It was a painful X Games for the two athletes with Roaring Fork Valley ties.
Hometown hero Alex Ferreira crashed hard on his first two runs and dropped out of the men’s ski SuperPipe, the closing event of the weekend. Colorado Rocky Mountain School graduate Jon Sallinen, nursing his ribs, persevered to a bronze in his first X Games.
“I’ve been training in this pipe for a lot of laps and I could almost say it’s my home course,” Sallinen said. “I was not expecting to get [bronze] after all my runs. I felt like it was a little loose, the whole competition was a little loose. ... I got two pretty OK runs down and I stayed in third place somehow.”
Sallinen, who competed in the 2022 Olympics for Finland, finished the first run in the silver position and moved to gold momentarily in round two before being bumped to bronze by Birk Irving and David Wise, who held second and first through to the end. He survived Aaron Blunck’s final run that bumped him from the bottom ranks of the leaderboard up to fourth.
The 22-year-old Sallinen experienced a rib injury at Calgary a week ago, where he took first overall in one leg of a doubleheader.
“Every single takeoff and landing on these last runs were super painful, but right now I feel fine,” he joked at Buttermilk, holding up his medal.
Ferreira was hitting a leading run on his first pass, but a rough landing on his last hit had medical staff attending to him as he was slow to get up. Even with the major crash, he finished the first run in bronze position. It got worse on his second run, as he crashed on his second hit, coming down on the lip of the pipe before tumbling to the middle.
He skied off under his own power, even hitting a flair with his helmet off and locks flowing, but did not return to the competition.
“I’ve been skiing with Alex here at Buttermilk a few times,” Sallinen said. “Seeing those crashes, I didn’t really see the second one but both looked super painful and gnarly. I hope he’s doing fine and wish the best for him.”
It wasn’t a fluke that the locals had issues, either. Most of the competitors crashed at least once and Canadian Noah Bowman went down in his last run and was helped off the course, favoring his leg.