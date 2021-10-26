In addition to local races and ballot measures, the Nov. 2 election features three statewide questions for consideration — all of them placed through citizen initiatives.
“Amendment 78: Legislative Authority for Spending State Money” is a constitutional change that would pass with support from 55% of the state’s voters, according to the 2021 Colorado Ballot Information Booklet, commonly known as the “blue book.”
A “yes” vote on Amendment 78 seeks to require that all state spending be allocated by the Colorado General Assembly and that custodial money be deposited in and spent from a new fund. A “no” vote allows state agencies to continue spending custodial money and certain other monies without appropriation from the legislature.
“Custodial money” is defined as money received by the state that must be used for a particular purpose. It is not part of the annual budget process.
“This includes money received from the federal government, as a legal settlement from a lawsuit, or as a donation from a private individual or organization,” the blue book states.
Implementation of the measure, if it passes, could require the legislature to establish a new process to allow spending of custodial money outside of the regular legislative session, or to meet for a special session, according to the book.
Other examples of custodial money include transportation funding, which is allocated by an independent commission, and grants, which typically come from the federal government or private organizations.
Should the proposed amendment pass, “These changes may affect the timing of certain spending decisions, potentially resulting in delayed or interrupted operations until spending is directly allocated” by the legislature, the blue book states.
An argument for the amendment is that it would increase transparency and accountability in state government. Arguments against it are that it adds unnecessary and expensive bureaucracy while risking significant unintended consequences, and shifts decision-making from program experts to the political process.
“Proposition 119: Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress Program,” would pass with a simple majority vote. A “yes” vote provides financial aid for tutoring and other out-of-school enrichment and instruction. The monies would come from an increase in retail marijuana taxes and transfers from existing state funds, the blue book states. A “no” vote means the program would not be created and funded.
Children between the ages of 5 and 17 would be eligible to apply for inclusion in the program. It would be funded by a 5% increase in marijuana taxes over three years, plus an estimated $20 million annually from the state’s general fund. Additionally, the measure would divert around $20 million annually from the State Land Trust, which helps to fund public schools, to the State Public School Fund.
“The financial aid provided by the program cannot be used for school tuition or for instruction or materials that are part of the student’s regular school curriculum,” the blue book states.
Additionally, the measure would establish a new state agency, the “Colorado Learning Authority,” which would be independent from oversight by the State Board of Education and the Colorado Department of Education. Its nine members would be appointed by the governor.
An argument for Proposition 119: “School closures caused by COVID-19 have urgently increased the need for outside instructional support, especially among low-income students,” the blue book says. An argument against it is that increasing the sales tax on marijuana will further increase the gap between legal marijuana and black-market marijuana, “pushing more individuals into the black market.”
The third statewide question is “Proposition 120: Property Tax Assessment Rate Reduction,” which aims to lower the property tax assessment for multifamily housing and lodging properties. A “yes” vote would not impact assessment rates for other types of residential and nonresidential properties. A “no” vote retains the current assessment system.
The actual impact on a property owner will depend on several factors, according to the blue book, including the jurisdiction where the property is located, changes in future mill levies and the value of a property, the blue book says.
“The measure provides targeted tax relief for important sectors of Colorado’s economy,” says one argument for the measure. Also, “Reducing property taxes for most multifamily properties may ease pressure on rents and encourage investment to address Colorado’s housing shortage.”
A primary argument against Proposition 120: “Permanently reducing property tax revenue to local governments may result in cuts to important government services,” the blue book adds.