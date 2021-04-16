Aspen police are investigating a grand theft auto that occurred overnight Tuesday whereby three SUVs were stolen and at least six unlocked vehicles were entered and searched for valuables.
One of the vehicles — a 2019 GMC Suburban — was found in Snowmass Village on Wednesday, Aspen Assistant Police Chief Bill Linn said Thursday.
While details were limited late Thursday as the investigation is still underway, Linn offered: “I can tell you, having three cars stolen in a single night is a record for us. That’s not the sort of thing that happens here.” The department has been working tirelessly on the investigation, he said.
All of the vehicles were unlocked, and the SUVs that were stolen had the keys inside them. One of the missing SUVs is a 2011 black Porsche Cayenne with yellow brake calipers and a New York license plate; the other is a sage green 2007 Toyota Highlander with a Colorado license plate, according to an alert from Aspen Police Department released Thursday.
The vehicles were stolen from Ute Avenue and the West End neighborhood, near the intersection of South Second and West Hallam streets. Neighbors and property managers of homes in the general areas are encouraged to check security cameras for any activity recorded between 10 p.m. on Tuesday and early Wednesday morning, according to the APD alert. Linn on Thursday was not sure which vehicle was stolen from which area.
Cash, key rings and other valuables were stolen from the vehicles that were entered and searched.
“There are people who commonly go ransack cars looking to steal stuff, and this is not what that looks like. But it does look as though they were opportunistic, and if they found, for example, cash in the car, they grabbed it,” Linn said. “It seems as though they may have been just going to the cars looking for the keys, looking to take the cars.”
Anyone with footage or information about the case is asked to call the Aspen Police Department at 970-920-5400. The department is also advising visitors to lock their cars to prevent further thefts.
“Please, for goodness’ sake, don’t leave your keys in your car,” Linn said. “Or you might wake up tomorrow and it won’t be there.”