would it be prudent to consider postponing some of the capital improvements that were on tap for this year, including to the midvalley clinic? By the same token, is that breaking a promise to the midvalley community?
Lyons: During unprecedented times, all options should be back on the table for discussion. Anything less is precarious. I'm not afraid to ask a lot of questions upon my election, and would look at all possibilities before making an informed decision with the community in mind.
ADN: How should AVH support its employees during what is likely a very scary time?
Lyons: Management of AVH has a poor record of supporting its employees during the best of times. When I am elected, the people that actually do the work at AVH will receive the support, recognition and backing from management that has been missing for some time.
ADN: It’s quite possible that many in AVH’s customer base have been financially damaged by the pandemic. What if anything can AVH do to offer its clientele some financial relief?
Lyons: We live in a valley bookended by two of the most expensive places in the country to receive health care. When a third-party CT scan came to the valley, the prices for this test came down dramatically at both hospitals (AVH and Valley View).
Consumers have known this for a while, and many are going to the Front Range for similar tests at a fraction of the cost. Our health insurance premiums are some of the most expensive in the country simply because of the cost of health care at AVH.
I decided to run for this position because of these costs, which are a magnitude greater than the costs of health care on the Front Range. I will make sure the public knows exactly why and what they are paying for.
Currently we have two doctors that sit on the board of directors. (I believe) neither of them could pass a bright line test, which is how the courts determine whether someone is an independent contractor or employee. (They are essentially employees of the hospital because 100% of their income is derived from their medical practices at AVH.) The fox is guarding the henhouse. It is time for this to stop, and I will put a stop to it ASAP.
ADN: To the best of your knowledge, how would you rate AVH’s performance over the past six weeks, or since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Pitkin County, in terms of testing and treatment?
Lyons: The public is not allowed near the hospital, which by some accounts is nearly empty. I do not have first-hand knowledge beyond what I can see from the street so it is very hard to accurately answer this question without inside information. AVH is currently not leading the discussion on testing; this is driven by the IMT and Pitkin County Public Health. I believe AVH should be leading our valley out of this crisis.
Dr. Mindy Nagle
Aspen Daily News: A short biography, please.
Nagle: Mindy Nagle, M.D., practicing OB/GYN physician at All Valley Women's Care since 2001. AVH Board of Directors since 2008. Aspen Hope Center Board of Directors.
ADN: Why should you be returned to the board and what balance do you bring to the group? How different is the landscape compared to when you were elected four years ago?
Nagle: I have believed from the time I started on the AVH Board and still feel it is important to have physician representation on the board to maintain the mission of putting patient care first. The landscape has changed or evolved in many respects obviously going through a pandemic, but also the continued focus of the hospital on being a leader in population health as delivery of health care continues to evolve.
ADN: Fiscal health in light of the pandemic seems to be an issue at hospitals across the country, including AVH. When cuts need to be made, where should they come from and in what order?
Nagle: The administration has done a very good job for many years on planning and preparing through strong cash reserves to deal with whatever financial crisis might be encountered. That has allowed the hospital to continue to “maintain the core” which means cuts to staff are not necessary as the clinical care of patients can be maintained.
ADN: Would it be prudent to consider postponing some of the capital improvements that were on tap for this year, including to the midvalley clinic? By the same token, is that breaking a promise to the midvalley community?
Nagle: All will be looked at to make sure that they are fiscally responsible choices. The commitment to the midvalley is already well established with the opening of the primary care practice which was the main objective to support our midvalley patients.
ADN: How has AVH (and by extension the board) supported its employees during what is likely a very scary time?
Nagle: The support of employees during this time has been paramount as we are all going through a scary uncertain time. The board continues to be involved but the real work is done by the administration who continue to keep the employees up to date and informed as often as possible. Also providing resources for their health.
ADN: It’s quite likely that many in your customer base have been financially damaged by the pandemic. What if anything can AVH do to offer its clientele some financial relief?
Nagle: As we emerge from this crisis we will be there for our community, would not be able to give specifics on what that means financially because those needs will have to be elucidated.
ADN: How would you rate AVH’s performance over the past six weeks, or since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Pitkin County, in terms of testing and treatment?
Nagle: AVH has done a very good job over these past weeks through the COVID-19 crisis. From the medical staff to the administration there has been constant exchange of information and policy and procedure updates to follow the most up to date recommendations from all governing bodies. These include the testing and treatment protocols. These recommendations come from CDC, state and local government and public health.
Initial testing was reserved for patients requiring hospitalization. That will now evolve to symptomatic patients to enter the next phase which will be to actually determine infected individuals in the community and then go to contact tracing which will be vital for information for the community to start opening up business and services.