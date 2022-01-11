Aspen City Council used a four-plus-hour work session on Monday to hear an update on the status of the Lumberyard affordable housing project and results from a series of community outreach efforts.
Project developers presented an updated schematic design proposal to the council, which will be revisited later this year before being presented to the public as the final design for the project. The development team asked council members for feedback on how to move forward with a “kit-of-parts” approach based on input from the council and community members, acceptance of finalization of a unit mix, adoption of a baseline sustainability strategy to approach net zero, and acceptance of further exploration of extra stretch goals related to sustainability.
“We’re very aware that the city of Aspen has such a strong vision, focus and philosophy around affordable housing, and we also know that the county certainly has a major, major focus on affordable housing,” said Randy Rhoads, executive director of affordable housing for Cushing Terrell, the company responsible for designing the project.
Rhoads described the vision for the final project as “a stable, thriving, affordable neighborhood that’s pedestrian-friendly, environmentally sustainable, connected and welcoming that looks, feels and lives authentically Aspen.”
Developers presented four designs for potential parking layouts based on feedback that council members gave at a work session on Nov. 1. The designs had different mixes of parking spaces: some aboveground, some underground and some covered. On Monday, council members continued their support of the “hinge” plan, which includes 172 underground parking spaces, 140 on the surface level and 120 covered.
Developers also sought input from stakeholders and community members on the parking plans during two open houses on Dec. 15 and an online survey. Heather Henry, a designer with Connect One Design, presented the results from both events and said that the development team received input from 40 open house attendees and 206 online respondents.
Of all of the respondents, 25-30% were prospective residents of the Lumberyard project. Henry said that 75% of them identified as a one-to-two-person household, and 25% lived outside of Aspen city limits and Pitkin County. A majority of respondents favored structured parking, more rather than less open space, ample storage and a two-story townhome structure.
Council members also supported structured parking and expanding parking towards Deer Hill. Councilmember John Doyle said hearing the outreach results was helpful to him going forward.
“I was pleased to learn more from the outreach program,” he said. “I think that’s going to make my decision easier.”
Doyle also gave a nod to the number of residents who said that reaching net zero was important to them. Developers said they are hoping to reach 75% on-site renewable energy and don’t currently have enough information to know whether they can reach net zero. Charlie Deese, an architect with Cushing Terrell, said that the design team wants to take an aggressive approach to sustainability.
Council members supported the approach, particularly under the “hinge” plan, which allows for more access to sunlight and sustainability efforts.
Starting tomorrow, developers will begin meeting with city department heads and members of the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority leadership team to discuss next steps. Community members can still respond to the survey at aspencommunityvoice.com/lumberyard, and will be able to do so until Jan. 15.
City council will hear from the development team again next month. The council will hold a regular meeting tonight at 5 p.m., which will be open to the public via WebEx. The city has canceled all in-person board and council meetings until further notice due to the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant.