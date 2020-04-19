In only the past few weeks of the pandemic, three young Aspenites launched a little local business with a largescale vision.
Partnering with area farmers and purveyors, “The Source” aims to serve as an online platform for people to be able to shop and order locally sourced goods to be delivered.
“We have the power of choice right now to choose to support local, sustainable practices, or to keep supporting the old norms,” The Source co-founder Patrick Sullivan, 28, said this week. “We’ve taken a step back in the sense of realizing that community is so important, and even though we can’t connect with each other physically, there’s other ways we can connect with and support each other. And that’s really what we want to create with this idea.”
The Source is the brainchild of Sullivan, Dri Liechti, also 28, and Mitchell Holdsworth, 23.
The concept evolved organically after Sullivan shared an idea for a delivery service in the valley while the three were walking up Medicine Bow Road — where they all live — late last month.
“From that moment, it’s really morphed into this,” Sullivan said.
Like much of the local and global workforce in the wake of an economic crisis, the three recently found themselves out of work and with newfound free time. After moving to the Roaring Fork Valley together from Arkansas in August 2018, Liechti and Holdsworth in October opened the quaint Craft Coffee House in Basalt. The pair temporarily closed shop last month in light of the circumstances. Sullivan has worked a number of odd jobs, also most recently in the local restaurant industry, throughout his time in the valley.
From that initial conversation on March 27 until today, the three have worked together tirelessly to build and execute their vision. A collective passion to support local suppliers and artisans, combined with close proximity to one another, has allowed the partners to make much progress in merely three weeks.
As of late, this has meant hustling into the early hours of the morning and still waking up with the sun. But the three take breaks, Liechti said, to go on walks (often with their combined four huskies), read, meditate and prepare meals together. Sullivan lives in a cabin at the top of Medicine Bow Road, which the three affectionately call “the hill,” while Liechti and Holdsworth live together next door.
Among the group’s goals with The Source, one is to educate people on how they can support local purveyors. Sullivan pointed to an alarming statistic from the Center for Urban Education about Sustainable Agriculture that the average item at the grocery store travels about 1,500 miles before it reaches the consumer.
“I just think there’s a real lack of education around this whole subject,” Liechti said. “And it would break my heart to know that for the next three months — or however long this goes on — that we weren’t supporting local as much as we could.”
Upon teaming up with a dozen local ranchers and vendors, the three decided about two days before Easter Sunday to “soft launch” their concept with the holiday. The three crafted six Easter baskets filled with essential items and goods from bakers, butchers and farmers throughout the valley and state.
Each carefully curated basket boasted products such as bread baked at Shepherd Breads in Carbondale; eggs from the chickens at Rock Bottom Ranch; coffee from their own Craft Coffee House; pure chocolate roasted at Blue Spruce Roasters in the valley; hand-picked greens grown at Early Morning Orchard in Palisade; small-batch butter produced from Ghost Rock Farm; cheese from the goats at Jumpin Good Goat Dairy farm in Salida; bacon from the pigs at Potter Farms in Carbondale; hot sauce from Big Hat Larder in Basalt; cannabidiol superfood bars from Colorado’s Wise Bar; kombucha from Elevated Elixirs, which is headquartered at the base of Aspen Highlands; and Jen’s Café Bars handmade by Jen in Basalt.
“A lot of these people that we’re working with, we know them, we have personal relationships with them, and so many of them are hurting right now, because it seemed like overnight, everything just changed,” Sullivan said.
In an effort to spread the word about what they are doing while also giving back to the community, just before Easter Sunday the three delivered baskets “to people we knew had a voice in the community … wholesome influencers,” Holdsworth said.
Recipients of the basket, which included material on where and from whom all of the goods were sourced, were given the option to regift to someone in need.
Of course, sanitation was a priority throughout the entire process, Sullivan noted. The three donned masks and gloves from start to finish and also included a pair with the basket for regifting purposes.
The Source is also offering a grocery delivery service right now, but that’s not part of their future business model. Liechti, who recently lived with a septuagenarian, said the three just want to ensure that the elder population is taken care of amid this unprecedented time.
Crafting custom or pre-curated baskets and building their site to serve as an online market for local foods and goods are part of their long-term vision. “Like a local Amazon,” Holdsworth said. As of press time, anyone may order an “essentials basket” from The Source at thesource.delivery.com.
Looking ahead, the three hope they can expand the concept to other communities, change peoples’ habits and help build a more local, sustainable, hyper-connected and wholesome economy.
“We’re giving people back the power is my idea of it,” Sullivan said. “We’re taking it step by step right now, but our long-term goal is for this to be on a global platform.”
To place an order or connect with The Source, visit thesource.delivery or send an email to community@thesource.delivery.