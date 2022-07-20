Little League baseball is on the rise in the Roaring Fork and Eagle valleys.
Three teams — two baseball, one softball — out of the Three Rivers Little League have won state championships and advanced to regional play in the coming weeks. It’s the most state champions the organization has ever had, with a chance to do even more damage in Waco, Texas, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, over the coming weeks. For the under-12 team, a shot at the internationally recognized and nationally televised Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, is just four wins away.
“It feels like a dream to get to Texas to play travel baseball,” 12U player Hudson Rozga said. “Before we got to regionals, our goal was just to make it there because we’ve never made it past states. Now our goal is to go to the Little League World Series and go to Pennsylvania.”
The 12U team, playing in what is known as the majors division, ran through district and state competition to secure their spot in regionals in Waco against seven other teams from baseball hotbeds. They’ll first play Oklahoma, a state that produced the first overall pick in MLB’s draft this week, Jackson Holliday — son of former Colorado Rockies star Matt Holliday. Texas has two teams, East and West, because of how much baseball is played there. Louisiana won the entire Little League World Series in 2019 with a team based out of River Ridge, a suburb of New Orleans.
Three Rivers’ team went 5-0 through district and state play, outsourcing opponents 62-12. The team is an all-star group from TRLL’s regular season, made up of players from Aspen to Eagle.
Rozga and Tavin Shreeve are described by 12U coach Jason Neuman as “elite,” already with fastballs that exceed 70 mph, both based out of Eagle. Clayton Folk out of Aspen hit three homers through those five games.
“We’ve got a great group of kids that really do put themselves second and the team first,” Neuman said. “We feel like we’ve got a team that can go the distance.”
The 14U team, playing in the juniors classification, didn’t have a shot to compete for the 2020 Little League World Series when they were of age due to COVID-19. They missed their shot at the brightest lights youth baseball has to offer, but they’re making the best of what they can: They went 4-0 through state play according to gamechanger.com, winning the state championship game by a 16-0 margin. They allowed three hits in four innings before the mercy rule went into effect.
“This is kind of their year to make up for what COVID took away from them,” coach August Wittenberg said.
The juniors squad will head to Albuquerque in the first week of August to play for their chance at the Little League World Series at their level, which will take place in Taylor, Michigan.
Also vying for a spot in their World Series is juniors softball, who will play in Kirkland, Washington, should they advance out of Albuquerque regionals this weekend. Softball earned the regional bid due to a lack of in-state competition, but is still hoping to make noise in regionals.
“We’re not incredibly tested right now with this particular team,” Three Rivers Little League President Holly Strablizky said. “But they did well this season. We had a really strong regular season, so I’m hoping we can inch our way up the regional bracket.”
Three Rivers came within one run of a fourth state champion as well, as the 11U baseball team just narrowly lost its state championship contest Tuesday night, 6-5. Next year, many of them will join the 12U team that can push for Williamsport.
The organization went from comparative insignificance just years ago to competing at the higher levels of Little League against the best in the state. It’s grown in size immensely, with more than 400 players across 37 teams.
“We’ve just kind of burst the bubble on kids this year, and we’re excited to have this level of interest in both baseball and softball,” Strablizky said. “I think we’ve really just upped our level of participation. We have coaches that are just really excited.”
The league is raising money to help fund its players and families traveling to Texas, New Mexico and beyond through its website, 3RiversLittleLeague.com
Juniors softball begins regional play this weekend. Juniors baseball heads to Albuquerque for play on Aug. 4 and majors will begin play in Waco on Aug. 5. The Little League World Series in Williamsport begins Aug. 17.