Mountain Rescue Aspen undertook its third mission in three days on Capitol Peak on Monday, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
A 34-year-old man was airlifted out of the backcountry Monday morning after he suffered a severe ankle injury near Capitol Lake.
“The hiker was reported to have sustained the injury and could not continue the hike out with his small climbing party,” a news release said. “The injured hiker was able to communicate with his emergency two-way satellite communication device.”
The Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center received the call at 8:57 a.m. MRA mobilized and sent a ground team into the field. The injured man was located about one-half mile north of Capitol Lake, at an elevation of 11,200 feet.
MRA requested aid from CareFlight of the Rockies, which landed a helicopter near the injured hiker at 10:57 a.m. He was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital.
Earlier in the weekend, on Sunday at about 1:30 p.m., the Eagle County Communications Center received a call at about 1:30 p.m. of someone in distress on Capitol Peak.
“The reporting person’s telephone connection was poor, but it was loosely understood that he was ‘cliffed out’ and unable to move or navigate his way off the peak,” a PCSO news release explains.
“Mountain Rescue Aspen (MRA) deployed foot teams to the area,” it continues. “MRA also deployed a reconnaissance flight to attempt to locate the climber, which was not successful. A Blackhawk helicopter from the U.S. Army National Guard also searched the area with MRA, which was ultimately able to make contact with the climber in distress at approximately 5:13 p.m. The climber had been off-route, was in physical distress, dehydrated and out of food, and was not properly equipped for the terrain in which he found himself.”
The climber was evacuated by helicopter and all MRA members were out of the field by about 6:30 p.m.
An incident on Saturday didn’t turn out as well. A Denver woman died when she fell about 900 feet from a position near the summit of Capitol Peak, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
Another climbing party witnessed and reported the incident. The woman reportedly reached for a rock hand hold that gave way. She fell toward Pierre Lakes Basin while negotiating a ridge between the Knife Edge and the Capitol Peak summit.
MRA helped recover the body of the climber who suffered the fatal fall on Saturday. The identity of the deceased woman was not released over the weekend, and attempts to reach the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office Monday were unsuccessful.
Capitol Peak is a 14,137-foot peak that is regarded as one of toughest to climb among standard routes among Colorado’s peaks over 14,000.