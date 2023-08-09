For the second straight year, the Three Rivers Little League majors team made an appearance on television.
The 12-and-under team made the trek down to Waco, Texas, to compete in the regional round of the Little League World Series after winning the Colorado state championship. Games in Texas — broadcast on the University of Texas’ Longhorn Network and ESPN+ — didn’t go according to plan, but still capped off a successful season for local youth baseball.
“We started seeing in all these little mountain towns, three kids here, two kids, that this is something pretty special,” TRLL coach Whit Whitaker said via phone Tuesday. “It’s the perfect storm of athletes at the right time on the same team that really made this come together.”
Spread as far as Edwards to Basalt, 12 youth all-stars out of the TRLL season were selected out of tryouts to represent the league in the postseason. They advanced through districts and state to regionals for the chance to compete with top teams from other states and try to earn a spot at the Little League World Series finals, held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and televised nationally.
TRLL made its first appearance in regionals last year and now have back-to-back clout as the top team in Colorado. After falling to Colorado River Valley out of Rifle in their first district contest in early July, the local kids won the rest of their games in the double-elimination tournament by a combined score of 65-3. They beat Delta twice in the finals.
Off at states in Denver, TRLL was awarded a first-round bye before Paxton Bourgeois threw a six-inning no-hitter against Boulder, 1-0. In the second game, TRLL beat Academy out of Colorado Springs area 12-9, who beat eight of the team’s players in last year’s 11U state championship.
In Texas, the games didn’t go according to plan. Representing Colorado, TRLL lost 10-1 to West Texas on Thursday and 11-1 to Mississippi on Friday. Whitaker felt that the players felt the pressure of the moment and they succumbed to the proverbial “big inning.” The team’s players felt that they could’ve competed with these teams if they played to their standards.
“It’s great to think about how good they are and know that you’re good enough to actually play against them, knowing you’re almost the same skill level as them is pretty great,” Bourgeois said. “It was really fun. I think the most exciting part is just being on TV in general and the teams are super nice.”
The losses don’t diminish a successful season for the team. The advantages teams like Texas and Mississippi have over Colorado — namely being able to play year-round — are doubled for a high-country group like Three Rivers. Even within Colorado, places like Grand Junction and Denver have more favorable weather for outdoor sports throughout the year. Other places get to draw from a larger pool of players, as well.
But Three Rivers put in the work on all fronts. Whitaker highlighted the commitment of not only the players but the parents, escorting their children to practice five times a week, half in Glenwood Springs half in Edwards, with the roster virtually evenly split on opposite sides of Glenwood Canyon.
The coaches exposed them to as much older competition during the regular Little League season as possible. They did high-altitude training at Eagle Airport. They put in the work.
“It’s a huge compliment to these boys when you don’t have the assets to work with that a lot of others (do),” Whitaker said. “The commitment for five to six days a week and all being together was huge, but it’s next level to be able to compete and do what these other towns in the Southwest Region are doing at this level.”
Whitaker said a lot of the team’s success came from the team’s camaraderie. Bourgeois agreed, saying the team had trust in each other, but it didn’t start that way.
“I’m really proud of our team. There were a lot of fights with our team; we didn’t get along at the start but we ended up being like basically a family,” Bourgeois said.
Three of the team’s players went to regionals the year before as 11-year-olds. To put the cherry on top, many of the players from last year’s state championship and inaugural trip to regionals also clinched the state title this year in the 50/70 intermediate division, giving TRLL a pair of state champs.