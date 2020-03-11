The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment has confirmed three presumptive cases of coronavirus in Pitkin County.
Of the 10 people tested for coronavirus (officials initially reported 13) who had contact with the Australian tourist who subsequently tested positive for the novel virus, three have come back from the state as a presumptive positive; the results for the remaining seven tests are still pending.
“These visitors are currently in quarantine,” Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann said in a statement. “CDPHE staff, in conjunction with Pitkin County PUblic Health, are monitoring people who may have been exposed. We hope that these folks recover quickly and there is no additional spread in Pitkin County.”
In addition to remaining in contact with the individuals who tested presumptively positive, the Pitkin County Incident Management Team is also communicating with the local properties impacted, though the statement did not specify those properties.
“Systems are in place to address the needs of the affected individuals. The property managers have been given information on how to protect themselves and proper cleaning procedures to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” it reads.
Aspen Valley Hospital, which on Tuesday released an announcement about precautions the entity is taking, will be limiting non-essential access to all locations to help limit exposure to COVID-19 effective Wednesday.
This is a developing story that will be updated.