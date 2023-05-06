City of Aspen Planning Director Amy Simon celebrated her 30-year anniversary with the city’s Community Development department last month and is looking ahead to Aspen’s next phase as she steps away from her role as historic preservation officer.
In late 2020, Simon was promoted to planning director, but due to heavy staff turnover within the city during the pandemic years, she kept one foot in her former position as historic preservation officer and planner, a role she held since 1993. Now that a replacement has been hired, Simon will step back from the city’s historic preservation program and turn the majority of her focus to the planning director role.
“I got drawn back into really covering the whole historic program, which I’ve enjoyed, and luckily it’s like second nature to me, so it hasn’t been that difficult, but I’m excited for somebody else to bring some ideas into it,” Simon said. “One of the reasons I wanted to take a different role in the office is because through my career, even though I’ve worked a lot on historic architecture, I’ve also been involved in all kinds of projects like affordable housing … that I can, I think, help some of our newer staff learn the ropes.”
The historic preservation officer and planner serves as the primary authority on historic planning and policy, represents the city’s interests on projects, and manages the historic preservation review process. Kirsten Armstrong started in the role this week and is working with Simon to learn the ropes and take over.
“I applied to this job because it’s a great opportunity and it’s what I’ve been looking for, but I was based in Orlando and I’d never been to Aspen before so it was kind of a leap of faith,” Armstrong said. “When you’re doing place-based work, you want to work in a place that you connect with and that you can help other people connect and create that community, and I’m really looking forward to that.”
Simon added that she’s looking forward to Armstrong’s presence, and that her vision for how people steward and care for the place they live in is needed in Aspen. Simon noted that like Armstrong, she came to Aspen’s community development department without ever having been to Aspen; but with a graduate degree in historic preservation and knowledge of architecture, she was thrilled to take the job.
“Some people came here specifically for the lifestyle and recreation. I came here specifically for the work,” Simon said. “Town was extremely quiet and felt more rural when I moved here than it does now. I appreciate the access we have to some things that just were further away in the past, yet it’s still a very peaceful place to live and we still have our times of the year when it gets to be just us, so I like that.”
Simon said she sometimes worries that as costs and challenges of finding a place to live escalate, it will become harder for community engagement and input, but she’s always appreciated the level of interest in public issues and camaraderie coming from Aspen residents.
Looking ahead into her new role, Simon said her goal is to make the planning department reflect the values of the community.
“The Aspen Idea concept of ‘mind, body, spirit’ went on to say, ‘For the benefit of all,’” she said. “Sometimes we just abbreviate it to ‘mind, body, spirit,’ but this idea (is) that there’s some pretty broad interests and a lot of things that need to be managed and balanced for this to be a good place to live. Our department is called ‘community development,’ and we need to talk about community as much as we talk about development.”
Throughout her career at the city of Aspen, Simon said that there are several “Cinderella story” projects that she’s proud of. These properties are typically Victorian-era homes that were lived in and altered before Aspen adopted any historic preservation regulations to the point of being nearly unrecognizable.
One example is the home at 110 E. Bleeker St., which was originally a brick house, but was painted over and the front porch was removed. The city was able to restore the brick and rebuild the porch to make the home look like it once did in the 20th century, using photos from the Aspen Historical Society. In 2017, the property received an HPC award.
The HPC awards for 2022 will be awarded in June. The awards go to properties or individuals that made a real contribution or represented the community’s goals. The public can also visit aspen.gov/193/Historic-Preservation to learn about the city’s 300 historic properties, as well as Aspen Victorian and AspenModern.
“I think we’ve done a lot of other things to make this community what it is,” Simon said. “And to take care of public assets and things like the pedestrian mall and … creating those websites and trying to share history with the public is really important.”