Three hikers about six miles into the Lorax Trail near Carbondale on Tuesday required Mountain Rescue Aspen assistance after the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 1:07 p.m. that the group was lost and without water.
Seven MRA members immediately mobilized a ground team and made contact with the trio around 2:56 p.m., according to a sheriff’s office news release.
“It was reported that the hikers got turned around up the Lorax Trail and had run out of water,” the release says. “The hikers were dehydrated but did not suffer any other physical injuries.”
It’s the latest in a string of rescue incidents this week. None have resulted in fatalities.
“Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind backcountry users to exercise caution and safe travel techniques while in the backcountry,” the release concludes.