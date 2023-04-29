Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District will hold an election Tuesday for two board positions, both of which will be for a four-year term.
In-person voting will take place at the Crown Mountain Park Bike Park Clubhouse from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Signs along the road at Crown Mountain Park will guide voters to the proper place. Residents of the district who received ballots in the mail but didn’t mail them back must return ballots to the same clubhouse. Do not drop them off at the Eagle County ballot box by the county office building.
Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District has a five-member board that oversees the budget and policies. The 128-acre park in the midvalley was created in 2003 after a vote the prior year. The district’s total revenues were slightly more than $2 million in 2021 while expenses were $1.18 million, according to an audit on the district’s website.
There are three candidates in the races for the two seats: incumbent Leroy Duroux and challengers Shelley Lundh Freeman and Lari Goode. Following are biographies that the candidates prepared for posting on the district’s website.
Leroy Duroux: He has been on the board for three years and is currently president. He is a former mayor and town councilman in Basalt, serving a total of 17 years. During his tenure, he helped establish the Basalt Recreation Department, which provides numerous activities for midvalley youth. He also helped with the creation of the Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District.
Duroux also serves on the board of directors for the Roaring Fork Fire and Rescue and previously served on the Mid Valley Metro District board. That experience, he said, prepares him for working on planning and financial decisions for Crown Mountain Park.
“Currently my main goal is to see the future upgrading of the playground area, addition of a possible all-weather turf field, completion of the master plan including securing the use of the current Forest Service building for future indoor recreation and the land to provide expansion of the park,” Duroux wrote.
Shelley Lundh Freeman: She is the owner of Advertising Enterprises, a map publishing and marketing company that has served local businesses for 28 years. She is responsible for sales, design, production, distribution and bookkeeping.
She is also the Area Adult Leagues coordinator for the Mountains Region of the United States Tennis Association/Colorado Tennis Association. She is a tennis instructor and a volunteer tutor for English in Action.
Freeman has served on two homeowners association boards and said that role provided her with experience overseeing budgets, construction, facility maintenance, conflict resolution and being open to look outside the box for solutions.
She said she feels the Crown Mountain staff and board are doing a great job and she wants to help make the park even better.
“Above all, I want to preserve the park’s open spaces,” she wrote. “In addition to maintaining the high quality of the existing fields and facilities, my primary goals include working towards the addition of pickleball courts, upkeep and renovation of the existing tennis courts, with perhaps the addition of two more courts (approved in the current Planned Unit Development), improving the dog parks, promoting the Aging Well amenities (walking loop, gardens, fitness). I also want to look into increasing the district’s boundaries, for additional tax revenue.”
Lari Goode: Goode has lived in the El Jebel/Missouri Heights area since 1993 and has owned various restaurants in the area with her husband. They also owned a Crossfit gym.
She spent five years on the 5Point Film board of directors and was also on the Aspen Science Center board when the program started. She was the finance director at the Aspen Community Foundation. Her background is in public accounting and she said she also has experience in human resources and organization skills.
She said she has enjoyed the park since it opened.
“I have played softball, kickball and volleyball at the park,” she wrote. “I have watched many events. I have most of my birthday parties there. I walk my dog there all the time. I want to be able to give back to the park that I have enjoyed for so many years.”