The Aspen Hall of Fame has announced its inductees for 2022, a news release from the nonprofit organization’s board says.
Three locals with longstanding ties to the Aspen community — Rita Hunter, Bruce Gordon and Andy Mill — will be inducted into the Aspen Hall of Fame during a Feb. 26 banquet at the Hotel Jerome. This year’s inductees personify the spirit of Aspen, according to the board. Nominations were sought throughout the year from community members.
The banquet will feature dinner and wine and an awards ceremony highlighted by video profiles of each inductee. Invitations to banquet will be mailed in early December. Tickets go on sale in January. More information is available at aspenhalloffame.org or by contacting AHOF President Lorna Petersen at info@aspenhalloffame.org.
Here is some information about the new inductees:
• Hunter: She’s considered the “driving force” behind Aspen Community Theatre, having produced shows and being involved in nearly every aspect of ACT since 1980. “Long before the curtain rises and long after it falls, Hunter’s level of dedication behind the scenes has earned her the reputation of ‘heart and soul’ of over 40 years of ACT productions” the release says. Diagnosed with ALS in 2019, Hunter stepped back from the demands of local theater and it has taken a team to replace her, according to the release. She is being inducted into the hall of fame’s cultural category.
• Mill: A product of the Aspen Ski Club of the 1960s, he worked his way onto the U.S. Ski Team, becoming one of the most decorated alpine ski racers to come out of Aspen. While narrowly missing a medal in the downhill at the 1976 Olympic Games in Innsbruck may have helped to cement his reputation in competitive skiing, Mill is equally known locally as an inspiration to up-and-coming ski club racers in Aspen, the release states. Mill, who came from humble beginnings, has worked to raise funds for the Aspen Ski Club’s scholarship fund. He has been inducted into the Colorado Ski Hall of Fame in addition to the Aspen Valley Ski Club Hall of Fame. In recent years, his passion has turned to fishing. He is being inducted into the hall of fame’s skiing category.
• Gordon: A former physical education and outdoor education teacher in the Aspen school system, he has dedicated himself to raising awareness about environmental and climate issues from a bird’s eye point of view. Gordon is the founder and director of EcoFlight, a conservation aviation organization that educates and advocates for the protection of remaining wild lands and wildlife habitat. From his small aircraft, he has flown local schoolchildren and dignitaries from around the world all over the West using the aerial perspective to encourage environmental stewardship among citizens of all ages, according to the release. Most recently, during the height of the COVID-19 lockdown last year, Gordon volunteered to collect 25,000 face masks and fly them from Aspen to the Navajo Nation when native tribes weren’t receiving them. Gordon is being inducted in the environmental category.
Since its founding in 1986-87, the Aspen Hall of Fame has honored more than 100 members for their contributions to the Aspen-Snowmass communities. “Nominees must have demonstrated inspirational leadership and have made major contributions to cultural, sports and/or civic activities,” AHOF notes.
For more information and to see a list of past inductees visit aspenhalloffame.org.